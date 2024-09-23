High School

Watch: Lowndes (Georgia) quarterback Marvis Parrish takes defenders for a ride

The Navy commitment scores on an incredible 80-yard touchdown run, aided by his teammates most of the way

In Lowndes' 35-13 victory over Kell back on Sep. 13th, one of the more incredible touchdown runs you'll see this season took place.

The Vikings shared senior quarterback Marvis Parrish's 80-yard touchdown run against Kell. Parrish looks as if he would be down within the first 10 or 15 yards of the play.

Except he kept his legs pumping and churning, in which his teammates aided him in staying upright and all the way to pay dirt.

One of the Lowndes' parents caught video of the touchdown scamper from the stands and you can see the run in the Facebook post down below. The post has over 14,000 likes and almost 2,000 shares.

Another angle captured by Dana Sefa #PLOWBOYS

Parrish this season has rushed for 372 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the undefeated Vikings, who play Colquitt County this week. The senior has already committed to play for Navy on the next level.

