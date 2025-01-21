High School

Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/21/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Ross Van De Griek

High School On SI

Who was the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours Broward and Dade counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Matthew Able, Sagemont

Able finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 61-59 loss to Riviera Prep on January 13.

Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy

Bell finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 54-52 win over Hialeah Educational Academy on January 13.

Cameron Boozer, Columbus

The 6-9 senior power forward and Duke University signee finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in a 76-53 win over Notre Dame (California) on January 18.

Zacuras Dawson, Miami Northwestern

Dawson finished with 18 points and three rebounds in a 78-65 win over Chaminade-Madonna on January 13.

Caleb Gaskins, Columbus

Gaskins finished with a double-double (24 points and 11 rebounds) in a 76-53 win over Notre Dame (California) on January 18.

Rowan Hoffman, Pine Crest

The 6-7 junior forward finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds in a 84-40 win over SLAM Miami on January 15. He followed that with 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 81-45 win over Don Soffer on January 18. 

Anthony Knowles, Sagemont

Knowles finished with a team-high 21 points in a 61-59 loss to Riviera Prep on January 13.

Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna

Lopez finished with 37 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and nine steals in a 86-84 win over Coral Glades on January 15.

Isaac Mothersill, Chaminade-Madonna

Mothersill finished with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 86-84 win over Coral Glades on January 15.

Clarence Westbrook, St. Thomas Aquinas

Westbrook finished with 16 points and three rebounds in a 66-51 win over The Villages Charter on January 18.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida