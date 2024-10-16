High School

Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/16/2024)

Review our list of nominees and vote for your choice of this week's South Georgia high school football Player of the Week

Colin Hubbard

Savannah Christian's Zo Smalls (4) is having a huge 2024 season and he is once again a candidate for South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Savannah Christian's Zo Smalls (4) is having a huge 2024 season and he is once again a candidate for South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite all the challenges the high school football schedule has faced this fall in Georgia, and across the Southeast, the 2024 season is getting back on track and rapidly moving towards the postseason. Many great performance continue to be turned in and we continue to track them with another addition of our South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaylen Johnson of Thomas County Central.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jeanarion Kamga, Westside-Augusta

Patriots senior running back Jeanarion Kamga couldn’t be stopped in their 41-6 win over Cross Creek. He carried the ball 13 times for 250 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. 

Bryson Tarver, Swainsboro

Tigers senior quarterback Bryson Tarver did all of his damage on the ground in their 28-21 win over Savannah Country Day. He carried the ball 21 times for 230 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win. 

Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

Trojans senior running back Ousmane Kromah turned in some incredible runs during their 48-14 beatdown of Coffee. He carried the ball 13 times for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns.

James Neville, Westside-Macon

Seminoles junior running back James Neville was dominant in their 35-21 win over Pike County. He rushed seven times for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win. 

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian

Raiders senior running back Zo Smalls turned in yet another great performance on the ground in their 48-6 win over Vidalia. He carried the ball 17 times for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. 

Montel Hundley, Lowndes

Vikings senior defensive end Montel Hundley turned in a dominant performance in their 26-7 win over Tift County. He recorded three sacks in the win, including a forced fumble in the win. 

Tre’Shaun Jones, Worth County

Rams junior running back Tre’Shaun Jones was terrific in their 47-0 shutout of Berrian. He carried the ball 14 times for 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.

Corey Howard, Valdosta

Wildcats junior defensive end came up huge in their tight 7-3 win over Colquitt County. He finished his night with 13 tackles and three sacks in the win. 

Sirius Tobridge, Dublin

Fightin’ Irish senior Sirius Tobridge was dominant on defense in their 17-7 win over Northeast. He led the team in tackles with eight, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the win. 

EJ Bean, Thomasville

Bulldogs senior EJ Bean was everywhere on defense in their 23-8 win over Fitzgerald. He led the team in tackles with 13, and also recorded an interception in the win.

Published
Colin Hubbard
COLIN HUBBARD

Colin Hubbard is a skilled sports media professional as both a writer and a photographer. He served for more than two years as the sports editor of the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in Atlanta and as the Georgia Tech beat writer for Greater Atlanta. Colin is an expert in the coverage of prep sports, having served as a freelancer with the Gwinnett Daily Post and The Paper of Baselton. He has been covering Georgia high school sports for SBLive Sports Georgia since 2022.

Home/Georgia