Georgia high school football MVP Watch: Julian Lewis is the favorite
It’s a quarterback eccentric world when it comes to high school football and Georgia is no exception.
The Peach State features some of the top signal callers in the country, especially when you factor in the 2025 class of passers into the equation. We also have a running back in the mix for the award as well.
With all that in mind, here are the five front-runners, in descending order, through the first seven weeks:
5. Zayden Cook, RB, Chattooga
Starting off at No. 5 is someone many around the country may not know too well, but they should.
Chattooga running back Zayden Cook has been one of the top rushers, not only in the state, but the entire country. When you look at national statistics, Cook ranks No. 2 in the nation in rushing and taking a deeper dive into his numbers will wow you.
Cook has carried the rock 169 times for 1,753 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Playing for a Chattooga team that's only thrown the ball 41 times, it's easy to see why because of Cook.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back's best game came in a 45-20 win over Mt. Zion, rushing for 338 yards on just 17 touches and scoring five touchdowns. Cook has also played a little defense, making 15 tackles and four went for a loss.
It's honestly head stratching that Cook's only offers are from Shorter University and Wofford College.
4. Todd Robinson, QB, Valdosta
Now hear us out on this one.
Just because Robinson's stats aren't right there with the aforementioned passers ahead of him, doesn't mean what he does as a dual-threat denotes him.
On the next level, Robinson will play running back for the Georgia Bulldogs and there's plenty of reasons to see why Kirby Smart and his staff like the Wildcat.
The Valdosta quarterback this season has completed 103-of-140 passes (73 percent) for 1,219 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one pick. On the ground, Robinson has rushed for 437 yards on 80 carries and scored 10 times.
Not to mention Robinson is leading a undefeated Wildcats (6-0) team that has picked up impressive wins over Colquitt County, Jesuit (Florida) and South Gwinnett.
3. Luke Nickel, QB, Milton
It's hard to keep the quarterback at the helm of Georgia's top high school football team off this list whatsoever.
Nickel has played superb against any and all comes, whether within or outside the state. The Miami (FL) commitment opened up the season with a steady performance, leading the Eagles to a 13-10 win over Buford.
The following week against Plantation American Heritage is where the senior really had his best game against a top tier Florida program. Nickel went down to Broward County and completed 16-of-25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-28 victory.
On the season, Nickel has completed 92-of-138 passes for 1,556 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five picks.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about the Miami (FL) commitment:
"A full-field reader that’s at his best when looking to attack the second-level of a defense. Size hasn’t been verified in a while, but in-person evaluations suggest that he’s over 6-foot and likely hovering around 200 pounds. Throws an accurate, catchable ball and can beat coverages with touch. Will pick apart defenses when plays stay on schedule and the pocket is kept clean. Has already been asked to make pre-snap adjustments and does a favorable job of disguising his intentions. Not afraid to take a deep shot, but arm can present some limitations. As a sophomore, led his team to a 10-4 record and the state semifinals in one of the Peach State’s higher classifications. Must keep progressing, but has some of the tools required to win games on Saturdays. Could thrive in a balanced, timing-based system that wants to get the ball to playmakers in space."
2. Antwann Hill Jr., QB, Houston County
There's no arguing the kind of production Antwann Hill Jr. has produced this 2024 season so far.
Hill Jr., a Memphis commitment, leads the entire state when it comes to passing numbers. The Houston County quarterback this season has completed 158-of-227 passes for 2,198 yards, 30 touchdowns and just one mere interception.
It might be a clutch to look at what have you done for me lately, but Hill's latest performance really has been his best this fall. In Houston County's 63-22 win over Northside, Hill completed 23-of-31 passes for 489 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hill has led Houston County to an impressive 6-1 record this season and it's hard to deny he hasn't been the state's MVP at this point.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about the Memphis commitment:
"Big-framed signal caller that can manipulate man-coverage and really attack the deeper third. Has already played a significant amount of football in one of the Peach State’s higher classifications and enters his senior season with 36 career starts under his belt, which is notable as he’s a tad younger for his grade. Understands how to throw his wide receivers open and put them in position to make plays. A threat to move the chains with his legs, but is faster than he is quick. Can generate velocity and hit his marks, but struggles at times to find a rhythm as a passer and connect on the easy ones. Must also get better at avoiding bad sacks. Should be viewed as a developmental quarterback prospect with tools to work with given imposing build and arm strength. Likely going to need some time before he’s ready to go on Saturdays, but could emerge as a real field general if he can keep progressing and learn how to dissect complex college defenses."
1. Julian Lewis, QB, Carrollton
We just can't ignore the level of football Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis plays at on a weekly basis for one of Georgia's best high school football teams.
The future USC Trojan has already thrown for five touchdowns or more in three games and you have to take into account the level of difficulty along the way. Lewis has faced teams like Woodward Academy, Rome, Gainesville and Alabama powerhouse Parker.
This season, Lewis' best performance arguably came in a 44-22 victory over Rome, in which the senior completed 30-of-35 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns, adding another score on the ground.
Lewis' season stats are the following: 123-of-159 (77 percent), 1,702 yards, 27 touchdowns, four interceptions. Seeing that he's almost completed 80 percent of his passes is pretty ridiculous.
Down below is what 247Sports has to say about the talented signal caller fro Carrollton:
"A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist. Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification. Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses."
