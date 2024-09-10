Vote: Georgia High School Football Coach of the Week (9/10/2024)
Georgia high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Peach State led their teams to big wins in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have five head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Georgia High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 5-Sep. 7 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 15th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are this week's nominees:
Travis Roland, Camden County
Having to fill some big shoes at Camden County, Travis Roland has done a fine job so far. Roland has led Camden County to a 4-0 start after cruising past Ribault (Florida) 62-6.
Shelton Felton, Valdosta
Felton led the Valdosta Wildcats down to the Sunshine State and returned back to South Georgia with a win. The lead man of the Wildcats upended Tampa Jesuit 35-28.
Johnny White, Douglas County
The Tigers have continued to look like a well oiled machine as they’re off to a 4-0 start under White. Last week, Douglas County defeated Langston Hughes 21-14.
Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett
It’s been an impressive last couple of weeks for Godfree and North Gwinnett. The Bulldogs head coach has led his team to a 3-0 start with wins over McEachern, Colquitt County and Mill Creek.
Connor Foster, Cartersville
Watch out for the Hurricanes as they have gotten off to a strong start this season. Under Foster’s guidance, the team is sitting at 4-0 after a 35-13 victory over Calhoun.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl