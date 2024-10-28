High School

Illinois high school football playoff brackets; Scores, IHSA Updates

Follow the 2024 IHSA high school football playoff live; in-game scores, finals and instant bracket updates

Gary Adornato

South Elgin is the No. 22 seed in the Illinois football Class 8A state bracket. The Storm will face 11th-seeded Barrington in Friday's opening round playoff game.
Illinois high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all 8 classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all eight IHSA playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.

Each week builds towards the state championship games which take place Nov. 29-30 at Hanncock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University.

>>2024 Illinois High School Football Brackets<<

Here are the Illinois high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.

CLASS 8A BRACKET

(1) Lincoln-Way East vs. (32) Niles West

(16) Taft vs. (17) Minooka

(8) Glebard East vs. (25) Curie

(9) Stevenson vs. (24) Carl Sandburg

(4) West Aurora vs. (29) Huntley

(13) Naperville North (20) Maine South

(5) Marist vs. (28) Glenbrook South

(12) Loyola Academy vs. (21) Belleville East

(2) Lyons vs. (31) Joliet West

(15) Downers Grove South vs. (18) Plainfield South

(7) Naperville Central vs. (26) Schaumburg

(10) Fremd vs. (23) Andrew

(3) Oswego vs. (30) Waubonsie Valley

(14) York vs. (19) Edwardsville

(6) Palatine vs. (27) Warren Township

(11) Barrington vs. (22) South Elgin

CLASS 7A BRACKET

(1) Whitney Young vs. (32) Kenwood

(16) Jacobs vs. (17) Bradley-Bourbonnais

(8) Lincoln Park vs. (25) Hoffman Estates

(9) Maine West vs. (24) Lincoln-Way Central

(4) Batavia vs. (29) Collinsville

(13) Pekin vs. (20) Lincoln-Way West

(5) Downers Grove North vs. (28) Wheaton-Warrenville South

(12) Fenwick vs. (21) Brother Rice

(2) Quincy vs. (31) Argo

(15) Moline vs. (18) Addison Trail

(7) Hononegah vs. (26) Willowbrook

(10) St. Rita vs. (23) Guilford

(3) St. Charles North vs. (30) Rolling Meadows

(14) Harlem vs. (19) Chicago Mt. Carmel

(6) Normal Community vs. (27) West Chicago

(11) Prospect vs. (22) Hersey

CLASS 6A BRACKET

Quadrant 1

(1) Cary-Grive vs. (16) Senn

(8) Antioch vs. (9) Grayslake North

(4) Belvidere North vs. (13) Kaneland

(5) Wauconda vs. (12) Fenton

(2) Libertyville vs. (15) Deerfield

(7) Lake Forest vs. (10) Mather

(3) Geneva vs. (14) Amundsen

(6) Burlington Central vs. (11) Grant

Quadrant 2

(1) East St. Louis vs. (16) Springfield

(8) Normal West vs. (9) Simeon

(4) Kennedy vs. (13) Oak Forest

(5) Glenwood vs. (12) Crete-Monee

(2) Richards vs. (15) Dunlap

(7) Washington vs. (10) Shepard

(3) Kankakee vs. (14) Glenbard South

(6) Bloomington vs. (11) Lemonth

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Quadrant 1

(1) Sycamore vs. (16) Noble Academy

(8) Prosser vs. (9) Westinghouse

(4) St. Francis vs. (13) Sterling

(5) Prairie Ridge vs. (12) Goode STEM Academy

(2) Rochelle vs. (15) Marmion

(7) Benet Academy vs. (10) Perspectives Leadership/Technology

(3) Nazareth Academy vs. (14) Payton College Prep

(6) Woodstock North vs. (11) Freeport

Quadrant 2

(1) Morgan Park vs. (16) Tinley Park

(8) Centralia vs. (9) Metamora

(4) Triad vs. (13) Morris

(5) Highland vs. (12) Marion

(2) Peoria vs. (15) Hillcrest

(7) Corliss vs. (10) Thornton Fractional North

(3) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (14) Sacred Heart Griffin

