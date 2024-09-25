Vote: Georgia High School Football Coach of the Week (9/24/2024)
Georgia high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Peach State led their teams to big wins in Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have five head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Georgia High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Joey King, Carrollton
In a battle of two Georgia powers, it would be Joey King's Trojans pulling away with a key victory. King's team cruised to a 45-16 win over Gainesville.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 19-Sep. 21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 29th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are this week's nominees:
Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill
LeZotte guided his Richmond Hill team to a thrilling 35-28 win over Buchholz (Florida) and improving to 5-0.
Shane Sams, Warner Robins
Since the Week 1 loss, Sams has his team on a roll. Warner Robins has won four games in a row and sit at 4-1.
Josh Niblett, Gainesville
Needing to bounce back from a loss to Carrollton, Niblett led his team to victory in a big way. Gainesville cruised to a 51-14 win over Lanier.
Mike Hancock, Apalachee
We know the Wildcats didn't play a game, but Hancock being able to lead his team back onto the practice field after the deadly shooting that took several lives earlier this month says enough about the Apalachee lead man's leadership.
Garrett Grady, Brunswick
Another coach that's led his team to four wins in a row is Grady, with the Pirates now at 4-1 after a 2-14 win over Greenbrier.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega