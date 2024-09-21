How Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football teams fared (9/20/2024)
Top-ranked De La Salle travels to St. Mary's and Pittssburg plays at St. John Bosco in biggest games of the week
NCS SCORES/SCHEDULE: Friday | Saturday
HOW TOP 15 NORTH COAST SECTION TEAMS FARED (9/20/2024)
(Records updated as scores submited)
1. De La Salle (3-0)
2. Pittsburg (3-0)
3. San Ramon Valley (3-0)
4. San Marin (3-0)
5. Cardinal Newman (3-0)
6. El Cerrito (3-0)
7. California (3-0)
8. Bishop O'Dowd (2-1)
9. Monte Vista (2-1)
10. Windsor (3-0)
11. Liberty (2-1)
12. Acalanes (2-1)
13. Clayton Valley (1-2)
14. Las Lomas (3-0)
15. Marin Catholic (1-2)
).
Published