Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/28/2025)
Who was the Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Martin Davis of Brunswick.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Mia James, Hebron Christian
Lions senior Mia James scored her 1,000th career point last week in a win over East Jackson. She scored 18 points and dished out seven assists in the game.
Nalani Gainey, Central Gwinnett
Knights junior Nalani Gainey recorded a triple-double in their win over Mountain View last week, scoring 17 points, dishing out a school-record 13 assists and stealing 12 passes.
Carly Bass, Sequoyah
Chiefs sophomore Carly Bass did everything she could in a close loss to Pope last week, scoring a game-high 30 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Suri Clark, Baldwin
Braves standout Suri Clark scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the way in a double overtime loss to Washington County last week.
Emma Lightsey, White County
Warriors standout Emma Lightsey scored a game-high 28 points to help lead them to a dominant win over Johnson last week.
Bella Ragone, Mill Creek
Hawks standout Bella Ragone scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help lead them to a victory over Discovery last week.
Kendall Wells, North Oconee
Titans senior Kendall Wells scored her 1,000th career point last week, scoring 20 points in a win over Flowery Branch.
Rylie Muller, Pope
Greyhounds senior Rylie Muller scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Sequoyah last week.
Kyara Lawrence, New Manchester
Jaguars standout Kyara Lawrence scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in their win over Douglas County last week.
Claire Carlson, Cherokee Bluff
Bears junior Claire Carlson led the way with 19 points, four assists and four steals in their win over Monroe Area last week.
Chabria Tate, Evans
Knights standout Chabria Tate scored a team-high 23 points to help lead them to a victory over Lakeside last week.
Cameron Baker, Northview
Titans standout Cameron Baker scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help lead them to a victory over Clarkston last week.
Avery Huffman, Denmark
Danes standout Avery Huffman scored 16 points to help lead them to a win over Cambridge last week.