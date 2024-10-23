Vote: Who should be the North Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/23/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football season is in the home stretch and players dig deep to help their teams reach and prepare for the postseason. This week we are once again highlighting several outstanding performances with another addition of our North Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ethan Tisdale of Heard County.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Julian Lewis, Carrollton
Trojans senior quarterback Julian Lewis made it look easy in their 63-10 win over East Coweta. He threw for 416 yards and tossed six touchdown passes in the win.
Mason Hollingsworth, Whitefield Academy
Wolfpack junior running back Mason Hollingsworth put on a clinic rushing the football in their 35-0 win over Landmark Christian. He rushed the ball 23 times for 209 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.
Jamari Welch, Athens Academy
Spartans senior running back Jamari Welch was instrumental in helping lead them to a thrilling 35-34 win over Elbert County. He carried the ball 15 times for 122 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Jacari Barnett, Elbert County
Blue Devils senior running back Jacari Barnett did everything he could to will his team to victory over Athens Academy. They fell short, but Barnett rushed 31 times for 177 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 35-34 loss.
Carson Callihan, Fannin County
Rebels senior running back Carson Callihan was dominant in their 56-6 win over Armuchee. He carried the ball 17 times for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Travis Smith, Westlake
Lions senior wide receiver Travis Smith had a game for the ages against Chapel Hill. He hauled in six passes and rumbled for 191 yards while scoring four touchdowns in a 49-7 win.
Braydon Hayden, Campbell
Spartans senior running back Braydon Hayden came up huge in their 36-14 win over Paulding County. He rushed 17 times for 94 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Donovan Martin, Harrison
Hoyas junior wide receiver Donovan Martin turned in a big night in their 47-0 win over Osborne. He caught six passes for 116 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Nick Grimstead, North Cobb
Warriors senior quarterback Nick Grimstead was a hard man to stop in their 56-10 win over Cherokee. He threw for 104 yards and rushed for 10 times for 133 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Marlin Mathis, Shiloh
Generals senior running back Marlin Mathis was dominant in their 40-33 win over Arabia Mountain. He carried the ball 25 times for 208 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Jaylen Elder, Morgan County
Bulldogs senior wide receiver Jayen Elder went above and beyond in their 36-7 win over Jackson. He caught 12 passes for 256 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Cameron Bland, Lambert
Longhorns senior running back Cameron Bland was dominant in their 42-7 win over Forsyth Central. He carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.