High School

Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/9/2025)

A light schedule leads to few changes in the Illinois Top 25; Fremd and Marist enter the rankings

Mike Clark

Fremd, which won the Wheeling Hardwood Classic over the holidays, earned a spot in this week's Top 25 at No. 20.
Fremd, which won the Wheeling Hardwood Classic over the holidays, earned a spot in this week's Top 25 at No. 20. / Fremd Basketball Instagram

With a light slate of games and few upsets to open 2025, the Illinois boys basketball state rankings remain mostly unchanged. But there are two newcomers: Fremd and Marist.

Records through Jan. 8.

1. DePaul Prep (15-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Warren 53-45.

Up next: at Loyola, Jan. 10.

2. Rich (9-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Niles North 73-61; Def. Thornridge 79-25.

Up next: at Rochester (N.Y.) East, Jan. 10.

3. Kenwood (15-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Romeoville 66-55; Def. Westinghouse 56-26.

Up next: at Phillips, Jan. 9.

4. Bolingbrook (15-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. De La Salle 64-48.

Up next: at Romeoville, Jan. 10.

5. Warren (11-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to DePaul Prep 53-45; Def. Mundelein 74-60.

Up next: at Stevenson, Jan. 10.

6. Quincy (13-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to St. Louis Vashon 59-56.

Up next: vs. Alleman, Jan. 10.

7. Benet (15-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Stevenson 67-55; Def. Schaumburg 62-43.

Up next: at Marian Catholic, Jan. 10.

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (14-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Sandburg 91-31.

Up next: at Lincoln-Way East, Jan. 10.

9. Lincoln Park (14-3)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Hyde Park 47-45.

Up next: vs. Lane, Jan. 9.

10. Waubonsie Valley (15-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Harlem 67-38; Def. Plainfield East 72-46; Def. Naperville North 59-43.

Up next: vs. Naperville Central, Jan. 10.

11. Simeon (9-4)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Taft 71-48.

Up next: at Lindblom, Jan. 9.

12. Hinsdale Central (13-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Hersey 70-46.

Up next: at Oak Park-River Forest, Jan, 10.

13. Brother Rice (14-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Perspectives-Leadership 75-52.

Up next: at De La Salle, Jan. 10.

14. St. Laurence (13-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Idle.

Up next: at St. Francis deSales, Jan. 9.

15. Fenwick (13-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Idle.

Up next: vs. Young at St. Ignatius, Jan. 11.

16. Niles North (12-4)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Maine East 90-40; Lost to Rich 73-61.

Up next: at Vernon Hills, Jan. 10.

17. Mount Carmel (13-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Bogan 70-54; Def. Eisenhower 79-33.

Up next: at St. Ignatius, Jan. 10.

18. St. Ignatius (13-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Bulls Prep 94-29.

Up next: vs. Mount Carmel, Jan. 10.

19. Waukegan (12-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Young 61-59; Def. Libertyville 68-56.

Up next: vs. Lake Forest, Jan. 10.

20. Fremd (14-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 78-61.

Up next: at Barrington, Jan. 10.

21. Curie (11-4)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Kankakee 65-63; Lost to Lindblom 53-52.

Up next: vs. Clark, Jan, 9.

22. Kankakee (11-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Curie 65-63; Def. Thornwood 81-47.

Up next: at Crete-Monee, Jan. 10.

23. Morton (11-5) 

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Normal 56-46; Def. East Peoria 76-49.

Up next: at Dunlap, Jan. 11.

24. Rock Island (15-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. DeKalb 65-50; Def. Dunlap 78-64.

Up next: vs. East Moline United, Jan. 10.

25. Marist (14-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. St. Rita 64-31.

Up next: at St. Patrick, Jan. 10.  

Published
Mike Clark
MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Illinois