Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/21/2025)
Who was the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours Broward and Dade counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Matthew Able, Sagemont
Able finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 61-59 loss to Riviera Prep on January 13.
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy
Bell finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 54-52 win over Hialeah Educational Academy on January 13.
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
The 6-9 senior power forward and Duke University signee finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in a 76-53 win over Notre Dame (California) on January 18.
Zacuras Dawson, Miami Northwestern
Dawson finished with 18 points and three rebounds in a 78-65 win over Chaminade-Madonna on January 13.
Caleb Gaskins, Columbus
Gaskins finished with a double-double (24 points and 11 rebounds) in a 76-53 win over Notre Dame (California) on January 18.
Rowan Hoffman, Pine Crest
The 6-7 junior forward finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds in a 84-40 win over SLAM Miami on January 15. He followed that with 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 81-45 win over Don Soffer on January 18.
Anthony Knowles, Sagemont
Knowles finished with a team-high 21 points in a 61-59 loss to Riviera Prep on January 13.
Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna
Lopez finished with 37 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and nine steals in a 86-84 win over Coral Glades on January 15.
Isaac Mothersill, Chaminade-Madonna
Mothersill finished with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 86-84 win over Coral Glades on January 15.
Clarence Westbrook, St. Thomas Aquinas
Westbrook finished with 16 points and three rebounds in a 66-51 win over The Villages Charter on January 18.