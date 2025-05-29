High School

List of the Top 100 Georgia high school football head coaching salaries

We take a look at the Top 100 salaries of head coaches from the Peach State

Andy Villamarzo

Bryant Appling's Buford Wolves open the 2024 season as the No. 2 team in Georgia and the No. 13 team nationwide.
Bryant Appling's Buford Wolves open the 2024 season as the No. 2 team in Georgia and the No. 13 team nationwide.

Georgia high school football features some of the highest paid head coaches in the country. Ever wondered what many of these head coaches out of the Peach State are making compared to others around the Southeast and the nation for that matter?

We take a look at the Top 100 football coaching salaries of head coaches from the Peach State:

TOP 100 GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL COACHING SALARIES

(Salaries according to X/@BrooksACarter)

1. Joey King, Carrollton Trojans, $219,215 

 
2. John Reid, Rome Wolves, $188,457 

 
3. Josh Niblett, Gainesville Red Elephants, $175,706 

 
4. Bryant Appling, Buford Wolves, $173,688 

 
5. Shelton Felton, Valdosta Wildcats, $152,421 

 
6. Franklin Stephens, Burke County Bears, $151,545 

 
7. Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County Packers, $148,421 

 
8. Byron Slack, Cook Hornets, $146,117 

 
9. Adam Carter, Lowndes Vikings, $145,471 

 
10. Roger Holmes, Dublin Fighting Irish, $144,859 

 
11. Richard Morgan, Marietta Blue Devils, $143,527 

 
12. Jason Strickland, Ware County Gators, $143,152 

 
13. Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets, $139,042 

 
14. Kit Carpenter, Dalton Catamounts, $136,485

15. Kevin Smith, Perry Panthers, $136,449 

 
16. Conor Foster, Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, $134,629 

 
17. Shane Queen, North Cobb Warriors, $134,148

18. Sid Maxwell, Dawson County Tigers, $132,271 

 
19. Chad Fraizer, Whitewater Wildcats, $131,902

20. Biff Parson, Rockmart Yellow Jackets, $130,650 

 
21. Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy Red Terrors, $130,059 

 
22. Jamie Abrams, Cedartown Bulldogs, $129,603 

 
23. Dean Fabrizio, Lee County Trojans, $129,364

 
24. Jeremy Edwards, Houston County Bears, $129,223 

 
25. Scott Schwarzer, Northview Titans, $128,247

 
26. Brian Lane, Westover Patriots, $127,750 

 
27. Chad Campbell, Peach County Trojans, $127,614 

 
28. John Thompson, Lanier County Bulldogs, $127,150 

 
29. Tony Jones, Effingham County Rebels, $126,711 

 
30. Dan Ragle, Coffee Trojans, $126,497 

 
31. Brian Nelson, Union Grove Wolverines, $126,294 

 
32. Matt Lezotte, Richmond Hill Wildcats, $126,262 

 
33. Nick Davis, West Forsyth Wolverines, $126,259 

 
34. Travis Roland, M.L. King Lions, $126,258 

 
35. Barrett Davis, Stockbridge Tigers, $126,256 

 
36. Maurice Freeman, Brooks County Trojans, $126,255 

 
37. Joey Waldrop, Grayson Rams, $126,254 

 
38. Robert Edwards, McEachern Indians, $126,253 

 
39. Tommy Stringer, Heritage-Conyers Patriots, $126,252 

 
40. Chris Slade, Pace Academy Knights, $126,251 

 
41. Josh Robinson, Cass Colonels, $126,250 

 
