Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (10/13/2024)
With one week remaining in the Indiana high school football regular season, several teams still have undefeated season in tact. Concord is one of those squads and it jumped up three spots this week to No. 6. No. 10 New Palestine and No. 11 Lafayette Jefferson are also undefeated and both moved up this week.
Also remaining unbeaten heading into the final week of the regular season are No. 1 Crown Point, No. 2 Brownsburg, No. 4 Lawrence North, No. 16 Martinsville and No. 17 Evansville Memorial
Check out all of the changes in our latest Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Def. Chestertown, 41-0
Next game: at Michigan City, Oct. 18
2. Brownsburg (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Def. Noblesville, 22-18
Next game: vs. at No. 20 Hamilton Southeastern
3. Westfield (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Def. then-No. 20 Fishers, 46-12
Next game: vs. No. 19 Franklin Central, Oct. 18
4. Lawrence North (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Def. then No. 7 Center Grove, 34-21
Next game: at Pike, Oct. 18
5. Warren Central (7-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Def. Carmel, 32-3
Next game: vs. No. 6 Cathedral, Oct. 18
6. Concord (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Def. Wawasee, 44-7
Next game: at Plymouth, Oct. 18
7. Cathedral (5-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Def. then No. 23 Roncalli, 35-6
Next game: at Warren Central, Oct. 18
8. Bishop Chatard (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Elder, Oct. 18
9. Merrillville (6-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Def. Lake Central, 43-10
Next game: at Chestertown
10. New Palestine (7-0-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Def. New Castle, 44-6
Next game: vs. Delta, Oct. 18
11. Lafayette Jefferson (8-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Def. Harrison, 45-21
Next game: at McCutcheon
12. Center Grove (6-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to then No. 4 Lawrence North, 34-21
Next game: vs. St. Frances, Oct. 18
13. Fort Wayne Carroll (6-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Northrup, 42-0
Next game: vs. Fort Wayne Northside, Oct. 18
14. Fort Wayne Snider (6-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 17-6
Next game: at Fort Wayne Wayne, Oct. 18
15. Columbus North (7-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Def. Bloomington North, 35-34
Next game: at Terre Haute South Vigo, Oct. 18
16. Martinsville (8-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Def. Mooresville, 27-18
Next game: vs. Plainfield, Oct. 18
17. Evansville Memorial (8-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Def. Vincennes Lincoln, 35-12
Next game: vs. Castle, Oct. 18
18. Elkhart (7-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Def. Mishawakee Marian, 27-0
Next game: vs. South Bend Adams, Oct. 18
19. Franklin Central (5-3)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Def. then-No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern, 14-10
Next game: at No. 3 Westfield, Oct. 18
20. Hamilton Southeastern (5-3)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 Franklin Central, 20-14
Next game: vs. No. 2 Brownsburg, Oct. 18
21. Penn (6-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Def. New Prairie, 24-7
Next game: vs. South Bend St. Joseph, Oct. 18
22. Fishers (4-4)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Westfield, 46-12
Next game: at Zionsville, Oct. 18
23. Brebeuf Jesuit (5-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Def. Bloomington South, 68-57
Next game: at Terre Haute North Vigo, Oct. 18
24. Mishawaka (5-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Def. Plymouth, 34-10
Next game: at Waeasee, Oct. 18
25. La Salle (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to St. Xavier (OH), 9-0
Next game: at Elder, Oct. 18