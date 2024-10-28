Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (10/27/2024)
It was an exciting final week of the Indiana high school football regular season with two Top 10 teams suffering losses, while the Plainfield Red Pride jump into the poll at No. 18 with a win over previously undefeated Martinsville.
Then No. 20 Hamilton Southeastern, which had struggled against ranked teams, reversed that trend with a 30-23 victory over then No. 2 and undefeated Brownsville, while then No. 5 Warren Central climbed up a notch after defeating No. 7 Cathedral, 34-28, in a thriller.
Check out all of the changes in our latest Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. Portage, 6A Section 1 Semifinals, Nov. 1
2. Lawrence North (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Lawrence Central, 6A Section 6 Semifinals, Nov. 1
3. Westfield (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. Harrison, 6A Section 3 Semifinals, Nov. 1
4. Warren Central (8-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Indiana Arsenal Tech, 6A Section 7 Semifinals, Nov. 1
5. Concord (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Fort Wayne North Side, 5A Section 11 Semifinals, Nov. 1
6. Brownsburg (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Avon, 6A Section 5 Semifinals, Nov. 1
7. Cathedral (5-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. North Central, 6A Section 6 Semifinals, Nov. 1
8. Merrillville (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. Hammond Central, 5A Section 9 Semifinals, Nov. 1
9. New Palestine (9-0-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Def. Mount Vernon, 4A Section 21 Quarterfinals, 28-14
Next game: at Yorktown, 4A Section 21 Semifinals, Nov. 1
10. Lafayette Jefferson (9-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Idle
Next game: at South Bend Adams, 5A Section 12 Semifinals, Nov. 1
11. Bishop Chatard (7-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Def. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, 4A Section 22 Quarterfinals, 42-0
Next game: at Mooresville, 4A Section 22 Semifinals, Nov. 1
12. Fort Wayne Carroll (6-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Fort Wayne Northrop, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1
13. Fort Wayne Snider (7-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Idle
Next game: at No. 16 Elkhart, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1
14. Columbus North (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. No. 20 Franklin Central, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1
15. Evansville Memorial (10-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Def. Evansville Mater Dei, 3A Section 32 Quarterfinals, 34-14
Next game: vs. Southridge, 3A Section 32 Semifinals, Nov. 1
16. Elkhart (8-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. No. 13 Fort Wayne Snider, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1
17. Center Grove (6-4)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Jeffersonville, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1
18. Plainfield (8-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. Anderson, 5A Section 13 Semifinals, Nov. 1
19. Martinsville (9-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Def. Charlestown, 4A Section 23 Quarterfinals, 56-0
Next game: at Silver Creek, 4A Section 23 Semifinals, Nov. 1
20. Franklin Central (6-3)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Idle
Next game: at No. 14 Columbus North, 6A Section 8 Semifinals, Nov. 1
21. Hamilton Southeastern (6-3)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Homestead, 6A Section 4 Semifinals, Nov. 1
22. Penn (7-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. Lake Central, 6A Section 1 Semifinals, Nov. 1
23. Fishers (5-4)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Idle
Next game: at Noblesville, 6A Section 4 Semifinals, Nov. 1
24. Brebeuf Jesuit (8-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Def. Danville, 4A Section 22 Quarterfinals, 50-49
Next game: vs. Roncalli, 4A Section 22 Semifinals, Nov. 1
25. Mishawaka (8-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Def. Northridge, 4A Section 18 Quarterfinals, 23-10
Next game: at Plymouth, 4A Section 18 Semifinals, Nov. 1