Vote: Georgia High School Football Coach of the Week (9/16/2024)
Georgia high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Peach State led their teams to big wins in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have five head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Georgia High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Shelton Felton, Valdosta
Felton led the Valdosta Wildcats down to the Sunshine State and returned back to South Georgia with a win. The lead man of the Wildcats upended Tampa Jesuit 35-28.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 12-Sep. 14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 22nd at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are this week's nominees:
Joey King, Carrollton
In a battle of two Georgia powers, it would be Joey King's Trojans pulling away with a key victory. King's team cruised to a 45-16 win over Gainesville.
Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy
One of South Georgia's more thrilling finishes was between Glynn Academy and Statesboro. Hidalgo led his club to a thrilling 21-20 victory to improve to 3-1.
Dean Fabrizio, Lee County
On the road against an always tough Colquitt County team, Fabrizio was able to lead his Trojans to a 47-35 victory over the Packers. The Trojans improved to 4-0.
Mike Coe, Coffee
The Trojans head coach welcomed a team from the Sunshine State, Gadsden County, and was able to pull off a win. Coe led his team to a 27-14, improving Coffee to 4-0 on the season.
Adam Carter, Lowdnes
Not many had the Vikings sitting at 4-0 through four games, but here we are. Carter's latest victory was leading Lowndes to a 35-13 win over Kell.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega