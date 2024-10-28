High School

Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (10/27/2024)

The entire Top 25 remains intact as Class 6A and 5A were idle in advance of the start of their playoffs this Friday; All of the ranked teams in the lower classification advanced in sectional play

Gary Adornato

Bishop Chatard opened its 2024 chase for a Class 4A state championship with a thrilling 50-49 win over Crispus Attucks to hold their spot at No. 11 in this week's Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.
Bishop Chatard opened its 2024 chase for a Class 4A state championship with a thrilling 50-49 win over Crispus Attucks to hold their spot at No. 11 in this week's Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.

It was an exciting final week of the Indiana high school football regular season with two Top 10 teams suffering losses, while the Plainfield Red Pride jump into the poll at No. 18 with a win over previously undefeated Martinsville.

Then No. 20 Hamilton Southeastern, which had struggled against ranked teams, reversed that trend with a 30-23 victory over then No. 2 and undefeated Brownsville, while then No. 5 Warren Central climbed up a notch after defeating No. 7 Cathedral, 34-28, in a thriller.

Check out all of the changes in our latest Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.

TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Crown Point (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. Portage, 6A Section 1 Semifinals, Nov. 1

2. Lawrence North (9-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Lawrence Central, 6A Section 6 Semifinals, Nov. 1

3. Westfield (8-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. Harrison, 6A Section 3 Semifinals, Nov. 1

4. Warren Central (8-1)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Indiana Arsenal Tech, 6A Section 7 Semifinals, Nov. 1

5. Concord (9-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Fort Wayne North Side, 5A Section 11 Semifinals, Nov. 1

6. Brownsburg (8-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Avon, 6A Section 5 Semifinals, Nov. 1

7. Cathedral (5-3)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. North Central, 6A Section 6 Semifinals, Nov. 1

8. Merrillville (8-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. Hammond Central, 5A Section 9 Semifinals, Nov. 1

9. New Palestine (9-0-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Def. Mount Vernon, 4A Section 21 Quarterfinals, 28-14

Next game: at Yorktown, 4A Section 21 Semifinals, Nov. 1

10. Lafayette Jefferson (9-0)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Idle

Next game: at South Bend Adams, 5A Section 12 Semifinals, Nov. 1

11. Bishop Chatard (7-2)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Def. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, 4A Section 22 Quarterfinals, 42-0

Next game: at Mooresville, 4A Section 22 Semifinals, Nov. 1

12. Fort Wayne Carroll (6-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Fort Wayne Northrop, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1

13. Fort Wayne Snider (7-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Idle

Next game: at No. 16 Elkhart, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1

14. Columbus North (8-1)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. No. 20 Franklin Central, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1

15. Evansville Memorial (10-0)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Def. Evansville Mater Dei, 3A Section 32 Quarterfinals, 34-14

Next game: vs. Southridge, 3A Section 32 Semifinals, Nov. 1

16. Elkhart (8-1)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. No. 13 Fort Wayne Snider, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1

17. Center Grove (6-4)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Jeffersonville, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1

18. Plainfield (8-1)

Previous rank: 18

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. Anderson, 5A Section 13 Semifinals, Nov. 1

19. Martinsville (9-1)

Previous rank: 19

Last week: Def. Charlestown, 4A Section 23 Quarterfinals, 56-0

Next game: at Silver Creek, 4A Section 23 Semifinals, Nov. 1

20. Franklin Central (6-3)

Previous rank: 20

Last week: Idle

Next game: at No. 14 Columbus North, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1

21. Hamilton Southeastern (6-3)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Homestead, 6A Section 4 Semifinals, Nov. 1

22. Penn (7-2)

Previous rank: 22

Last week: Idle

Next game: vs. Lake Central, 6A Section 1 Semifinals, Nov. 1

23. Fishers (5-4)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: Idle

Next game: at Noblesville, 6A Section 4 Semifinals, Nov. 1

24. Brebeuf Jesuit (8-2)

Previous rank: 24

Last week: Def. Danville, 4A Section 22 Quarterfinals, 50-49

Next game: vs. Roncalli, 4A Section 22 Semifinals, Nov. 1

25. Mishawaka (8-2)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: Def. Northridge, 4A Section 18 Quarterfinals, 23-10

Next game: at Plymouth, 4A Section 18 Semifinals, Nov. 1

Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

