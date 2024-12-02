High School

Final 2024 Indiana 2024 high school football rankings

Westfield climbs to No. 1 and will face No. 2 Brownsburg for the 6A state title; several upsets occur in the state semifinals

Brownsburg Bulldogs Davin Pearson (3) yells in excitement Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 6A State Finals game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Brownsburg Bulldogs defeated the Westfield Shamrocks, 22-17.
Brownsburg Bulldogs Davin Pearson (3) yells in excitement Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 6A State Finals game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Brownsburg Bulldogs defeated the Westfield Shamrocks, 22-17. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An incredible weekend of Indiana high school football wrapped over the weekend with six state championship games from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Brownsburg (6A), Decatur Central (5A), New Palestine (4A), Heritage Hills (3A), Adams Central (2A) and Providence (1A) each walked away with state championship victories.

The lower ranked team prevailed in three of the six state finals, highlighted by then-No. 2 Brownsburg's 22-17 over then-No. 1 Westfield.

The state finals are well reflected in our Final 2024 Indiana High School Football State Rankings:

TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Brownsburg (13-1)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: def. then-No. 1 Westfield, 22-17, 6A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - 6A STATE CHAMPION

2. New Palestine (14-0-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: def. No. 7 Mishawaka, 56-26, 4A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION

New Palestine football - Indiana high school football
New Palestine Dragons Austin McMahan (3) and New Palestine Dragons Josh Ranes (34) celebrate a touchdown Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 4A State Finals game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. New Palestine Dragons defeated the East Noble Knights, 56-26. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Westfield (12-2)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: lost to then-No. 2 Brownsburg, 22-17, 6A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A STATE FINALIST

4. Crown Point (12-1)

Previous rank: 4

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALIST

5. Decatur Central (11-2-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: def. then-No. 8 Warsaw, 38-24 5A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONS

Decatur Central football - Indiana high school football
The Decatur Central Hawks celebrate Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, during the Class 5A state final matchup between Warsaw Commmunity and Decatur Central at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawks defeated the Tigers, 38-24. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Center Grove (9-5)

Previous rank: 5

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALIST

7. Lawrence North (11-1)

Previous rank: 6

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A REGIONAL FINALIST

8. Mishawaka (10-4)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: lost to then-No. 3 New Palestine, 56-26, 4A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE -CLASS 4A STATE FINALIST

9. Providence (14-0)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: def. then-No. 14 North Judson-San Pierre, 35-21, 1A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPION

Providence football - Indiana high school football
Providence Preston Kempf (7) celebrates Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, during the Class 1A state final matchup between North Judson-San Pierre and Providence at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Providence defeated the North Judson-San Pierre Bluejays, 35-20. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. Adams Central (13-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: def. No. 22 Linton-Stockton, 46-6, 2A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPION

Adams Central football - Indiana high school football
Adams Central Flying Jets Aaron Hirschy (31), Adams Central Flying Jets Max Kaehr (28), Adams Central Flying Jets Matt Heiser (30) and Adams Central Flying Jets strong safety Drew Kaehr (23) hold up the trophy Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 2A State Finals game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Adams Central Flying Jets defeated the Linton-Stockton Miners, 46-6. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Warsaw (10-3)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: lost to then-No. 9 Decatur Central, 38-24, 5A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A STATE FINALIST

12. Merrillville (11-2)

Previous rank: 10

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALIST

13. Martinsville (12-2)

Previous rank: 11

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

14. Warren Central (10-2)

Previous rank: 12

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A REGIONAL FINALIST

15. Lafayette Jefferson (11-1)

Previous rank: 13

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALIST

16. North Judson-San Pierre (14-1)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: lost to then No. 16 Providence, 35-21, 1A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 1A STATE FINALIST

17. Bishop Chatard (10-3)

Previous rank: 17

SEASON COMPLETE

18. Fort Wayne Carroll (9-3)

Previous rank: 18

SEASON COMPLETE

19. Concord (10-2)

Previous rank: 19

SEASON COMPLETE

20. Heritage Hills (10-4)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: def. then-No. 22 Fort Wayne Bishop Leurs, 38-15, 3A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPION

Heritage Hills football - Indiana high school football
Heritage Hills Andersen Smith (15) celebrates Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, during the Class 3A state final matchup between Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and Heritage Hills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Heritage Hills defeated the Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Knights, 38-15. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

21. East Noble (13-2)

Previous rank: 20

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

22. Linton Stockton (12-3)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: lost to then-No. 15 Adams Central, 46-6, 2A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 2A STATE FINALIST

23. Fort Waye Bishop Leurs (10-6)

Previous rank: 22

Last week: lost to then-No. 22 Heritage Hills, 38-15, 3A State Championship

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 3A STATE FINALIST

24. Garrett (13-1)

Previous rank: 24

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

25. Fishers (7-4)

Previous rank: 25

SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A REGIONAL FINALIST

