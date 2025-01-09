Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/9/2025)
With a light slate of games and few upsets to open 2025, the Illinois boys basketball state rankings remain mostly unchanged. But there are two newcomers: Fremd and Marist.
Records through Jan. 8.
1. DePaul Prep (15-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Warren 53-45.
Up next: at Loyola, Jan. 10.
2. Rich (9-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Niles North 73-61; Def. Thornridge 79-25.
Up next: at Rochester (N.Y.) East, Jan. 10.
3. Kenwood (15-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Romeoville 66-55; Def. Westinghouse 56-26.
Up next: at Phillips, Jan. 9.
4. Bolingbrook (15-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. De La Salle 64-48.
Up next: at Romeoville, Jan. 10.
5. Warren (11-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to DePaul Prep 53-45; Def. Mundelein 74-60.
Up next: at Stevenson, Jan. 10.
6. Quincy (13-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to St. Louis Vashon 59-56.
Up next: vs. Alleman, Jan. 10.
7. Benet (15-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Stevenson 67-55; Def. Schaumburg 62-43.
Up next: at Marian Catholic, Jan. 10.
8. Homewood-Flossmoor (14-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Sandburg 91-31.
Up next: at Lincoln-Way East, Jan. 10.
9. Lincoln Park (14-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Hyde Park 47-45.
Up next: vs. Lane, Jan. 9.
10. Waubonsie Valley (15-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Harlem 67-38; Def. Plainfield East 72-46; Def. Naperville North 59-43.
Up next: vs. Naperville Central, Jan. 10.
11. Simeon (9-4)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Taft 71-48.
Up next: at Lindblom, Jan. 9.
12. Hinsdale Central (13-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Hersey 70-46.
Up next: at Oak Park-River Forest, Jan, 10.
13. Brother Rice (14-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Perspectives-Leadership 75-52.
Up next: at De La Salle, Jan. 10.
14. St. Laurence (13-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle.
Up next: at St. Francis deSales, Jan. 9.
15. Fenwick (13-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Idle.
Up next: vs. Young at St. Ignatius, Jan. 11.
16. Niles North (12-4)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Maine East 90-40; Lost to Rich 73-61.
Up next: at Vernon Hills, Jan. 10.
17. Mount Carmel (13-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Bogan 70-54; Def. Eisenhower 79-33.
Up next: at St. Ignatius, Jan. 10.
18. St. Ignatius (13-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Bulls Prep 94-29.
Up next: vs. Mount Carmel, Jan. 10.
19. Waukegan (12-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Young 61-59; Def. Libertyville 68-56.
Up next: vs. Lake Forest, Jan. 10.
20. Fremd (14-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 78-61.
Up next: at Barrington, Jan. 10.
21. Curie (11-4)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Kankakee 65-63; Lost to Lindblom 53-52.
Up next: vs. Clark, Jan, 9.
22. Kankakee (11-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Curie 65-63; Def. Thornwood 81-47.
Up next: at Crete-Monee, Jan. 10.
23. Morton (11-5)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Normal 56-46; Def. East Peoria 76-49.
Up next: at Dunlap, Jan. 11.
24. Rock Island (15-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. DeKalb 65-50; Def. Dunlap 78-64.
Up next: vs. East Moline United, Jan. 10.
25. Marist (14-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. St. Rita 64-31.
Up next: at St. Patrick, Jan. 10.