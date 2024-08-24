Milton (GA) wins return trip to Broward County Classic over American Heritage (FL): 5 takeaways
The Milton Eagles defeated Plantation American Heritage 37-28 on Friday night at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in a contest that had a little bit of everything.
All except weather delays, which looked like it hampered some of the Sunshine State in Week 1.
SBLive Sports was on hand for the nationally televised tilt and provide 5 takeaways from the game.
Milton (Georgia) outlasts Plantation American Heritage (Florida) in Broward County Classic
Milton was on a mission to win for Georgia
Of the two losses the Milton Eagles, the No. 6-ranked team in the country, had in 2023 and one of them came in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase.
Losing 14-10 to Western left a bad taste for Milton and they returned this year looking to return the favor to whomever would face Georgia's defending Class 7A state champion.
Whether it's high school football or college football, there's always a huge sense of pride between Florida and Georgia. Milton wanted to win this game badly, not only for themselves, but for Peach State in showing that they can play some pretty good high school football as well.
Ethan Barbour proved a difference maker in the second half
The Georgia commitment made a major impact in the second half against the Patriots, including scoring the game-sealing touchdown.
Barbour, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end, is coming off a 49-catch, 966-yard 2023 season and now the impressive prospect is on the road towards another strong campaign.
The Milton athlete saw time at Wildcat quarterback in short yardage situations and compiled over 100 yards receiving. Barbour was certainly the difference for the Eagles in helping lift them to a 2-0.
Both team's starting running backs impressed
It didn't matter who you were watching run the ball, both team's starting running backs impressed.
Milton's TJ Lester, an Eastern Kentucky commitment, ran the ball hard for the Eagles and rushed for 147 yards on 24 carries. On the other side was American Heritage's Byron Louis, who finished the evening with 167 yards on 18 touches.
Either way you looked, one of these tailbacks was breaking off a 10-plus yard run and they combined for over 300 yards on the ground. It wasn't totally unexpected for the two to play well, but Lester certainly showed out in front of the South Florida crowd.
American Heritage passing attack struggled for most of the night
It was a tough night for Texas commitment Dia Bell against the Milton defense, but it looked at times that the junior quarterback had time to throw the ball against the Eagles.
Bell ended the evening completing 10-of-20 passes for 120 yards, including a touchdown pass to Toney in the fourth quarter. Expectations was that Bell would be connecting aplenty with Toney and others.
For one reason or another, the passing game never came to fruition fully and leaned a lot more on the ground game all evening. The Patriots will need to sharpen the passing attck up as they have one of the state's toughest schedules bar none.
Miami (FL) Hurricane commitments well represented
Looking all over the field, you saw a couple big name Miami (FL) commitments up against each other in Milton quarterback Luke Nickel and American Heritage wide receiver Malachi Toney.
Both players played well for their respective teams, as Nickel finished the night completing 249 yards and two touchdowns in the big victory. On the other end, Toney ended the evening with a couple touchdowns as well.
Louis is another potential Hurricane commitment as he's listed Miami (FL) as one of his finalists for his collegiate services once his high school playing days are over.
SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings: Mater Dei starts 2024 season No. 1 in the country
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega