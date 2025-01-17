5-Star Power Forward Caleb Wilson Sets Commitment Date: Report
The nation’s No. 8 overall ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 is one step closer to announcing where he will be playing his collegiate basketball career.
According to 247Sports’ Travis Branham, Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta, Ga.), five-star power forward Caleb Wilson will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 23.
Wilson will choose between the following schools Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio State
He is having a promising season for the Golden Bears where he is averaging 18.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field.
Earlier this season, Wilson reached the 1,500-point milestone breaking the school record for most points all-time where he passed Garrison Powell who is now playing at North Carolina A&T.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Wilson is down below:
Wilson is an athletic and wiry four-man with significant two-way tools. He has continued to grow and now has positional size at 6-foot-9 along with a 7-foot wingspan, 9-foot standing reach, and a rangy, elastic body type. He's gradually filing out a naturally leaner frame, but is extremely mobile for his size and able to cover the court.
Wilson's combination of size, effortless mobility, and flexibility gives him extreme potential versatility on the defensive end of the floor. He's already capable of guarding multiple positions, switching onto guards, and being a major rim protector (2.5 blocks per game in the EYBL). His court coverage and total defensive metrics are off the charts as he can fly around the floor covering up mistakes, getting his hands on a ton of balls, and making plays (3.8 stocks per game).
Offensively, he's not a natural alpha or creator, and because he had such a significant early reputation, there have been times when he's tried too hard to be an offensive focal point. This summer, he found an ideal role as a secondary threat and thrived because of it. He impacts the game as an offensive rebounder, and a solid passer, with his ability to make quick drives for a couple of bounces, find easy baskets around the rim or in transition, and with a very good left hand. He also loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and start the break himself.
He has a soft touch around the rim but is still an inconsistent outside shooter. His mechanics are a bit questionable as he can shoot down from a high release point and generate a ball that can be hard and flat. Sometimes, he can settle for low-percentage step-backs from the mid-range or the mid-post. Finding a consistently translatable offensive niche, especially in a high-level half-court game, is a key variable for him at the next level.
Right now, Wilson is a physically gifted hybrid four who has continued to grow, has extreme defensive potential, and is at his best offensively in a supportive role from about 16 feet and in.
