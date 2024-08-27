High School

Vote: Who should be SBLive's South Georgia high school football Player of the Week (8/27/2024)?

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance from the opening weekend of high school football in South Georgia

Colin Hubbard

Lowndes running back Aalim Brown is a candidate for South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week after rushing for 119 yards and two scores last week.
The 2024 Georgia high school football is off to a great start and we're tracking all of the great performance from across the state each week. Here is this week's list of top performers from South Georgia and we invite you to help determine which performance was best by voting in our Player of the Week poll.

Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote our the poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: KJ McQueen of Troup County.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jaylen Johnson, Thomas County Central

Yellow Jackets junior quarterback Jaylen Johnson was unstoppable in a 44-14 win over Cairo last Friday night. He threw for 269 yards and three scores, and also rushed for 58 yards and two more scores to finish with five for the game. 

Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee

Ware County had no answer for Trojans senior running back Tyrese Woodgett, who rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 20-16 win. He was responsible for all three touchdowns scored by the Trojans. 

Garrison Edwards, Troup County

Albeit a losing effort, standout junior running back Garrison Edwards was a force for the Tigers, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. 

Wade Register, Trinity Christian

Crusaders running back Wade Register had himself a night against Gatewood, rushing for 151 yards and scoring a touchdown in a 28-12 win. He also recorded a team-high nine tackles on defense. 

Dereon Pearson, Heard County

Braves senior running back Dereon Pearson was an instrumental piece in their 48-14 win over South Atlanta, rushing for 123 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the win. 

Jordan Hardy, Camden County

Senior running back Jordan Hardy bruised and banged his way to four touchdown runs on 16 carries to help lead the Wildcats to a 60-15 win over East Lake. He finished with 95 rushing yards. 

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian

Senior running back Zo Smalls was anything but small in their 35-7 drubbing of New Hampstead last Friday night. Smalls rushed 32 times for 187 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. 

Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill

Senior running back Caleb Easterling led the way for the Wildcats in a 31-12 win over Glynn Academy, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He did all of that on just five carries. 

Ryan Wells, Effingham County

Senior wide receiver Ryan Wells did everything he could to overcome powerhouse Houston County in a 44-41 loss. He hauled in eight catches for 203 yards and scored two touchdowns. 

A'merre Williams, Burke County

Bears senior running back A'merre Wiliams made the most of his eight rushing attempts. He scored three touchdowns and piled up 111 yards in a 52-6 win over Cross Creek. 

Ahmad Gordon, Perry

Senior running back Ahmad Gordon was a force in a 49-39 win over Peach County. He rushed 29 times for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win. 

Eldemetrius Hunter, Valdosta

Wildcats junior wide receiver Eldemetrius Hunter made the most of his three receptions against Mundy’s Mill. They went for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard bomb in a 55-22 win. 

Aalim Brown, Lowndes

Senior running back Aalim Brown rushed the ball seven times for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 62-0 drubbing of Mount Zion last Friday night.

