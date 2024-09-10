Georgia high school softball Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school softball season continues to roll forward and now it is time to vote for this week's SBLive Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week winner.
Please review our list of nominees and then cast your vote for the athlete you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dallas Hill of Creekside.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Emma Hernandez, East Paulding
Hernadez was a two-way star in the win over LaGrange. In the circle she pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and no earned runs. At the plate she was 2-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs.
Addie Edwards, Heritage
Edwards picked up two wins last week, increasing her record to 9-0. She had 10 strikeouts in one performance and 14 in the other and shutouts in both games lowering her ERA to 0.60.
Janie Ann Goldin, Buford
Goldin remained undefeated as she pitched a complete game and struck out eight batters versus Dacula.
Laniya Collins, South Atlanta
Collins went 3-4 and racked up four stolen bases as South Atlanta defeated Redan.
Marlia Thomas, South Atlanta
In her last two games, Thomas went 6-7 with two home runs, five RBIs, and eight stolen bases.
Kaylee Huckaby, Rockmart
Huckaby picked up three wins in three appearances last week. Versus Ringgold she pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts, versus Cedartown she pitched seven innings and racked up 11 strikeouts, and versus Murray County went four innings and had six strikeouts. Her stellar week increased her overall record to 11-3.
Megan Wrigley, Pace Academy
Against Midtown, Wrigley went four shutout innings with nine strikeouts as she picked up the win and at the plate, she went 2-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. The next game versus Drew she hit a grand slam.
Victoria Cooper, Taylor County
Cooper had herself a day versus Manchester, in the circle she picked up a win as she went four shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. At the plate in the same game, she hit her first homer of the season.
Amiyah Morrison, Miller Grove
Morrison picked up her eighth win and eighth shutout of the season as she struck out 10 batters versus Drew Charter.
Armonie Morrison, Miller Grove
Morrison had her sixth game of hitting 1.000, she went 4-4 with three doubles and a home run in the win over Drew Charter.