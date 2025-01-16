Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/15/2025)
In a quiet week, Hinsdale Central moves into the Top 10 of this week's Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings and Centralia joins the rankings.
Records through Jan. 15
1. DePaul Prep (17-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Loyola 43-35; Def. St. Francis deSales 66-37.
Up next: at Mount Carmel, Jan. 17.
2. Rich (12-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Rochester (N.Y.) East 70-52; Def. Erie (Pa.) 79-46; Def. Kankakee 67-65.
Up next: at Crete-Monee, Jan. 17.
3. Kenwood (17-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Phillips 70-68; Def. Hillcrest 61-51.
Up next: vs. St. Louis Chaminade at Homewood-Flossmoor, Jan. 18.
4. Bolingbrook (17-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Romeoville 62-55; Def. Joliet Central 72-26.
Up next: vs. Plainfield Central, Jan. 17.
5. Quincy (16-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Alleman 90-34; Def. Springfield 80-56; Def. Moline 71-56.
Up next: vs. Rock Island, Jan. 17.
6. Benet (16-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 69-59.
Up next: vs. St. Patrick, Jan. 17.
7. Homewood-Flossmoor (16-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way East 68-41; Def. Thornton 74-46.
Up next: vs. Lincoln-Way West, Jan. 17.
8. Lincoln Park (16-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Lane 62-46; Def. Brooklyn (N.Y.) Eagle II 74-65.
Up next: vs. Bloom at Homewood-Flossmoor, Jan. 19.
9. Waubonsie Valley (18-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Naperville Central 52-20; Def. Sacred Heart-Griffin 65-41; Def. Neuqua Valley 49-48.
Up next: vs. Rockford Jefferson at Wheaton Warrenville South, Jan. 18.
10. Hinsdale Central (16-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 59-45; Def. Downers Grove South 77-45; Def. York 66-51.
Up next: vs. Wheaton Academy, Jan. 17.
11. Brother Rice (17-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. De La Salle 51-42; Def. Lincoln-Way East 56-48; Def. Providence 69-29.
Up next: vs. St. Ignatius, Jan. 17.
12. Mount Carmel (16-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 80-49; Def. Plainfield East 81-40; Def. Montini 77-41.
Up next: vs. DePaul Prep, Jan. 17.
13. St. Laurence (15-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. St. Francis deSales 81-40; Lost to St. Louis Chaminde 66-62; Def. De La Salle 69-58.
Up next: vs. Montini Jan. 17.
14. Simeon (10-5)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Lindblom 61-48; Lost to Crete-Monee 48-41.
Up next: vs. Perspectives-MSA, Jan. 18.
15. Fenwick (14-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Young 58-52; Def. St. Francis 57-34.
Up next: vs. Loyola, Jan. 17.
16. Niles North (13-5)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Vernon Hills 59-54; Lost to Evanston 68-64 (OT).
Up next: vs. Lake Park at Glenbrook South, Jan. 18.
17. St. Ignatius (15-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 80-49; Def. Lemont 63-60; Def. Providence-St. Mel 64-37.
Up next: at Brother Rice Jan. 17.
18. Warren (12-5)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Stevenson 67-51; Lost to Joliet West 80-66; Lost to Lake Zurich 49-48.
Up next: at Libertyville, Jan. 18.
19. Waukegan (14-4)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Lake Forest 50-45; Def. Milwaukee Bradley Tech 63-48; Def. Mundelein 56-48.
Up next: at Zion-Benton Jan. 18.
20. Curie (13-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Clark 55-45; Lost to Richmond (Calif.) Salesian 67-63 (OT); Def. Detroit Voyageur 70-59.
Up next: vs. Thornton at Homewood-Flossmoor, Jan. 20.
21. Kankakee (12-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Crete-Monee 65-42; Lost to Rich 67-65.
Up next: vs. Clemente. Jan. 17.
22. Morton (12-5)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Dunlap 77-42.
Up next: at Washington, Jan. 17.
23. Rock Island (18-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. East Moline United 65-39; Def. Davenport (Iowa) West 75-52; Def. Alleman 86-31.
Up next: at Quincy, Jan. 17.
24. Centralia (15-3)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Mascoutah 59-48; Def. Charleston 58-32.
Up next: vs. St. Louis Sumner, Jan. 18.
25. Marist (17-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. St. Patrick 51-37; Def. Westinghouse 69-37; Def. Perspectives-MSA 91-57.
Up next: vs. Carmel, Jan. 16.