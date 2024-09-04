Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (9/4/2024)
Week 1 of the Illinois high school football season featured some big top 25 matchups, top performances and more, setting the stage for what should be a fun 2024 season.
In a matchup of downstate Illinois' top program and two-time defending Class 8A champ Loyola, East St. Louis cruised to an easy win and claims the No. 1 ranking.
Illinois high school football rankings
September 4, 2024
1. East St. Louis (1-0)
Last week: Def. Loyola 34-7
Transfer quarterback Kendrick Lyons was 21-of-24 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns in his Flyers' debut.
Next game: vs. Newton (Ga.), Sept. 7
2. Lincoln-Way East (1-0)
Last week: Def. Maine South 49-22
In his Griffins debut, Oregon commit Jonas Williams threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns.
Next game: Forfeit win vs. Specially Fit (Fla.)
3. Warren (1-0)
Last week: Def. Hersey 55-26
Two-sport standout Aaron Stewart, also one of the nation's top prep wrestlers, had 361 rushing yards and five TDs for the Blue Devils.
Next game: at Maine South, Sept. 6
4. Loyola (0-1)
Last week: Lost to East St. Louis 34-7
Gavin King ran a fumble back 75 yards for the Ramblers' lone TD.
Next game: at Glenbard West, Sept. 7
5. Mount Carmel (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Hun (N.J.) 42-38
Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott had 313 total yards and three TDs for the Caravan.
Next game: at St. Rita, Sept. 7
6. Nazareth (1-0)
Last week: Def. Kankakee 37-30
Logan Malachuk passed for 359 yards and had three total TDs for the Roadrunners.
Next game: vs. Kenwood, Sept. 6
7. Cary-Grove (1-0)
Last week: Def. Burlington Central 27-3
Quarterback Peyton Seaburg had 137 yards and three TDs as the Trojans rolled despite the absence of injured fullback Logan Abrams.
Next game: vs. Crystal Lake Central, Sept. 6
8. Downers Grove North (1-0)
Last week: Def. O'Fallon 42-0
Minnesota commit Owen Lansu had 164 yards and three TDs for the Trojans.
Next game: vs. Downers Grove South, Sept. 6
9. Batavia (1-0)
Last week: Def. Glenbard West 35-28
Defensive back Chase Osborne had an interception, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and 17 total tackles for the Bulldogs.
Next game: vs. South Elgin, Sept. 6
10. Maine South (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Lincoln-Way East 49-22
Constantine Coines passed for 194 yards and two scores for the Hawks.
Next game: vs. Warren, Sept. 6
11. Joliet Catholic (1-0)
Last week: Def. Iowa City (Iowa) 50-22
Ian Campbell had 2.5 sacks and the Hilltoppers ran for 333 yards in the win.
Next game: at Oswego, Sept. 6
12. Kankakee (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Nazareth 37-30
Sophomore quarterback Phillip Turner ran for a pair of TDs and Keyandre White had a 45-yard pick-six for the Kays.
Next game: vs. Washington (Ill.), Sept. 6
13. Marist (1-0)
Last week: Def. Morgan Park 29-16
Transfer quarterback Jake Ritter had 216 total yards and four TDs in his RedHawks debut.
Next game: at Brother Rice, Sept. 6
14. Barrington (1-0)
Last week: Def. South Elgin 54-21
Nick Peipert was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 240 yards and four TDs for the Broncos.
Next game: at Hersey, Sept. 6
15. Naperville Central (1-0)
Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 24-13
Aidan Clark ran 30 times for 252 yards and two touchdowns for the Redhawks.
Next game: vs. Naperville North at North Central College, Sept. 6
16. Brother Rice (1-0)
Last week: Def. Phillips 50-0
Transfer running back Tyler Lofton ran for three TDs in his Crusaders debut.
Next game: vs. Marist, Sept. 6
17. Hersey (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Warren 55-26
The Huskies lost a regular-season game for the first time since 2021.
Next game: vs. Barrington, Sept. 6
18. Glenbard West (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Batavia 35-28
Teyion Oriental scored three times, twice on runs and once on an 87-yard kickoff return, for the Hilltoppers.
Next game: vs. Loyola, Sept. 7
19. Morgan Park (0-1)
Last week: Lost to Marist 29-16
Transfer Nasir Rankin had 156 yards and a TD on eight touches in his first game with the Mustangs.
Next game: at Oak Park-River Forest, Sept. 6
20. St. Charles North (1-0)
Last week: Def. Palatine 28-27
Ethan Plumb completed 19 of 24 passes for 249 yards and finished with four total TDs for the North Stars, who rallied from 13 points down late in the fourth quarter.
Next game: vs. Crete-Monee, Sept. 6
21. Oswego (1-0)
Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 30-7
Iowa commit Carson Cooney had three tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries for the Panthers.
Next week: vs. Joliet Catholic, Sept. 6
22. Lyons (1-0)
Last week: Def. Prospect 38-21
Danny Carroll ran for 133 yards and three scores for the Lions.
Next game: at Wheaton Warrenville South, Sept. 6
23. York (1-0)
Last week: Def. Glenbrook South 28-10
Linebacker Evan Gaughan had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack for the Dukes.
Next game: at Plainfield North, Sept. 6
24. Normal (1-0)
Last week: Def. Peoria Richwoods 55-12
One of downstate's top big-school teams, a returning Class 7A semifinalist, rolled in its opener.
Next game: vs. Normal West, Sept. 6
25. Carmel (1-0)
Last week: Def. Grayslake Central 56-13
Trae Taylor threw four TD passes to pace the Corsairs.
Next game: vs. Lake Forest, Sept. 6