(6) Joliet Catholic vs. (11) Jacksonville

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Quadrant 1

(1) Chicago Sullivan vs. (16) Geneseo

(8) Dyett vs. (9) DePaul College Prep

(4) Wheaton Academy vs. (13) Sandwich

(5) Richmond-Burton vs. (12) St. Laurence

(2) South Shore vs. (15) Boylan Catholic

(7) Coal City vs. (10) Johnsburg

(3) Dixon vs. (14) Marengo

(6) Agricultural Science vs. (11) Clemente

Quadrant 2

(1) Breese Central vs. (16) Harrisburg

(8) Macomb vs. (9) Murphysboro

(4) Rochester vs. (13) Peoria Notre Dame

(5) Carterville vs. (12) Mt. Zion

(2) Richland County vs. (15) Kewanee

(7) Manteno vs. (10) Normal University

(3) Waterloo vs. (14) Taylorville

(6) Cahokia vs. (11) Columbia

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Quadrant 1

(1) Byron vs. (16) Prairie Central

(8) North Lawndale vs. (9) Montini Catholic

(4) Princeton vs. (13) Oregon

(5) Chicago Marshall vs. (12) King

(2) Wilmington vs. (15) Stillman Valley

(7) Eureka vs. (10) Peotone

(3) Durand/Pecatonica vs. (14) Genoa-Kingston

(6) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (11) Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Quadrant 2

(1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (16) Frankfort

(8) Roxana vs. (9) Tolona Unity

(4) Nashville vs. (13) Olympia

(5) Greenville vs. (12) Fairfield

(2) Sullivan-Okaw Valley vs. (15) Mt. Carmel

(7) New Berline/Franklin/Waverly vs. (10) Benton

(3) Williamsville vs. (14) Carlinville

(6) Monticello vs. (11) DuQuoin

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Quadrant 1

(1) Farmington vs. (16) Deer Creek-Mackinaw

(8) Rockridge vs. (9) Pearl City-Eastland

(4) Elmwood vs. (13) Oakwood

(5) Momence vs. (12) Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington

(2) Bismarck-Henning vs. (15) Erie-Prophetstown

(7) Seneca vs. (10) El Paso-Gridley

(3) Tri-Valley vs. (14) Bloomington Central Catholic

(6) Chicago Christian vs. (11) Illini West

Quadrant 2

(1) Johnston City vs. (16) Red Bud

(8) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (9) Carmi-White County

(4) Pana vs. (13) Shelbyville

(5) Vandalia vs. (12) St. Teresa

(2) Maroa-Forsyth vs. (15) St. Teresa

(7) Chester vs. (10) Westville

(3) Quincy Notre Dame vs. (14) Flora

(6) Arthur-Lovinton/Atwood vs. (11) North Mac

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Quadrant 1

(1) LeRoy vs. (16) Aurora Christian

(8) Wethersfiled/Annawan vs. (9) Lutheran

(4) Rushville-Industry vs. (13) Marquette

(5) Stark Couty vs. (12) Galena

(2) Lena-Winslow vs. (15) Clifton Central

(7) Princeville vs. (10) Stockton

(3) Gibson City-Melvin-Shelby vs. (14) Catlin

(6) Sterling vs. (11) Chicago Hope Academy

Quadrant 2

(1) Althoff Catholic vs. (16) Dupo

(8) West Central Co-op vs. (9) Carrollton

(4) Casey-Westfield vs. (13) Routt Catholic/Lutheran

(5) Greenfield/Northwestern vs. (12) Brown County

(2) Calhoun/Brussels vs. (15) Central A&M

(7) Sesser-Valier vs. (10) Red Hill

(3) Camp Point Central vs. (14) Nokomis

(6) Cumberland vs. (11) Tuscola

