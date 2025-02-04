Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/4/2025)
Lyons Township, led by Stanford recruit Nora Ezike, holds down the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball State Rankings.
1. Lyons Township (26-1)
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 66-31; Def. Proviso West 75-24; Def. Lincoln-Way Central 64-39.
Up next: at York, Feb. 4.
2. Kenwood (25-2)
Last week: Def. Young 69-61; Def. Taft 69-32.
Up next: vs. TBD in Public League playoffs, Feb. 6.
3. Nazareth (23-2)
Last week: Def. Benet 55-49; Def. Joliet Catholic 66-34.
Up next: vs. Carmel, Feb. 5.
4. Benet (23-2)
Last week: Lost to Nazareth 55-49; Def. Marist 58-49.
Up next: vs. Joliet Catholic, Feb. 5.
5. St. Ignatius (22-3)
Last week: Def. Regina Dominican 53-19.
Up next: vs. TBD in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs, Feb. 4.
6. Loyola (25-2)
Last week: Def. Prospect 62-36; Def. Glenbrook South 71-50.
Up next: vs. TBD in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs, Feb. 4.
7. Alton (23-2)
Last week: Def. East St. Louis 74-16; Def. O'Fallon 63-46; Lost to St. Louis Incarnate Word 60-48.
8. Fremd (21-5)
Last week: Def. Elk Grove 80-13; Def. Barrington 74-38.
Up next: vs. Schaumburg, Feb. 4.
9. Waubonsie Valley (23-1)
Last week: Def. DeKalb 76-33; Def. Aurora Central Catholic 62-38; Def. Oswego East 74-58.
Up next: at Neuqua Valley, Feb. 4.
10. Young (18-8)
Last week: Def. Jones 88-27; Lost to Kenwood 69-61; Def. Morgan Park 82-26.
Up next: vs. TBD in Public League playoffs, Feb. 6.
11. Huntley (25-0)
Last week: Def. Hampshire 51-23; Def. Jacobs 66-18.
Up next: at Crystal Lake South, Feb. 5.
12. Prospect (21-6)
Last week: Def. Maine South 62-54; Lost to Loyola 62-36; Def. Wheeling 61-8.
Up next: vs. Rolling Meadows, Feb. 4.
13. Libertyville (21-5)
Last week: Def. Lake Zurich 50-45; Def. Mundelein 51-44; Def. Glenbrook South 51-45.
Up next: vs. Waukegan, Feb. 4.
14. St. Charles East (21-6)
Last week: Def. Glenbard West 45-37; Def. Lake Park 47-31; Def. St. Charles North 53-49.
Up next: at Batavia, Feb. 6.
15. St. Charles North (20-6)
Last week: Def. Wheaton Warrenville South 44-38; Lost to St. Charles East 53-49.
Up next: at Batavia, Feb. 4.
16. Washington (27-1)
Last week: Def. Limestone 53-41; Def. East Peoria 67-41.
Up next: at Dunlap, Feb. 4.
17. Maine South (20-7)
Last week: Lost to Prospect 62-54; Def. York 59-52; Def. Glenbrook North 50-29.
Up next: vs. Deerfield, Feb. 7.
18. Lake Zurich (19-7)
Last week: Lost to Libertyville 50-45; Def. Lake Forest 39-31; Def. Barrington 40-31.
Up next: vs. Zion-Benton, Feb. 4.
19. Glenbrook South (19-9)
Last week: Lost to Loyola 71-50; Def. Deerfield 56-24; Lost to Libertyville 51-45.
Up next: vs. Evanston, Feb. 7.
20. Quincy Notre Dame (23-2)
Last week: Def. Rock Island 67-20; Def. Monroe City (Mo.) 57-27.
Up next: at Quincy, Feb. 4.
21. Marist (21-7)
Last week: Def. Trinity 50-40; Def. De La Salle 57-23; Lost to Benet 58-49.
Up next: at St. Viator, Feb. 5.
22. Morton (21-4)
Last week: Def. Normal West 48-27; Def. Pekin 57-34; Def. Limestone 61-49.
Up next: vs. East Peoria, Feb. 4.
23. Lockport (23-4)
Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 46-37; Def. Stagg 42-31.
Up next: vs. Lincoln-Way West, Feb. 4.
24. Hinsdale Central (19-7)
Last week: Def. Downers Grove South 34-24; Def. Glenbard West 52-47.
Up next: at Oak Park-River Forest, Feb. 4.
25. Montini
Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 38-34 (OT); Def. Beverly Hills (Mich.) Detroit Country Day 68-65.
Up next: vs. TBD in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs, Feb. 4.