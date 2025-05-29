List of the Top 100 Georgia high school football head coaching salaries
Georgia high school football features some of the highest paid head coaches in the country. Ever wondered what many of these head coaches out of the Peach State are making compared to others around the Southeast and the nation for that matter?
ESPN chooses Buford-Milton contest to nationally televise and start off the 2025 season
We take a look at the Top 100 football coaching salaries of head coaches from the Peach State:
TOP 100 GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL COACHING SALARIES
(Salaries according to X/@BrooksACarter)
1. Joey King, Carrollton Trojans, $219,215
2. John Reid, Rome Wolves, $188,457
3. Josh Niblett, Gainesville Red Elephants, $175,706
4. Bryant Appling, Buford Wolves, $173,688
5. Shelton Felton, Valdosta Wildcats, $152,421
6. Franklin Stephens, Burke County Bears, $151,545
7. Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County Packers, $148,421
8. Byron Slack, Cook Hornets, $146,117
9. Adam Carter, Lowndes Vikings, $145,471
10. Roger Holmes, Dublin Fighting Irish, $144,859
11. Richard Morgan, Marietta Blue Devils, $143,527
12. Jason Strickland, Ware County Gators, $143,152
13. Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets, $139,042
14. Kit Carpenter, Dalton Catamounts, $136,485
15. Kevin Smith, Perry Panthers, $136,449
16. Conor Foster, Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, $134,629
17. Shane Queen, North Cobb Warriors, $134,148
18. Sid Maxwell, Dawson County Tigers, $132,271
19. Chad Fraizer, Whitewater Wildcats, $131,902
20. Biff Parson, Rockmart Yellow Jackets, $130,650
21. Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy Red Terrors, $130,059
22. Jamie Abrams, Cedartown Bulldogs, $129,603
23. Dean Fabrizio, Lee County Trojans, $129,364
24. Jeremy Edwards, Houston County Bears, $129,223
25. Scott Schwarzer, Northview Titans, $128,247
26. Brian Lane, Westover Patriots, $127,750
27. Chad Campbell, Peach County Trojans, $127,614
28. John Thompson, Lanier County Bulldogs, $127,150
29. Tony Jones, Effingham County Rebels, $126,711
30. Dan Ragle, Coffee Trojans, $126,497
31. Brian Nelson, Union Grove Wolverines, $126,294
32. Matt Lezotte, Richmond Hill Wildcats, $126,262
33. Nick Davis, West Forsyth Wolverines, $126,259
34. Travis Roland, M.L. King Lions, $126,258
35. Barrett Davis, Stockbridge Tigers, $126,256
36. Maurice Freeman, Brooks County Trojans, $126,255
37. Joey Waldrop, Grayson Rams, $126,254
38. Robert Edwards, McEachern Indians, $126,253
39. Tommy Stringer, Heritage-Conyers Patriots, $126,252
40. Chris Slade, Pace Academy Knights, $126,251
41. Josh Robinson, Cass Colonels, $126,250
42. Von Lassiter, Houston County Bears, $126,249
43. Adam Miller, Douglas County Tigers, $126,248
44. Ryan Herring, Pierce County Bears, $126,247
45. Mike Coe, Henry County Warhawks, $126,246
46. Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett Bulldogs, $126,245
47. Matt Fligg, Hart County Bulldogs, $126,244
48. Mike Hancock, Alcovy Tigers, $126,243
49. Greg Oglesby, Warner Robins Demons, $126,242
50. Chad Garrison, River Ridge Knights, $126,241
51. Craig Coleman, South Gwinnett Comets, $126,240
52. Kevin Patterson, Eastside Eagles, $126,239
53. Jeff Herron, Camden County Wildcats, $126,238
54. Kyle Adkins, Creekview Grizzlies, $126,237
55. Jon Ward, Roswell Hornets, $126,236
56. Phillip Jones, Woodland-Stockbridge Wildcats, $126,235
57. Matt Kemper, Johns Creek Gladiators, $126,234
58. David Hines, Kell Longhorns, $126,233
59. Mark Fleetwood, Evans Knights, $126,232
60. John Adams, Cedar Shoals Jaguars, $126,231
61. Bubba Chubb, Starr’s Mill Panthers, $126,230
62. Brian Montgomery, Apalachee Wildcats, $126,229
63. Chris Parker, Dutchtown Bulldogs, $126,228
64. Mike Toomer, Jackson County Panthers, $126,227
65. Tony Plagman, Loganville Red Devils, $126,226
66. Chad Phillips, Ringgold Tigers, $126,225
67. Frank Blevins, Allatoona Buccaneers, $126,224
68. Tim McCart, Oconee County Warriors, $126,223
69. Kevin Kinsler, Newton Rams, $126,222
70. Kurt Williams, Dacula Falcons, $126,221
71. Chad Cheatham, Fannin County Rebels, $126,220
72. Jason Brett, Cherokee Warriors, $126,219
73. Chris Kirk, Northside-Warner Robins Eagles, $126,218
74. Shane Williamson, Harrison Hoyas, $126,217
75. Mike Collins, Paulding County Patriots, $126,216
76. Steve Gates, Villa Rica Wildcats, $126,215
77. Jamie Dubose, Washington County Golden Hawks, $126,214
78. Joey Carroll, Statesboro Blue Devils, $126,213
79. Adam Singleterry, Thomasville Bulldogs, $126,212
80. Lee Shaw, Flowery Branch Falcons, $126,211
81. Keith Maloof, Norcross Blue Devils, $126,210
82. Tony Trent, East Coweta Indians, $126,209
83. Andrew Collins, Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes, $126,208
84. Brent Miller, Morgan County Bulldogs, $126,207
85. Kevin Johnson, Arabia Mountain Rams, $126,206
86. Jason Hetzel, Duluth Wildcats, $126,205
87. Mike Nash, Carver-Atlanta Panthers, $126,204
88. Tim Barron, Habersham Central Raiders, $126,203
89. Chris Kenneally, Sequoyah Chiefs, $126,202
90. Lance Helton, Pickens Dragons, $126,201
91. Kyle Sandy, Tift County Blue Devils, $126,200
92. Craig Davis, Newnan Cougars, $126,199
93. Sean Gray, Chattahoochee Cougars, $126,198
94. Travis Nixon, Heritage-Ringgold Patriots, $126,197
95. Matt Napier, LaGrange Grangers, $126,196
96. Greg Barnett, Jones County Greyhounds, $126,195
97. David Daniel, Salem Seminoles, $126,194
98. Chad Garrison, Riverwood Raiders, $126,193
99. Mark Whitley, Wheeler Wildcats, $126,192
100. Ron Fortner, Tri-Cities Bulldogs, $126,191
More From Georgia High School On SI
Follow High School On SI Georgia throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi