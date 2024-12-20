Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/19/2024)
It was most likely a quiet week, as far as movement is concerned in the Top 25 Illinois High School Rankings was concerned, but there was one major upward jump, as St. Laurence climbed from No. 20 to No. 6. Two new squads also joined our rankings as Fenwick came in at No. 11 and Rock Island debuted at No. 24.
Records through Dec. 19
1. Kenwood (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Simeon 58-55; Def. Downers Grove South 73-59; Def. Hyde Park 71-50; Def. Lane 82-75.
Up next: vs. Gary (Ind.) West Side, Dec. 21.
2. DePaul Prep (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. St. Francis 65-35; Def. Rich 66-50; Def. Providence-St. Mel 72-40.
Up next: vs. Oswego East, Dec. 21.
3. Homewood-Flossmoor (9-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Stagg 97-30; Lost to St. Laurence 55-53 (OT); Def. Andrew 91-58.
Up next: at Lockport, Dec. 20.
4. Bolingbrook (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Plainfield North 74-63; Def. Minooka 66-28.
Up next: at Plainfield East, Dec. 20.
5. Simeon (5-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Kenwood 58-55; Lost to Niles North 68-56; Lost to Young 48-45; Def. Lincoln Park 70-69.
Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 27.
6. St. Laurence (8-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Aurora Central Catholic 81-30; Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 55-53 (OT); Def. Hancock 64-16; Def. Hinsdale South 64-30.
Up next: vs. Fenwick, Dec. 20.
7. Quincy (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def.Sterling 81-43.
Up next: at East Moline United, Dec. 20.
8. Lincoln Park (9-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Taft 67-32; Lost to North Little Rock (Ark.) 68-59; Def. Lindblom 64-43; Lost to Simeon 70-69.
Up next: vs. Griffith (Ind.), Dec. 21.
9. Waubonsie Valley (8-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. DeKalb 53-39; Def. Oswego 76-42.
Up next: vs. Elk Grove, Dec. 21.
10. Brother Rice (8-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Leo 71-52; Def. Oak Lawn 85-77.
Up next: at Montini, Dec. 20.
11. Fenwick (8-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. St. Rita 52-35; Def. Mount Carmel 71-58.
Up next: at St. Laurence, Dec. 20.
12. Mount Carmel (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. De La Salle 66-63; Def. Young 75-54; Lost to Fenwick 71-58.
Up next: at IC Catholic, Dec. 20.
13. Benet (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Marist 74-66 (OT); Def. Hyde Park 67-54; Def. Wheaton Academy 64-39.
Up next: vs. Antioch, Dec. 21.
14. Marist (8-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Benet 74-66 (OT); Def. Lincoln-Way East 65-37.
Up next: vs. Marian Catholic, Dec. 20.
15. Bloom (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Lindblom 64-41; Def. Thornwood 74-42.
Up next: vs. Kankakee, Dec. 20.
16. St. Ignatius (8-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Loyola 48-45; Def. Crete-Monee 65-32.
Up next: at Aurora Central Catholic, Dec. 20.
17. Rich (3-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Waukegan 72-59; Lost to DePaul Prep 66-50; Def. Thornwood 67-39.
Up next: vs. Vashon (Mo.), Dec. 21.
18. Warren (5-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Idle.
Up next: at Hammond (Ind,) Morton, Dec. 21.
19. Curie (7-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Up next: Def. Westinghouse 65-33; Def. Thornton Fractional North 56-50; Def. Taft 86-42; Def. Phillips 64-47.
20. Kankakee (5-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Mexico (Mo,) 65-35; Def. Decatur Eisenhower 62-46.
Up next: at Bloom, Dec. 20.
21. Glenbard West (8-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Proviso West 69-59.
Up next: at Lyons, Dec. 20.
22. Mt. Zion (9-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Taylorville 68-50; Def. Champaign Centennial 74-67; Def. Normal West 60-41.
Up next: at Mattoon, Dec. 20.
23. Peoria (10-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Champaign Centennial 74-67; Def. Springfield 50-44; Def. Richwoods 63-57.
Up next: vs. Fenwick, Dec. 21.
24. Rock Island (8-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Moline 83-71; Def. Normal 57-48.
Up next: at Geneseo, Dec. 20.
25. Moline (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Rock Island 81-73; Def. Rockridge 72-49.
Up next: vs. Galesburg, Dec. 20.
