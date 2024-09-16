Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
East St. Louis and Lincoln-Way East hold steady at 1-2, but there are changes elsewhere near the top of this week's Illinois high school football Top 25.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings
September 16, 2024
1. East St. Louis (3-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Philadelphia Imhotep Charter (Pa.) 35-14
Quarterback Kendrick Lyons threw for 186 yards and two more TDs, giving him eight this season.
Next game: at Belleville East, Sept. 21
2. Lincoln-Way East (3-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Stagg 49-3
The Griffins led 35-0 after one quarter and coasted to the nonconference win.
Next game: at Naperville North, Sept. 20
3. Mount Carmel (2-1)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. Nazareth 56-33
It was a historic night for the Caravan, as Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott threw for 424 yards and a program record-tying six TDs. Cooper Lehman set a program record with 255 receiving yards and scored twice.
Next game: vs. Nazareth, Sept. 13
4. Nazareth (2-1)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 56-33
Logan Malachuk passed for 192 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in the matchup of two-time defending state champions.
Next game: vs. St. Ignatius, Sept. 20
5. Cary-Grove (3-0)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Def. McHenry 46-7
Logan McHenry scored three first-quarter touchdowns for the Trojans.
Next game: vs. Jacobs, Sept. 20
6. Downers Grove North (2-0)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Glenbard West 42-7
Playing past halftime for the first time this season, Minnesota commit Owen Lansu was 13 of 16 for 154 yards and three TDs.
Next game: at Proviso West, Sept. 20
7. Batavia (3-0)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Def. Lake Park 56-6
Nathan Whitwell ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns, and Brett Berggren had five catches for 136 yards and three scores.
Next game: vs. St. Charles North, Sept. 20
8. Kankakee (2-1)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Def. Thornridge 56-0
Phillip Turner ran for two scores, and Keyandre White recovered a fumble in the end zone for his fourth defensive touchdown of the season.
Next game: vs. Normal, Sept. 20
9. Marist (3-0)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Def. Montini 21-6
The RedHawks opened a 21-0 lead and held the Broncos scoreless until the fourth quarter.
Next game: at Joliet Catholic, Sept. 20
10. Barrington (3-0)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Glenbrook South 51-21
St. Thomas commit Nick Peipert passed for 367 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.
Next game: at Maine South, Sept. 20
11. Naperville Central (3-0)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. Andrew 31-14
Aiden Clark ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns for the Redhawks.
Next game: vs. Stagg, Sept. 20
12. St. Francis (3-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Loyola 35-21
Brady Palmer was 15 of 22 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran 15 times for 87 yards and two more scores to pace the Spartans.
Next game: vs. St. Rita, Sept. 20
13. Morgan Park (2-1)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. Westinghouse 54-0
The Mustangs' defense posted its second consecutive shutout.
Next game: at Kenwood, Sept. 14
14. St. Charles North (3-0)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Wheaton North 31-13
Linebacker Aidan McClure had another big night for the North Stars with 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a TD.
Next game: at Batavia, Sept. 20
15. Loyola (1-2)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Lost to St. Francis 35-21
In the first home game under their new lights, the Ramblers suffered their first nonconference loss since 2018. Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald, who was hurt in a Week 2 win against Glenbard West, dressed but did not play.
Next game: vs. Brother Rice, Sept. 20
16. Hersey (1-2)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. Maine South 28-23
Brandon Jenkins ran 33 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns, and he had a key interception late for the Hawks.
Next game: at Glenbrook South, Sept. 20
17. Maine South (1-2)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Lost to Hersey 28-23
Constantine Coines and Jameson Purcell each passed for a TD for the Hawks, and Michael Dellumo had a 98-yard kickoff-return touchdown.
Next game: vs. Barrington, Sept. 20
18. Lake Forest (3-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Warren 38-7
Marty Hippel had touchdown runs of 48 and 47 yards for the Scouts.
Next game: at Zion-Benton, Sept. 20
19. Oswego (3-0)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Def. Plainfield Central 49-6
Quarterback Brett Connolly accounted for 160 total yards and three TDs in less than two quarters of playing time.
Next week: vs. Joliet Central, Sept. 20
20. Lyons (3-0)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 21-16
Danny Carroll ran for 125 yards and a TD for the Lions.
Next game: vs. Glenbard West, Sept. 21
21. York (3-0)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: Def. Downers Grove South 54-21
Bruno Massel threw for 234 yards and had five total touchdowns for the Dukes.
Next game: at Oak Park-River Forest, Sept. 20
22. Warren (1-2)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Lost to Lake Forest 38-7
The Blue Devils are allowing 33 points per game after giving up 13.7 per game last season.
Next game: at Lake Forest, Sept. 13
23. Joliet Catholic (2-1)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Def. Fenwick 14-13
Nate Magrini had 25 carries for 152 yards and a TD for the Hilltoppers.
Next game: vs. Marist, Sept. 20
24. Normal (3-0)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. Urbana 56-0
Calen Taylor had two punt-return TDs for the Ironmen, and Kyle Beaty had three touchdown passes.
Next game: at Kankakee, Sept. 20
25. St. Rita (2-1)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Brother Rice 14-7
Steven Armbruster passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs.
Next game: at St. Francis, Sept. 20
—
Watch Illinois high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Indiana high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
—
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
—
Follow Illinois high school sports coverage on High School on SI