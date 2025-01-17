Vote: Who Should Be the Florida Panhandle High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/17/2025)
As the month of January rolls on, it is time to look at some of the standout high school boys basketball players from the the Florida Panhandle last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 5-11.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on January 19th at 11:59 p.m.
Treymar Jones, Milton
In the 76-45 win over Pine Forest, Jones finished with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. His play has helped elevate the Panthers as they are now 5-1 in the district.
Sam Quebedeaux, Pensacola Catholic
In the 58-34 win over West Florida Baptist Academy, the junior finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. He also finished with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in the 75-20 win over Northview.
Roman Howell, Arnold
In their dominating, 89-40 win over Laurel Hill, Howell scored 18 points while shooting 82 percent from the field. He also finished with four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the game.
Fred Libby, Niceville
In the 50-46 win over Mosley, Libby scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He also finished with five assists and two steals in the victory. It is worth noting that he has recorded at least one steal in every game but one this season.
Aaron Pensel, Leon
In three games last week, Pensel was consistent with his shooting as he scored 36 combined points. He also shot at least 50 percent in two of the games. He finished with 21 total rebounds including 10 in one game which earned him a double-double. Lastly, he finished with two assists, one steal and eight blocks.
Kingsley Mutanga, Lincoln
In two games over the course of the week, Mutanga scored 41 combined points. He finished with five total rebounds, 12 assists, eight steals and one block. He has also had 12 games where he has stolen the basketball more than once which shows his defensive ability on the court.
Trey Card, Florida State University High School
In the 71-54 win over Crossroad Academy, the senior finished with 24 points while shooting 73 percent from the field. He also pulled in five rebounds and recorded one assist, steal and a block in the dominant victory.
Zay Jenkins, Port St. Joe
In a week that saw the Sharks go 2-0, Jenkins finished with 33 combined points in the wins. He also finished with 15 total rebounds, 11 assists and seven steals. He has also been key on the defensive end as he has recorded at least one steal in every game this season.