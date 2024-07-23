Former Newport star receiver Aamonii Wren transfers to Greenwood
One of the state’s top rising juniors is now a Greenwood Bulldog. Aamonii "Money" Wren transferred from Newport to the Class 6A defending champions earlier this month.
As a sophomore for the Greyhounds, Wren, a 6-foot, 160-pounder, totaled more than 1,800 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns, while also amassing 40 tackles and 5 interceptions on defense. Wren earned Class 3A all-state and other local and statewide media honors for his play in 2023.
With scholarship offers from the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Wren, who was clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash this summer, becomes the fourth member of the Bulldogs receiving corps to receive at least an FCS Division I offer. Wren also has interest from Arkansas State and SMU among others.
Returning star receivers Grant Karnes and Isaiah Arrington both picked up offers from Southeast Missouri State. Karnes’ came just after he announced his decommitment from the Wichita State baseball program. Khalil “Champ” Davis transferred to Greenwood in the spring from Omaha (Neb.) North and has an offer from the University of Nebraska.
Triggering the Bulldogs offense is 247 Sports composite four-star junior quarterback Kane Archer, who passed for 2,399 yards with 33 touchdowns last fall. Wren is just one more weapon for Archer to turn to on a Bulldogs team, which is already heavily favored by most pundits to repeat at 6A champions.
The move is a blow for Newport, who just added transfer Kiandrea Barker, a running back committed to Penn State. Barker started his prep career at Beebe and after transferring to The Woodlands (Texas) High School but returned to Beebe in the spring only to land in his native Newport by early summer.
--Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports