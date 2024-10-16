Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/16/2024)
Despite all the challenges the high school football schedule has faced this fall in Georgia, and across the Southeast, the 2024 season is getting back on track and rapidly moving towards the postseason. Many great performance continue to be turned in and we continue to track them with another addition of our South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaylen Johnson of Thomas County Central.
Jeanarion Kamga, Westside-Augusta
Patriots senior running back Jeanarion Kamga couldn’t be stopped in their 41-6 win over Cross Creek. He carried the ball 13 times for 250 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Bryson Tarver, Swainsboro
Tigers senior quarterback Bryson Tarver did all of his damage on the ground in their 28-21 win over Savannah Country Day. He carried the ball 21 times for 230 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
Trojans senior running back Ousmane Kromah turned in some incredible runs during their 48-14 beatdown of Coffee. He carried the ball 13 times for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns.
James Neville, Westside-Macon
Seminoles junior running back James Neville was dominant in their 35-21 win over Pike County. He rushed seven times for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian
Raiders senior running back Zo Smalls turned in yet another great performance on the ground in their 48-6 win over Vidalia. He carried the ball 17 times for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Montel Hundley, Lowndes
Vikings senior defensive end Montel Hundley turned in a dominant performance in their 26-7 win over Tift County. He recorded three sacks in the win, including a forced fumble in the win.
Tre’Shaun Jones, Worth County
Rams junior running back Tre’Shaun Jones was terrific in their 47-0 shutout of Berrian. He carried the ball 14 times for 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Corey Howard, Valdosta
Wildcats junior defensive end came up huge in their tight 7-3 win over Colquitt County. He finished his night with 13 tackles and three sacks in the win.
Sirius Tobridge, Dublin
Fightin’ Irish senior Sirius Tobridge was dominant on defense in their 17-7 win over Northeast. He led the team in tackles with eight, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the win.
EJ Bean, Thomasville
Bulldogs senior EJ Bean was everywhere on defense in their 23-8 win over Fitzgerald. He led the team in tackles with 13, and also recorded an interception in the win.