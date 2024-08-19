Vote: Who should be SBLive's South Georgia high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)?
The long wait for the return of Georgia high school football is finally over as the 2024 season got underway over the weekend and there were several outstanding individual performance throughout North Georgia.
Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote in the poll below.
Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote in the poll below.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Todd Robinson, Valdosta: What a start it was to the season for Wildcats senior quarterback Todd Robinson, who threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another in a 65-19 win over Tucker. All-in-all, Robinson combined for five scores and 347 yards of offense - 319 passing and 28 rushing.
Luke Hooks, Ware County: Gators junior quarterback Luke Hooks made the most of his passing opportunities Friday night in a 40-10 win over Appling County. He dropped back to pass just eight times, but tossed four touchdowns and piled up 172 yards. He finished the game with a perfect passer rating of 156.3.
Nigel Newkirk, Ola: Mustangs sophomore running back Nigel Newkirk made his presence known early and often in a dominant performance in a win over Trinity Christian Friday night. Newkirk rushed 25 times for 259 yards and scored four times.
Chase Cromartie, McIntosh: Chiefs senior quarterback Chase Cromartie was nearly perfect Friday night in their season-opening win over Fayette County. He completed 15 of his 16 pass attempts for 224 yards and tossed three touchdowns in the win.
Lane Sceals, Deerfield-Windsor: Knights junior quarterback Lane Sceals was great in their season-opening win over Southland Academy. He completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 220 yards and tossed three touchdown passes in the win.
Miguel Brown, Valdosta: Wildcats senior Miguel Brown had a monster game on defense to start the season, He led the team in tackles with eight, and recorded three sacks in their 65-19 win over Tucker.
Macklin Sanders, Ola: Nobody made a bigger impact defensively in the Mustangs’ victory over Trinity Christian than senior Macklin Sanders, who recorded a game-high 16 tackles and a sack in the win.
Quantavious Green, Glynn Academy: Terros senior defensive lineman Quantavious Green was key in their 16-10 victory over Wayne County to start the season. He recorded two sacks and eight tackles in the win. All-in-all, five of his eight tackles went for a loss.
Ramarian Thomas, Terrell County: Greenwave junior corner Ramarian Thomas was instrumental in their 12-3 victory over Calvary Christian Friday night. He led the team in tackles with 12 and recorded two sacks in the win.
KJ McQueen, Troup County: Tigers sophomore linebacker KJ McQueen turned in a dominant performance in their season-opening win against Villa Rica, recording a game-high 14 tackles and a sack in the win.
Josh Hight, Gordon Central: Senior Josh Hight was a force defensively for the Warriors in their 62-0 shutout of Southeast Whitfield. He recorded a game-high 14 tackles in the shutout, nine of which were of the solo variety.