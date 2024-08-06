High School

50 Week 1 Georgia high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 1 games involving high school teams from the state of Georgia

Andy Villamarzo

Colquitt County senior running back Charlie Pace (8) rushes the ball in a game against Lincoln on Sept. 28, 2022, at Mack Tharpe Stadium. The Packers won 30-7. J9t4165
Colquitt County senior running back Charlie Pace (8) rushes the ball in a game against Lincoln on Sept. 28, 2022, at Mack Tharpe Stadium. The Packers won 30-7. J9t4165 / Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

We are just about back to seeing high school football in the Peach State. 

Through all the 7-on-7’s, weightlifting workouts, transfers, rule changes and now the real thing has finally arrived. The regular season has in full force, as teams all over the state of Georgia will be hitting the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for kickoff of the 2024 season (Aug. 15-17).

There are so many good match-ups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week.

Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

August 14th

Douglass at LaGrange

North Atlanta at Kell

August 15th

New Manchester at Washington

Prince Avenue Christian at West Forsyth

August 16th

Buford at Milton

Carrollton at Woodward Academy

Westlake at Langston Hughes

Callaway at Cass

Monroe at Thomas County Central

West (Utah) at Colquitt County

Thomasville at Brooks County

South Gwinnett at Shiloh

Rome at Creekside

Wesleyan at Commerce

Brantley County at Charlton County

North Forsyth at Wheeler

Cook at Berrien

Coffee at Bainbridge

Tucker at Valdosta

Bacon County at Clinch County

Camden County at Brunswick

North Paulding at Parkview

Troup County at Villa Rica

Collins Hill at Grayson

Columbia at Cartersville

Dublin at Swainsboro

Hiram at Paulding County

Savannah Country Day at Charlotte Country Day (North Carolina)

Irwin County at Fitzgerald

Spalding at Central

Norcross at Lanier

Cedar Shoals at Clarke Central

Gainesville at Marietta

Sumter County at Crisp County

Whitefield Academy at Savannah Christian

Thomson at Evans

Jefferson at Marist

Newton at Eastside

Beach at Calvary Day

Roswell at Peachtree Ridge

Ware County at Appling County

Worth County at Turner County

Warner Robins at Lee County

Cedartown at Rockmart

Mill Creek at Lambert

August 17th

Brookwood at Walton

North Gwinnett at McEachern

Baldwin at Perry

Benedictine at Rabun-Gap Nacoochee

Douglas County at Cedar Grove

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Home/Georgia