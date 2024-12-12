Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/12/2024)
Illinois is home to some of the best high school basketball teams in the nation, with top players who will star on college and professional stages in the not too distant future. Rankings the teams is tall but exciting task and we invite you to follow our Top 25 throughout the 2024-25 season as we track to big movers, up and down, as well as the newcomers who break onto the scene.
Records through Dec. 11, 2024.
1. Kenwood (5-0)
Last week: Def. Taft 78-37; Def. Warren 61-58; Def. Lindblom 74-48.
Up next: vs. Simeon, Dec. 12; vs. Downers Grove South, Dec. 14; at Hyde Park, Dec. 17.
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-0)
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way Central 72-53; Def. Young 79-71; Def. Bradley-Bourbonnais 72-38.
Up next: vs. Stagg, Dec. 13; vs. St. Laurence, Dec. 15; vs. Andrew, Dec. 16.
3. DePaul Prep (6-1)
Last week: Def. St. Rita 55-33; Def. Mater Dei (Calif.) 57-50; Def. Aurora Central Catholic 59-20.
Up next: vs. St. Francis, Dec. 14; vs. Rich, Dec. 15.
4. Bolingbrook (6-1)
Last week: Def. Oswego 73-41; Def. Kankakee 54-50; Def. Oswego East 67-46.
Up next: vs. Plainfield North, Dec. 13; at Minooka, Dec. 17.
5. Simeon (4-0)
Last week: Def. Phillips 71-37; Def. Chaminade (Mo.) 58-54; Def. Clark 58-35.
Up next: at Kenwood, Dec. 12; vs. Niles North, Dec. 14; vs. Young. Dec. 17.
6. Quincy (6-0)
Last week: Def. Geneseo 71-34; Def. Deerfield 55-32; Def. Galesburg 82-39.
Up next: at Sterling, Dec. 13.
7. Moline (7-0)
Last week: Def. Sterling 77-45; Def. Urbana 71-45; Def. Alleman 85-46.
Up next: at Rock Island, Dec. 13; vs. Rockridge, Dec. 17.
8. Lincoln Park (7-0)
Last week: Def. Young 74-71; Def. St. Laurence 73-69; Def. Curie 72-70.
Up next: vs. Taft, Dec. 12; vs. North Little Rock (Ark.), Dec. 14; at Lindblom, Dec. 17.
9. Mount Carmel (5-0)
Last week: Def. Providence 68-57.
Up next: vs. De La Salle, Dec. 13; vs. Young, Dec. 14; at Fenwick, Dec, 17.
10. Waubonsie Valley (6-0)
Last week: Def. Metea Valley 73-45; Def. Rockford Auburn 65-48.
Up next: vs, DeKalb, Dec. 13; vs. Oswego, Dec, 14.
11. Brother Rice (6-0)
Last week: Def. Loyola 40-34; Def. IC Catholic 68-40.
Up next: vs. Leo, Dec. 13; vs, Oak Lawn, Dec. 14.
12. St. Ignatius (7-0)
Last week: Def. Lane 66-60; Def. St. Francis deSales 82-41.
Up next: vs. Loyola, Dec. 13; vs. Crete-Monee, Dec. 15.
13. Benet (5-1)
Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 74-37; Def. Niles West 64-36.
Up next: vs. Marist, Dec. 13; vs. Hyde Park, Dec. 15.
14. Marist (7-0)
Last week: Def. Bogan 72-24; Def. Hyde Park 62-31.
Up next: at Benet, Dec. 13; at Lincoln-Way East, Dec. 14.
15. Rich (1-2)
Last week: Def. Thornton 66-28; Lost to Duncanville (Texas) 96-67.
Up next: vs. Waukegan, Dec. 14; vs. DePaul Prep Dec. 15.
16. Bloom (5-1)
Last week: Def. Joliet Central 64-38; Def. Hammond Central (Ind.) 70-54.
Up next: vs. Lindblom, Dec. 15; at Thornwood, Dec, 17.
17. Warren (5-2)
Last week: Lost to Waukegan 72-62; Lost to Kenwood 61-58.
Up next: Idle till Dec. 21.
18. Waukegan (5-1)
Last week: Def. Warren 72-62; Lost to Christ the King 62-58; Def. Lake Zurich 59-47.
Up next: vs. Rich, Dec. 14; vs. North Chicago, Dec. 17.
19. Curie (3-1)
Last week: Def. Lane 48-46; Lost to Lincoln Park 72-70.
Up next: vs. Westinghouse, Dec. 12; vs. Thornton Fractional North, Dec, 14; at Taft, Dec. 17.
20. St. Laurence (4-2)
Last week: Def. Providence 74-38; Lost to Lincoln Park 73-69; Def. Leo 65-39.
Up next: vs. Aurora Central Catholic, Dec. 13; vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, Dec. 15; vs. Hancock, Dec. 16; at Hinsdale South, Dec. 17.
21. Kankakee (3-1)
Last week: Def. Thornridge 89-72; Lost to Bolingbrook 54-50; Def. Thornton 83-53.
Up next: vs. Mexico (Mo,), Dec. 12; vs. Des Moines North (Iowa), Dec. 14; at Decatur Eisenhower, Dec. 17.
22. Glenbard West (7-0)
Last week: Def. DeKalb 56-51; Def. Hinsdale Central 42-40; Def. Stevenson 53-47; Def. Harvest Christian 76-29.
Up next: vs. Proviso West Dec. 14.
23. Evanston (7-0)
Last week: Def. Glenbrook South 38-29; Def. La Lumiere (Ind.) 94-39; Def. Bulls Prep 99-28.
Up next: at Deerfield, Dec. 12; vs. Riverside-Brookfield, Dec. 14.
24. Mt. Zion (6-0)
Last week: Def. Mahomet-Seymour 54-42; Def. Richland County 51-40.
Up next: at Taylorville, Dec, 13; vs. Champaign Centennial, Dec. 14; vs. Normal West, Dec. 17.
25. Peoria (7-0)
Last week: Def. Bloomington 68-56; Def. East St. Louis 47-46; Def. Morton 33-31.
Up next: at Champaign Centennial, Dec. 13; at Richwoods, Dec. 16.