42. Von Lassiter, Houston County Bears, $126,249 

 
43. Adam Miller, Douglas County Tigers, $126,248 

 
44. Ryan Herring, Pierce County Bears, $126,247 

 
45. Mike Coe, Henry County Warhawks, $126,246 

 
46. Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett Bulldogs, $126,245 

 
47. Matt Fligg, Hart County Bulldogs, $126,244 

 
48. Mike Hancock, Alcovy Tigers, $126,243 

 
49. Greg Oglesby, Warner Robins Demons, $126,242 

 
50. Chad Garrison, River Ridge Knights, $126,241 

 
51. Craig Coleman, South Gwinnett Comets, $126,240 

 
52. Kevin Patterson, Eastside Eagles, $126,239 

 
53. Jeff Herron, Camden County Wildcats, $126,238 

 
54. Kyle Adkins, Creekview Grizzlies, $126,237 

 
55. Jon Ward, Roswell Hornets, $126,236 

 
56. Phillip Jones, Woodland-Stockbridge Wildcats, $126,235 

 
57. Matt Kemper, Johns Creek Gladiators, $126,234 

 
58. David Hines, Kell Longhorns, $126,233 

 
59. Mark Fleetwood, Evans Knights, $126,232 

 
60. John Adams, Cedar Shoals Jaguars, $126,231 

 
61. Bubba Chubb, Starr’s Mill Panthers, $126,230 

 
62. Brian Montgomery, Apalachee Wildcats, $126,229 

 
63. Chris Parker, Dutchtown Bulldogs, $126,228 

 
64. Mike Toomer, Jackson County Panthers, $126,227 

 
65. Tony Plagman, Loganville Red Devils, $126,226 

 
66. Chad Phillips, Ringgold Tigers, $126,225 

 
67. Frank Blevins, Allatoona Buccaneers, $126,224 

 
68. Tim McCart, Oconee County Warriors, $126,223 

 
69. Kevin Kinsler, Newton Rams, $126,222 

 
70. Kurt Williams, Dacula Falcons, $126,221 

 
71. Chad Cheatham, Fannin County Rebels, $126,220 

 
72. Jason Brett, Cherokee Warriors, $126,219 

 
73. Chris Kirk, Northside-Warner Robins Eagles, $126,218 

 
74. Shane Williamson, Harrison Hoyas, $126,217 

 
75. Mike Collins, Paulding County Patriots, $126,216 

 
76. Steve Gates, Villa Rica Wildcats, $126,215 

 
77. Jamie Dubose, Washington County Golden Hawks, $126,214 

 
78. Joey Carroll, Statesboro Blue Devils, $126,213 

 
79. Adam Singleterry, Thomasville Bulldogs, $126,212 

 
80. Lee Shaw, Flowery Branch Falcons, $126,211 

 
81. Keith Maloof, Norcross Blue Devils, $126,210 

 
82. Tony Trent, East Coweta Indians, $126,209 

 
83. Andrew Collins, Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes, $126,208 

 
84. Brent Miller, Morgan County Bulldogs, $126,207 

 
85. Kevin Johnson, Arabia Mountain Rams, $126,206 

 
86. Jason Hetzel, Duluth Wildcats, $126,205 

 
87. Mike Nash, Carver-Atlanta Panthers, $126,204 

 
88. Tim Barron, Habersham Central Raiders, $126,203 

 
89. Chris Kenneally, Sequoyah Chiefs, $126,202 

 
90. Lance Helton, Pickens Dragons, $126,201 

 
91. Kyle Sandy, Tift County Blue Devils, $126,200 

 
92. Craig Davis, Newnan Cougars, $126,199 

 
93. Sean Gray, Chattahoochee Cougars, $126,198 

 
94. Travis Nixon, Heritage-Ringgold Patriots, $126,197 

 
95. Matt Napier, LaGrange Grangers, $126,196 

 
96. Greg Barnett, Jones County Greyhounds, $126,195 

 
97. David Daniel, Salem Seminoles, $126,194 

 
98. Chad Garrison, Riverwood Raiders, $126,193 

 
99. Mark Whitley, Wheeler Wildcats, $126,192 

 
100. Ron Fortner, Tri-Cities Bulldogs, $126,191 

