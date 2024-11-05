High School

Vote: Who should be the North Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)

Review our list of nominees and vote for your choice of this week's North Georgia high school football Player of the Week

Oconee County's Mason Hall (86) caught six passes and scored three touchdowns last week.
The 2024 Georgia high school football regular season is over for all but a handful of teams, but the action won't stop until the 2024 state champions are crowned. We will continue to follow the action until the final play of the final game, identifying and recognizing the top performance through the post-season.

Here is a breakdown of the nominees for this week's North Georgia High School Football Player of the Week honor.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Layne Vaughn of Gordon Lee.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Brayden Tyson, Brookwood

Sophomore running back Brayden Tyson carried the ball 28 times for 299 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over Norcross.

EJ Hartwell, Lambert

Senior wide receiver EJ Hartwell caught four passes for 135 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over South Forsyth. 

Xavier Hill, Harrison

Senior quarterback Xavier Hill threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for another in a win over Paulding County. 

Javin Gordon, Stephens County

Senior running back Javin Gordon rushed 23 times for 103 yards and scored four touchdowns in a win over East Jackson. 

PJ Wolfe, Collins Hill

Eagles junior quarterback PJ Wolfe threw for 207 yards and tossed four touchdowns in a win over Discovery. 

Luke Priester, Chattahoochee

Senior quarterback Luke Priester threw for 392 yards and tossed five touchdowns while also rushing in a sixth in a win over Johns Creek. 

Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County

Sophomore running back Daylan Maxwell rushed for 174 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over Habersham Central. 

Mason Hall, Oconee County

Sophomore Mason Hall caught six passes for 60 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over Jefferson. 

Brady Holbrook, North Forsyth

Raiders senior wide receiver Brady Holbrook caught seven passes for 171 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over Forsyth Central. 

Jake Bobo, Prince Avenue Christian

Senior quarterback Jake Bobo threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown in a win over Hebron Christian. 

Christian Langford, Langston Hughes

Senior quarterback Christian Langford threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 65 yards in a win over Lovejoy.

