Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/4/2025)

Lyons Township is ranked No. 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball; Kenwood, Nazareth, Benet and St. Ignatius round out the Top 5

Lyons Township star Nora Ezike has led the Lions to a 26-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in Illinois.
Lyons Township, led by Stanford recruit Nora Ezike, holds down the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball State Rankings.

1. Lyons Township (26-1)

Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 66-31; Def. Proviso West 75-24; Def. Lincoln-Way Central 64-39.

Up next: at York, Feb. 4.

2. Kenwood (25-2)

Last week: Def. Young 69-61; Def. Taft 69-32.

Up next: vs. TBD in Public League playoffs, Feb. 6.

3. Nazareth (23-2)

Last week: Def. Benet 55-49; Def. Joliet Catholic 66-34.

Up next: vs. Carmel, Feb. 5.

4. Benet (23-2)

Last week: Lost to Nazareth 55-49; Def. Marist 58-49.

Up next: vs. Joliet Catholic, Feb. 5.

5. St. Ignatius (22-3)

Last week: Def. Regina Dominican 53-19.

Up next: vs. TBD in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs, Feb. 4.

6. Loyola (25-2)

Last week: Def. Prospect 62-36; Def. Glenbrook South 71-50.

Up next: vs. TBD in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs, Feb. 4.

7. Alton (23-2)

Last week: Def. East St. Louis 74-16; Def. O'Fallon 63-46; Lost to St. Louis Incarnate Word 60-48.

8. Fremd (21-5)

Last week: Def. Elk Grove 80-13; Def. Barrington 74-38.

Up next: vs. Schaumburg, Feb. 4.

9. Waubonsie Valley (23-1)

Last week: Def. DeKalb 76-33; Def. Aurora Central Catholic 62-38; Def. Oswego East 74-58.

Up next: at Neuqua Valley, Feb. 4.

10. Young (18-8)

Last week: Def. Jones 88-27; Lost to Kenwood 69-61; Def. Morgan Park 82-26.

Up next: vs. TBD in Public League playoffs, Feb. 6.

11. Huntley (25-0)

Last week: Def. Hampshire 51-23; Def. Jacobs 66-18.

Up next: at Crystal Lake South, Feb. 5.

12. Prospect (21-6)

Last week: Def. Maine South 62-54; Lost to Loyola 62-36; Def. Wheeling 61-8.

Up next: vs. Rolling Meadows, Feb. 4.

13. Libertyville (21-5)

Last week: Def. Lake Zurich 50-45; Def. Mundelein 51-44; Def. Glenbrook South 51-45.

Up next: vs. Waukegan, Feb. 4.

14. St. Charles East (21-6)

Last week: Def. Glenbard West 45-37; Def. Lake Park 47-31; Def. St. Charles North 53-49.

Up next: at Batavia, Feb. 6.

15. St. Charles North (20-6)

Last week: Def. Wheaton Warrenville South 44-38; Lost to St. Charles East 53-49.

Up next: at Batavia, Feb. 4.

16. Washington (27-1)

Last week: Def. Limestone 53-41; Def. East Peoria 67-41.

Up next: at Dunlap, Feb. 4.

17. Maine South (20-7)

Last week: Lost to Prospect 62-54; Def. York 59-52; Def. Glenbrook North 50-29.

Up next: vs. Deerfield, Feb. 7.

18. Lake Zurich (19-7)

Last week: Lost to Libertyville 50-45; Def. Lake Forest 39-31; Def. Barrington 40-31.

Up next: vs. Zion-Benton, Feb. 4.

19. Glenbrook South (19-9)

Last week: Lost to Loyola 71-50; Def. Deerfield 56-24; Lost to Libertyville 51-45.

Up next: vs. Evanston, Feb. 7.

20. Quincy Notre Dame (23-2)

Last week: Def. Rock Island 67-20; Def. Monroe City (Mo.) 57-27.

Up next: at Quincy, Feb. 4.

21. Marist (21-7)

Last week: Def. Trinity 50-40; Def. De La Salle 57-23; Lost to Benet 58-49.

Up next: at St. Viator, Feb. 5.

22. Morton (21-4)

Last week: Def. Normal West 48-27; Def. Pekin 57-34; Def. Limestone 61-49.

Up next: vs. East Peoria, Feb. 4.

23. Lockport (23-4)

Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 46-37; Def. Stagg 42-31.

Up next: vs. Lincoln-Way West, Feb. 4. 

24. Hinsdale Central (19-7)

Last week: Def. Downers Grove South 34-24; Def. Glenbard West 52-47.

Up next: at Oak Park-River Forest, Feb. 4.

25. Montini 

Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 38-34 (OT); Def. Beverly Hills (Mich.) Detroit Country Day 68-65.

Up next: vs. TBD in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs, Feb. 4.

Published
MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

