Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Illinois so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Illinois and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Prairie State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Illinois. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Illinois.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on Nov, 16th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
De'Andre Schaut, QB, Munchin College Prep
The signal caller has played really well through the first few games, especially when it comes down to the numbers. Schaut has completed 111-of-165 passes for 1,884 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air.
Roy Magana Jr., QB, Marmion
Another freshman signal caller that's played solid this fall season is Magana Jr. for Marmion and he's put up some good numbers. Magana Jr. has completed 35-of-67 passes for 459 yards and five touchdowns.
Aaiden Miller, QB/LB, Iroquois West
Whether Miller is playing quarterback or at linebacker, the freshman dynamo is making plays. Under center, Miller has thrown for 433 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Miller has tallied 26 total tackles. Not too shabby for playing both ways.
Jeremiah Jackson, RB, Jacksonville
Jackson has played solid out of the backfield for Jacksonville, rushing for 542 yards on 51 carries and finding the endzone four times.
Jamar Lewis, RB, King
The King freshman running back has carried the rock 77 carries for 412 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Has lso caught four passes for 46 yards.
Jaethan Perez, WR, Oakwood
Perez has been one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 30 passes for 343 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Max Wilson, LB, Villa Grove
The talented middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the Villa Grove defense as a freshman, making 72 total tackles this fall.
Juelz Norvell, LB, Richards
Norvell has been a strong tackler for Richards, making 38 tackles, three going for a loss and forcing a fumble this season.
Steven Villanueva, DL, Chicago Academy/Kelvyn Park
The Chicago Academy/Kelvyn Park defensive lineman has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling nine total tackles and three sacks so far this fall.
Landon Shipman, DB, Noblesville
No other freshman has had the kind of season on the back end like Shipman has had. The defensive has intercepted three passes this season for Noblesville.
Follow SBLive Illinois throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports