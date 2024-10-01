Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/1/2024)
As the 2024 Georgia high school football season pushes forward so do we with our tracking of the state's top performances with our weekly list of nominees for South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Malachi Character of Upson-Lee.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead
There is a new leader in the state of Georgia when it comes to single-game passing yards, and his name is Rashawn Truell. Facing off against Perry, Truell threw for a state-record 635 yards and six touchdowns in an 80-47 loss.
Kamari Maxwell, New Hampstead
Phoenix senior wide receiver Kamari Maxwell was on the receiving end of quarterback Rashan Truell’s record-breaking performance. Maxwell caught 21 passes for 302 yards and scored three touchdowns while Truell set the single-game record for most passing yards in the state of Georgia.
Ahmad Gordon, Perry
Panthers senior running back Ahmad Gordon was dominant in their 80-47 win over New Hampstead. He carried the ball 15 times for 186 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the team.
Antwann Hill, Houston County
Bears senior quarterback Antwann Hill was dominant in their 56-0 shutout win over Veterans. He completed 24 of 35 for 302 yards and tossed five touchdowns to four different receivers in the win.
Weston Bryan, Lee County
It wasn’t his passing, but his legs that made Lee County quarterback Weston Bryan so dangerous in their 35-23 win over Thomas County Central. He threw for 134 yards, but rushed 26 times for 156 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win.
Jacori White, Lee County
Trojans senior defensive back Jacori White had Thomas County Central’s number in their big region matchup Saturday. The senior intercepted Yellow Jackets quarterback Jaylen Johnson three times in the win.
Gary Pringle, Thomas County Central
Freshman wide receiver Gary Pringle made the most of his opportunities in a big matchup against Lee County. He caught four passes for 128 yards and scored a touchdown in a 35-23 loss.
Dominique Ball, Westover
Patriots junior running back Dominique Ball was far from the reason why they lost to Peach County. He carried the ball 34 times for 191 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 55-36 loss.
Cam Hill, Thomasville
Bulldogs junior wide receiver Cam Hill came up big in their 31-7 win over Jeff Davis. He carried the ball only five times, but rumbled for 120 yards ands scored two touchdowns in the win.
Braylen Still, Dougherty
Trojans senior wide receiver Braylen Still put together a very strong game against Monroe. He caught five passes for 142 yards and scored a touchdown in a close 33-28 loss.