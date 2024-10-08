Vote: Who should be the North Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/8/2024)
As the 2024 Georgia high school football season pushes forward so do we with our tracking of the state's top performances with our weekly list of nominees for North Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Peyton Groce of Gordon Lee.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Josiah Allen, Wheeler
Wildcats senior running back Josiah Allen was the difference maker in their 28-27 win over Cherokee last Friday night. He carried the ball 26 times for 256 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
James Skelly, North Paulding
Wolfpack junior running back James Skelly was dominant in their 34-17 win over Etowah last Friday night. He carried the ball 19 times for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Cayden Benson, Creekside
The Seminoles had two standout rushing performances in their 49-0 shutout against Pace Academy, and it was junior quarterback Cayden Benson leading the way with 200 rushing yards, 165 passing yard and four total touchdowns in the win.
Caiden Wood, Oconee County
Warriors junior running back Caiden Wood was dominant in their 56-7 win over East Hall last Friday night. He rushed 28 times for 181 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win.
Kaden Thompson, Cherokee Bluff
Bears senior wide receiver Kaden Thompson made the most of his six receptions last Friday night in their 41-14 win over West Hall. He raced for 134 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win while also adding a score on the ground.
Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
Patriots sophomore quarterback Caleb Hill was both dominant and efficient in their 39-18 win over Spalding last Friday night. He completed 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 176 yards and tossed five touchdowns in the win.
Tommy Lafayette, North Gwinnett
Bulldogs senior running back Tommy Lafayette turned in a big night against Peachtree Ridge, rushing for 171 yards and a touchdown in their 44-22 win.
Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
Broncos sophomore running back Brayden Tyson had a short but effective night in their 42-0 shutout win over Meadowcreek. He carried the ball just nine times, but rumbled for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Jaylon Teagle, Newnan
Cougars senior running back Jaylon Teagle was a workhorse in their 44-21 win over Dutchtown. He carried the ball 30 times for 156 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Chatham Burnett, Dawson County
Tigers senior wide receiver Chatham Burnett was very effective in their 71-0 drubbing of Johnson last Friday night. He caught three passes for 93 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Sam Ross, Pepperell
Dragons junior quarterback Sam Ross did everything he could to try and lead them to victory last Friday night against Bremen. He rushed the ball 20 times for 168 yards and scored four touchdowns while also tossing a touchdown pass through the air in a 45-35 loss.
Javen Parker, East Paulding
Raiders senior running back Javen Parker took full advantage of his carries last Friday night in their 59-14 win over Lithia Springs. He rushed only seven times, but rumbled for 91 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Nate Russell, Cartersville
Purple Hurricanes junior quarterback Nate Russell was efficient in their 38-7 win over Cass last Friday night. He completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 233 yards and tossed four touchdown passes in the win.
Will Rajecki, Sequoyah
Chiefs junior running back Will Rajecki hit the century mark rushing last Friday night on the dot in their 43-6 win over Lassiter. He rushed 10 times for 100 yards ands scored three touchdowns in the win.
Delancy Alexander, New Manchester
Jaguars junior quarterback Delancy Alexander couldn’t be stopped in their 39-6 win over South Paulding last Friday night. He threw for 179 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Luke Nickel, Milton
Eagles senior quarterback Luke Nickel was as efficient as they come last Friday night in their 49-7 win over Lanier. He completed 17 of his 19 pass attempts for 218 yards and tossed four touchdown passes in the win.