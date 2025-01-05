Vote: Who Should Be the North Suncoast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/5/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 30-Jan. 4, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to our last winner: Joelys Rodriguez of Weeki Wachee
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaslene Medina, Jr., Fivay
The junior led the Falcons with 10 points, knocking down two 3-pointers, while adding four rebounds, four steals and a block in Monday’s 49-39 loss to Lakewood Ranch.
Tennae Cabral, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The senior posted a double-double in Monday’s 51-48 win over Berkeley Prep with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Andralee Keim, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
The junior flirted with a triple-double on Monday, putting up 13 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and even six steals in a victory over Berkeley Prep.
Marley Campbell, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch
Helped the Bulls to a 51-48 triumph over Berkeley Prep on Monday with 11 points and seven rebounds, five of them offensive, along with a steal.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
Continued her standout freshman campaign with 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks in Thursday’s games against Berkeley Prep, then posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 steals along with six rebounds and five blocks on Saturday against Lecanto.
Aleena Borgus, So., Lecanto
Came close to a pair of double-doubles in two games for the Panthers, scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds on Thursday against Cypress Creek, then scoring 14 points with nine rebounds on Friday versus River Ridge.
Bryleigh Florio, Jr., Lecanto
Scored 10 points to go with four assists and five steals on Thursday against Cypress Creek, followed by 10 points, two assists and a steal on Friday facing River Ridge.
Deslynn Nickell, Sr., Cypress Creek
She scored 15 points with five rebounds, seven steals and a block in Friday’s matchup with Boone, after she had just four points but nine rebounds, six steals, three assists and a block on Thursday against Lecanto.
