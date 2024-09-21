High School

How Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football teams fared (9/20/2024)

Top-ranked De La Salle travels to St. Mary's and Pittssburg plays at St. John Bosco in biggest games of the week

Mitch Stephens

Pittsburg defensive end JuJu Walls (1) is a fourth-year starter for the Pirates and a 4-star prospect. He's committed to UCLA. He'll need to have a big game Friday in Pittsburg game at St. John Bosco.
Pittsburg defensive end JuJu Walls (1) is a fourth-year starter for the Pirates and a 4-star prospect. He's committed to UCLA. He'll need to have a big game Friday in Pittsburg game at St. John Bosco. / Photo: Ben Enos

NCS SCORES/SCHEDULE: Friday | Saturday

HOW TOP 15 NORTH COAST SECTION TEAMS FARED (9/20/2024)
(Records updated as scores submited)

1. De La Salle (3-0)

Friday at Stockton St. Mary's

2. Pittsburg (3-0)

Friday at St. John Bosco

3. San Ramon Valley (3-0)

Friday at McClymonds

4. San Marin (3-0)

Friday at Casa Grande

5. Cardinal Newman (3-0)

Friday vs. Bishop O'Dowd

6. El Cerrito (3-0)

Friday vs. Campolindo

7. California (3-0)

Friday at Antioch

8. Bishop O'Dowd (2-1)

Friday at Cardinal Newman

9. Monte Vista (2-1)

Friday vs. James Logan

10. Windsor (3-0)

Friday at Dublin

11. Liberty (2-1)

Photo high school football
Liberty Lions Brentwood QB Sage Robertson (12) hands to star RB Jaxon Bell, who gained 187 yards and scored two TDs in 24-7 win over Frontier-Bakersfield on 8-30-2024 / Photo: Lisbeth Lafferty

Friday at Amador Valley

12. Acalanes (2-1)

Friday vs. College Park

13. Clayton Valley (1-2)

Friday vs. Northgate

14. Las Lomas (3-0)

Saturday vs. Alhambra

15. Marin Catholic (1-2)

Saturday at Tamalpais

