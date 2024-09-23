Vote: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Hard to believe we’re already closing in on the halfway mark of the regular season, and South Florida football has been filled with surprises.
Credit is due to many of the elite schools for playing each other, creating marquee matchups every week. This past weekend, Miami Central rallied to beat American Heritage, 35-32, at Traz Powell. And in another headliner, Chaminade-Madonna pulled away in the second half to defeat Miami Norland, 45-20.
Those were just a couple of key matchups.
Big games and performances were common all over the place.
Now it’s time to pick the best of the best in the SBLive Sports South Florida Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Taylor Trauth of LaSalle.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jeremiah Alexander, RB, Archbishop McCarthy
The Mavericks remained undefeated (4-0) after taking care of business, 42-12, against Somerset Academy Boynton Beach. Alexander had 85 yards on two carries and 103 all-purpose yards for McCarthy.
Derrek Cooper, ATH, Chaminade-Madonna
It’s becoming routine to include Cooper on this list because the junior keeps turning in dominating performances. Against Norland, Cooper opened the scoring with a 57-yard touchdown run. And two plays into the third quarter, he had a 23-yard interception return for another score. Cooper finished with 84 yards rushing on nine carries.
Xavier Cocking, WR, North Broward Prep
North Broward Prep came up short against Saint Andrew’s. In the contest, Cocking continued to impress, catching seven passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Jamar Denson, WR, American Heritage
The Patriots lost a tough one to Miami Central. In the contest, Denson had two touchdown receptions, as well as a 2-point conversion catch. Denson finished with four catches for 99 yards.
Devin Mila, WR/DB, NSU University
Mila came up big for the Sharks in a 46-10 victory against Lake Highland Prep, catching five passes for 61 yards.
Alex Gammage, DB, Piper
Piper improved to 5-0 and celebrated a statement win, 21-20, over Blanche Ely. Gammage sealed the win with an interception on the final play of the game.
Mark Hanniford, WR, West Boca Raton
The junior had two touchdowns in a 48-0 win against Treasure Coast.
Anthony McQueen, QB, Miami Central
Engineering a 15-point comeback win, McQueen threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the Rockets’ 35-32 win over American Heritage. The elusive QB also rushed for 56 yards and a score.
Christian Mata, QB, Piper
The Bengals improved to 5-0 by beating Blanche Ely, 21-20. Mata rushed for a couple of touchdowns.
Collin Francis, RB, NSU University
The Sharks impressed against Lake Highland Prep, with Francis recording 79 yards rushing on just five carries, including a touchdown.
Zac Katz, QB, True North Classical Academy
Katz, back at True North after previously transferring to Chaminade-Madonna, threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Everglades Prep Academy.
Joel Miller, RB, Doral Academy
The outcome was a rough one for the Firebirds, who lost, 31-8, to Southridge. Miller was a standout for Doral, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, while scoring a touchdown.
Jack Spaeder, QB, Monarch
The Knights (3-1) posted plenty of offense in a 42-8 win against Fort Lauderdale. Spaeder had a huge game, passing for 440 yards and four touchdowns.
Jerrard Smith, DB, Miami Norland
Another week, another couple of interceptions for Smith. That gives him four total interceptions in his last two games. In a loss to Chaminade-Madonna, Smith picked off two passes, including returning one 50 yards for a touchdown.
Jayden Elder, WR, West Boca Raton
The Bulls showcase an explosive offense. Elder’s 12-yard touchdown catch capped the scoring against Treasure Coast.
Ben Lamas, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
As the Raiders keep rolling along, breezing by McArthur, 56-0, Lamas had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Jayden Miller, QB, NSU University
Miller was on the money against Lake Highland Prep, completing 19 of 28 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
Steven Moore, LB/DE, Miami Central
The Rockets defense applied plenty of pressure on Heritage quarterback Dia Bell. Moore had two sacks on the night.
Samari Reed, WR, Monarch
Reed showed why he’s one of the top playmakers in South Florida. On nine catches against Fort Lauderdale, he accumulated 203 yards and scored three TDs.
Zachariah Ray, RB, Plantation
The Colonels are now 4-0 after a convincing 23-0 win against South Broward. Ray rushed for more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Matthew Pointer, DE, Chaminade-Madonna
Listed as a 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, Pointer recovered a fumble in the first half and added a sack on fourth down to stall a Norland drive.
Jayden Torres, QB, Cardinal Gibbons
The Chiefs pulled out a close one, beating Coconut Creek, 27-25. Torres was 24-for-41 for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
Michael Warren, WR, Blanche Ely
In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Warren caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. On the night, the senior had four catches for 65 yards.
Chance Washington, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders rolled 56-0 over McArthur, which meant limited action for many of the starters. Washington still managed 102 yards rushing on five carries.