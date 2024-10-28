Illinois high school football playoff brackets; Scores, IHSA Updates
Illinois high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all 8 classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all eight IHSA playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.
Each week builds towards the state championship games which take place Nov. 29-30 at Hanncock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University.
>>2024 Illinois High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the Illinois high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
CLASS 8A BRACKET
(1) Lincoln-Way East vs. (32) Niles West
(16) Taft vs. (17) Minooka
(8) Glebard East vs. (25) Curie
(9) Stevenson vs. (24) Carl Sandburg
(4) West Aurora vs. (29) Huntley
(13) Naperville North (20) Maine South
(5) Marist vs. (28) Glenbrook South
(12) Loyola Academy vs. (21) Belleville East
(2) Lyons vs. (31) Joliet West
(15) Downers Grove South vs. (18) Plainfield South
(7) Naperville Central vs. (26) Schaumburg
(10) Fremd vs. (23) Andrew
(3) Oswego vs. (30) Waubonsie Valley
(14) York vs. (19) Edwardsville
(6) Palatine vs. (27) Warren Township
(11) Barrington vs. (22) South Elgin
CLASS 7A BRACKET
(1) Whitney Young vs. (32) Kenwood
(16) Jacobs vs. (17) Bradley-Bourbonnais
(8) Lincoln Park vs. (25) Hoffman Estates
(9) Maine West vs. (24) Lincoln-Way Central
(4) Batavia vs. (29) Collinsville
(13) Pekin vs. (20) Lincoln-Way West
(5) Downers Grove North vs. (28) Wheaton-Warrenville South
(12) Fenwick vs. (21) Brother Rice
(2) Quincy vs. (31) Argo
(15) Moline vs. (18) Addison Trail
(7) Hononegah vs. (26) Willowbrook
(10) St. Rita vs. (23) Guilford
(3) St. Charles North vs. (30) Rolling Meadows
(14) Harlem vs. (19) Chicago Mt. Carmel
(6) Normal Community vs. (27) West Chicago
(11) Prospect vs. (22) Hersey
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Quadrant 1
(1) Cary-Grive vs. (16) Senn
(8) Antioch vs. (9) Grayslake North
(4) Belvidere North vs. (13) Kaneland
(5) Wauconda vs. (12) Fenton
(2) Libertyville vs. (15) Deerfield
(7) Lake Forest vs. (10) Mather
(3) Geneva vs. (14) Amundsen
(6) Burlington Central vs. (11) Grant
Quadrant 2
(1) East St. Louis vs. (16) Springfield
(8) Normal West vs. (9) Simeon
(4) Kennedy vs. (13) Oak Forest
(5) Glenwood vs. (12) Crete-Monee
(2) Richards vs. (15) Dunlap
(7) Washington vs. (10) Shepard
(3) Kankakee vs. (14) Glenbard South
(6) Bloomington vs. (11) Lemonth
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Quadrant 1
(1) Sycamore vs. (16) Noble Academy
(8) Prosser vs. (9) Westinghouse
(4) St. Francis vs. (13) Sterling
(5) Prairie Ridge vs. (12) Goode STEM Academy
(2) Rochelle vs. (15) Marmion
(7) Benet Academy vs. (10) Perspectives Leadership/Technology
(3) Nazareth Academy vs. (14) Payton College Prep
(6) Woodstock North vs. (11) Freeport
Quadrant 2
(1) Morgan Park vs. (16) Tinley Park
(8) Centralia vs. (9) Metamora
(4) Triad vs. (13) Morris
(5) Highland vs. (12) Marion
(2) Peoria vs. (15) Hillcrest
(7) Corliss vs. (10) Thornton Fractional North
(3) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (14) Sacred Heart Griffin
(6) Joliet Catholic vs. (11) Jacksonville
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Quadrant 1
(1) Chicago Sullivan vs. (16) Geneseo
(8) Dyett vs. (9) DePaul College Prep
(4) Wheaton Academy vs. (13) Sandwich
(5) Richmond-Burton vs. (12) St. Laurence
(2) South Shore vs. (15) Boylan Catholic
(7) Coal City vs. (10) Johnsburg
(3) Dixon vs. (14) Marengo
(6) Agricultural Science vs. (11) Clemente
Quadrant 2
(1) Breese Central vs. (16) Harrisburg
(8) Macomb vs. (9) Murphysboro
(4) Rochester vs. (13) Peoria Notre Dame
(5) Carterville vs. (12) Mt. Zion
(2) Richland County vs. (15) Kewanee
(7) Manteno vs. (10) Normal University
(3) Waterloo vs. (14) Taylorville
(6) Cahokia vs. (11) Columbia
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Quadrant 1
(1) Byron vs. (16) Prairie Central
(8) North Lawndale vs. (9) Montini Catholic
(4) Princeton vs. (13) Oregon
(5) Chicago Marshall vs. (12) King
(2) Wilmington vs. (15) Stillman Valley
(7) Eureka vs. (10) Peotone
(3) Durand/Pecatonica vs. (14) Genoa-Kingston
(6) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (11) Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Quadrant 2
(1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (16) Frankfort
(8) Roxana vs. (9) Tolona Unity
(4) Nashville vs. (13) Olympia
(5) Greenville vs. (12) Fairfield
(2) Sullivan-Okaw Valley vs. (15) Mt. Carmel
(7) New Berline/Franklin/Waverly vs. (10) Benton
(3) Williamsville vs. (14) Carlinville
(6) Monticello vs. (11) DuQuoin
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Quadrant 1
(1) Farmington vs. (16) Deer Creek-Mackinaw
(8) Rockridge vs. (9) Pearl City-Eastland
(4) Elmwood vs. (13) Oakwood
(5) Momence vs. (12) Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington
(2) Bismarck-Henning vs. (15) Erie-Prophetstown
(7) Seneca vs. (10) El Paso-Gridley
(3) Tri-Valley vs. (14) Bloomington Central Catholic
(6) Chicago Christian vs. (11) Illini West
Quadrant 2
(1) Johnston City vs. (16) Red Bud
(8) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (9) Carmi-White County
(4) Pana vs. (13) Shelbyville
(5) Vandalia vs. (12) St. Teresa
(2) Maroa-Forsyth vs. (15) St. Teresa
(7) Chester vs. (10) Westville
(3) Quincy Notre Dame vs. (14) Flora
(6) Arthur-Lovinton/Atwood vs. (11) North Mac
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Quadrant 1
(1) LeRoy vs. (16) Aurora Christian
(8) Wethersfiled/Annawan vs. (9) Lutheran
(4) Rushville-Industry vs. (13) Marquette
(5) Stark Couty vs. (12) Galena
(2) Lena-Winslow vs. (15) Clifton Central
(7) Princeville vs. (10) Stockton
(3) Gibson City-Melvin-Shelby vs. (14) Catlin
(6) Sterling vs. (11) Chicago Hope Academy
Quadrant 2
(1) Althoff Catholic vs. (16) Dupo
(8) West Central Co-op vs. (9) Carrollton
(4) Casey-Westfield vs. (13) Routt Catholic/Lutheran
(5) Greenfield/Northwestern vs. (12) Brown County
(2) Calhoun/Brussels vs. (15) Central A&M
(7) Sesser-Valier vs. (10) Red Hill
(3) Camp Point Central vs. (14) Nokomis
(6) Cumberland vs. (11) Tuscola