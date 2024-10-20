Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (10/20/2024)
It was an exciting final week of the Indiana high school football regular season with two Top 10 teams suffering losses, while the Plainfield Red Pride jump into the poll at No. 18 with a win over previously undefeated Martinsville.
Then No. 20 Hamilton Southeastern, which had struggled against ranked teams, reversed that trend with a 30-23 victory over then No. 2 and undefeated Brownsville, while then No. 5 Warren Central climbed up a notch after defeating No. 7 Cathedral, 34-28, in a thriller.
Check out all of the changes in our latest Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Def. Michigan City, 35-8
Next game: vs. Portage, 6A Section 1 Semifinals, Nov. 1
2. Lawrence North (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Def. Pike, 24-14
Next game: at Lawrence Central, 6A Section 6 Semifinals, Nov. 1
3. Westfield (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Def. then-No. 19 Franklin Central, 44-7
Next game: vs. Harrison, 6A Section 3 Semifinals, Nov. 1
4. Warren Central (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Def. then No. 6 Cathedral, 34-28
Next game: at Indiana Arsenal Tech, 6A Section 7 Semifinals, Nov. 1
5. Concord (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Def. Plymouth, 42-14
Next game: at Fort Wayne North Side, 5A Section 11 Semifinals, Nov. 1
6. Brownsburg (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 Hamilton Southeastern, 30-23
Next game: at Avon, 6A Section 5 Semifinals, Nov. 1
7. Cathedral (5-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to then No. 5 Warren Central, 34-28
Next game: vs. North Central, 6A Section 6 Semifinals, Nov. 1
8. Merrillville (8-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Def. Chestertown, 29-23
Next game: vs. Hammond Central, 5A Section 9 Semifinals, Nov. 1
9. New Palestine (8-0-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Def. Delta, 38-0
Next game: vs. Mount Vernon, 4A Section 21 Semifinals, Oct. 25
10. Lafayette Jefferson (9-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Def. McCutcheon, 21-14
Next game: at South Bend Adams, 5A Section 12 Semifinals, Nov. 1
11. Bishop Chatard (6-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to Elder, 14-0
Next game: at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, 4A Section 22 Semifinals, Oct. 25
12. Fort Wayne Carroll (6-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Northside, 38-22
Next game: at Fort Wayne Northrop, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1
13. Fort Wayne Snider (7-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Wayne, 21-8
Next game: at No. 16 Elkhart, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1
14. Columbus North (8-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Def. Terre Haute South Vigo, 48-24
Next game: vs. No. 19 Franklin Central, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1
15. Evansville Memorial (9-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Def. Castle, 28-21
Next game: at Evansville Mater Dei, 3A Section 32 Semifinals, Oct. 25
16. Elkhart (8-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Def. South Bend Adams, 55-14
Next game: vs. No. 13 Fort Wayne Snider, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1
17. Center Grove (6-4)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to St. Frances (MD), 48-10
Next game: at Jeffersonville, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1
18. Plainfield (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. then No. 16 Martinsville, 50-37
Next game: vs. Anderson, 5A Section 13 Semifinals, Nov. 1
19. Martinsville (8-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Lost to Plainfield, 50-37
Next game: vs. Charlestown, 4A Section 23 Semifinals, Oct. 25
20. Franklin Central (6-3)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Westfield, 44-7
Next game: at No. 14 Columbus North, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1
21. Hamilton Southeastern (6-3)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Def. then No. Brownsburg, 30-23
Next game: at Homestead, 6A Section 4 Semifinals, Nov. 1
22. Penn (7-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Def. South Bend St. Joseph, 27-0
Next game: vs. Lake Central, 6A Section 1 Semifinals, Nov. 1
23. Fishers (5-4)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Def. Zionsville, 30-6
Next game: at Noblesville, 6A Section 4 Semifinals, Nov. 1
24. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Def. Terre Haute North Vigo, 49-34
Next game: vs. Danville, 4A Section 22, Oct. 25
25. Mishawaka (7-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Def. Wawasee, 46-7
Next game: at Northridge, 4A Section 18, Oct. 25