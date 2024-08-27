Vote: Who should be SBLive's South Georgia high school football Player of the Week (8/27/2024)?
The 2024 Georgia high school football is off to a great start and we're tracking all of the great performance from across the state each week. Here is this week's list of top performers from South Georgia and we invite you to help determine which performance was best by voting in our Player of the Week poll.
Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote our the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: KJ McQueen of Troup County.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaylen Johnson, Thomas County Central
Yellow Jackets junior quarterback Jaylen Johnson was unstoppable in a 44-14 win over Cairo last Friday night. He threw for 269 yards and three scores, and also rushed for 58 yards and two more scores to finish with five for the game.
Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee
Ware County had no answer for Trojans senior running back Tyrese Woodgett, who rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 20-16 win. He was responsible for all three touchdowns scored by the Trojans.
Garrison Edwards, Troup County
Albeit a losing effort, standout junior running back Garrison Edwards was a force for the Tigers, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Wade Register, Trinity Christian
Crusaders running back Wade Register had himself a night against Gatewood, rushing for 151 yards and scoring a touchdown in a 28-12 win. He also recorded a team-high nine tackles on defense.
Dereon Pearson, Heard County
Braves senior running back Dereon Pearson was an instrumental piece in their 48-14 win over South Atlanta, rushing for 123 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the win.
Jordan Hardy, Camden County
Senior running back Jordan Hardy bruised and banged his way to four touchdown runs on 16 carries to help lead the Wildcats to a 60-15 win over East Lake. He finished with 95 rushing yards.
Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian
Senior running back Zo Smalls was anything but small in their 35-7 drubbing of New Hampstead last Friday night. Smalls rushed 32 times for 187 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill
Senior running back Caleb Easterling led the way for the Wildcats in a 31-12 win over Glynn Academy, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He did all of that on just five carries.
Ryan Wells, Effingham County
Senior wide receiver Ryan Wells did everything he could to overcome powerhouse Houston County in a 44-41 loss. He hauled in eight catches for 203 yards and scored two touchdowns.
A'merre Williams, Burke County
Bears senior running back A'merre Wiliams made the most of his eight rushing attempts. He scored three touchdowns and piled up 111 yards in a 52-6 win over Cross Creek.
Ahmad Gordon, Perry
Senior running back Ahmad Gordon was a force in a 49-39 win over Peach County. He rushed 29 times for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Eldemetrius Hunter, Valdosta
Wildcats junior wide receiver Eldemetrius Hunter made the most of his three receptions against Mundy’s Mill. They went for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard bomb in a 55-22 win.
Aalim Brown, Lowndes
Senior running back Aalim Brown rushed the ball seven times for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 62-0 drubbing of Mount Zion last Friday night.