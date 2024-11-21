Idaho (IHSAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/22/2024)
The 2024 Idaho high school football season has hit Round 3 of the state playoffs - the final four of the brackets.
In Class 6A, East top seed Rigby, fresh off knocking off previously-unbeaten Rocky Mountain in the state semifinals, meets West No. 2 seed Eagle for all the marbles Saturday afternoon at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Eagle defeated Trojans, 17-14, to end their state championship reign last fall.
All-state running back Noah Burnham leads the Mustangs' offense. Rigby counters with the rushing duo of Amani Morel and Jersey Duenes, and has junior quarterback Jake Flowers also as a threat on the ground.
Despite graduating 32 seniors, Hillcrest returns to the state championship game, this time in Class 5A, and will face perennial powerhouse and No. 1 seed Skyline. The Trojans are paced by Tyson Sweetwood, one of the best quarterbacks in the state.
Here's a guide to following all of the Idaho high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
