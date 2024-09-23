Watch: Lowndes (Georgia) quarterback Marvis Parrish takes defenders for a ride
In Lowndes' 35-13 victory over Kell back on Sep. 13th, one of the more incredible touchdown runs you'll see this season took place.
The Vikings shared senior quarterback Marvis Parrish's 80-yard touchdown run against Kell. Parrish looks as if he would be down within the first 10 or 15 yards of the play.
Except he kept his legs pumping and churning, in which his teammates aided him in staying upright and all the way to pay dirt.
One of the Lowndes' parents caught video of the touchdown scamper from the stands and you can see the run in the Facebook post down below. The post has over 14,000 likes and almost 2,000 shares.
Parrish this season has rushed for 372 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the undefeated Vikings, who play Colquitt County this week. The senior has already committed to play for Navy on the next level.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega