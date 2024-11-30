East St. Louis vs. Geneva: Live score, updates in 6A Illinois football state championship
East St. Louis is back in the Illinois high school football Class 6A state championship game, but the Flyers will have a new foe in 2024.
Geneva knocked out back-to-back state champ Cary-Grove in the semifinals to advance to the final.
The last time Geneva played for a state championship was in 2008, when the Vikings lost to East St. Louis in the 7A title game.
Geneva will try to get the ball to senior five-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor, a Georgia Bulldogs commit, early and often.
Four-star East St. Louis senior defensive back Charles Bass, a Missouri Tigers commit, will be tasked with slowing Taylor down.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 6A Illinois high school school football state championship game, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 30.
You can also watch East St. Louis vs. Geneva live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
East St. Louis vs. Geneva, Class 6A championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
