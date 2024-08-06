50 Week 1 Georgia high school football games to watch
We are just about back to seeing high school football in the Peach State.
Through all the 7-on-7’s, weightlifting workouts, transfers, rule changes and now the real thing has finally arrived. The regular season has in full force, as teams all over the state of Georgia will be hitting the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for kickoff of the 2024 season (Aug. 15-17).
There are so many good match-ups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week.
August 14th
Douglass at LaGrange
North Atlanta at Kell
August 15th
New Manchester at Washington
Prince Avenue Christian at West Forsyth
August 16th
Buford at Milton
Carrollton at Woodward Academy
Westlake at Langston Hughes
Callaway at Cass
Monroe at Thomas County Central
West (Utah) at Colquitt County
Thomasville at Brooks County
South Gwinnett at Shiloh
Rome at Creekside
Wesleyan at Commerce
Brantley County at Charlton County
North Forsyth at Wheeler
Cook at Berrien
Coffee at Bainbridge
Tucker at Valdosta
Bacon County at Clinch County
Camden County at Brunswick
North Paulding at Parkview
Troup County at Villa Rica
Collins Hill at Grayson
Columbia at Cartersville
Dublin at Swainsboro
Hiram at Paulding County
Savannah Country Day at Charlotte Country Day (North Carolina)
Irwin County at Fitzgerald
Spalding at Central
Norcross at Lanier
Cedar Shoals at Clarke Central
Gainesville at Marietta
Sumter County at Crisp County
Whitefield Academy at Savannah Christian
Thomson at Evans
Jefferson at Marist
Newton at Eastside
Beach at Calvary Day
Roswell at Peachtree Ridge
Ware County at Appling County
Worth County at Turner County
Warner Robins at Lee County
Cedartown at Rockmart
Mill Creek at Lambert
August 17th
Brookwood at Walton
North Gwinnett at McEachern
Baldwin at Perry
Benedictine at Rabun-Gap Nacoochee
Douglas County at Cedar Grove
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega