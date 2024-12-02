Final 2024 Indiana 2024 high school football rankings
An incredible weekend of Indiana high school football wrapped over the weekend with six state championship games from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Brownsburg (6A), Decatur Central (5A), New Palestine (4A), Heritage Hills (3A), Adams Central (2A) and Providence (1A) each walked away with state championship victories.
The lower ranked team prevailed in three of the six state finals, highlighted by then-No. 2 Brownsburg's 22-17 over then-No. 1 Westfield.
The state finals are well reflected in our Final 2024 Indiana High School Football State Rankings:
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Brownsburg (13-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: def. then-No. 1 Westfield, 22-17, 6A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - 6A STATE CHAMPION
2. New Palestine (14-0-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: def. No. 7 Mishawaka, 56-26, 4A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION
3. Westfield (12-2)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: lost to then-No. 2 Brownsburg, 22-17, 6A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A STATE FINALIST
4. Crown Point (12-1)
Previous rank: 4
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALIST
5. Decatur Central (11-2-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: def. then-No. 8 Warsaw, 38-24 5A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONS
6. Center Grove (9-5)
Previous rank: 5
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALIST
7. Lawrence North (11-1)
Previous rank: 6
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A REGIONAL FINALIST
8. Mishawaka (10-4)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: lost to then-No. 3 New Palestine, 56-26, 4A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE -CLASS 4A STATE FINALIST
9. Providence (14-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: def. then-No. 14 North Judson-San Pierre, 35-21, 1A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPION
10. Adams Central (13-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: def. No. 22 Linton-Stockton, 46-6, 2A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPION
11. Warsaw (10-3)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: lost to then-No. 9 Decatur Central, 38-24, 5A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A STATE FINALIST
12. Merrillville (11-2)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALIST
13. Martinsville (12-2)
Previous rank: 11
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
14. Warren Central (10-2)
Previous rank: 12
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A REGIONAL FINALIST
15. Lafayette Jefferson (11-1)
Previous rank: 13
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALIST
16. North Judson-San Pierre (14-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: lost to then No. 16 Providence, 35-21, 1A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 1A STATE FINALIST
17. Bishop Chatard (10-3)
Previous rank: 17
SEASON COMPLETE
18. Fort Wayne Carroll (9-3)
Previous rank: 18
SEASON COMPLETE
19. Concord (10-2)
Previous rank: 19
SEASON COMPLETE
20. Heritage Hills (10-4)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: def. then-No. 22 Fort Wayne Bishop Leurs, 38-15, 3A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPION
21. East Noble (13-2)
Previous rank: 20
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
22. Linton Stockton (12-3)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: lost to then-No. 15 Adams Central, 46-6, 2A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 2A STATE FINALIST
23. Fort Waye Bishop Leurs (10-6)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: lost to then-No. 22 Heritage Hills, 38-15, 3A State Championship
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 3A STATE FINALIST
24. Garrett (13-1)
Previous rank: 24
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
25. Fishers (7-4)
Previous rank: 25
SEASON COMPLETE - CLASS 6A REGIONAL FINALIST