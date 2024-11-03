Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (11/3/2024)
We have advanced to sectional championships in every classification, so titles will be online this week for every team in this week's Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings. The marque match-up this will be the battle for the Class 6A, Section 6 championship between No. 2 Lawrence North and No. 7 Cathedral.
Top-ranked Crown Point will also face a tough challenge from No. 20 Penn in Class 6A, Section 1 and No. 12 Fort Wayne Carroll and No. 13 Fort Wayne Snider will tangle in Class 6A, Section 2.
Check out all of the changes in our latest Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: def. Portage, 35-0, 6A Section 1 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 20 Penn, 6A Section 1 Championship, Nov. 8
2. Lawrence North (10-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: def. Lawrence Central, 40-9, Section 6 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 7 Cathedral, 6A Section 6 Championship, Nov. 8
3. Westfield (9-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: def. Harrison, 49-0, 6A Section 3 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Zionsville, 6A Section 3 Championship, Nov. 8
4. Warren Central (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: def. Indiana Arsenal Tech, 39-0, 6A Section 7 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Perry Meridian, 6A Section 7 Championship, Nov. 8
5. Concord (10-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: def. Fort Wayne North Side, 38-21, 5A Section 11 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Warsaw, 5A Section 11 Championship, Nov. 8
6. Brownsburg (9-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: def. Avon, 21-13, 6A Section 5 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Ben Davis, 6A Section 5 Championship, Nov. 8
7. Cathedral (6-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: def. North Central, 36-0, 6A Section 6 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 2 Lawrence North, 6A Section 6 Championship, Nov. 8
8. Merrillville (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: def. Hammond Central, 35-20, 5A Section 9 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Hammond Mortin, 5A Section 9 Championship, Nov. 8
9. New Palestine (10-0-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: def. Yorktown, 41-7, 4A Section 21 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Pendleton Heights, 4A Section 21 Championship, Nov. 8
10. Lafayette Jefferson (10-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: def. South Bend Adams, 62-7, 5A Section 12 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Kokomo, 5A Section 12 Championship, Nov. 8
11. Bishop Chatard (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: def. Mooresville, 35-15, 4A Section 22 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. ? Roncallie, 4A Section 22 Championship, Nov. 8
12. Fort Wayne Carroll (7-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: def. Fort Wayne Northrop, 48-18, 6A Section 2 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 13 Snider, 6A Section 2 Championship, Nov. 8
13. Fort Wayne Snider (8-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: def. No. 16 Elkhart, 14-7, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1
Next game: vs. No. 12 Fort Wayne Central, 6A Section 2 Championship, Nov. 8
14. Evansville Memorial (11-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: def. Southridge, 24-7, 3A Section 32 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Heritage Hills, 3A Section 32 Championship, Nov. 8
15. Center Grove (7-4)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: def. Jeffersonville, 72-7, 6A Section 8 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 18 Franklin Central, 6A Section 8 Championship
16. Plainfield (9-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: def. Anderson, 63-8, 5A Section 13 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Decatur Central, 5A Section 13 Championship
17. Martinsville (10-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: def. Silver Creek, 49-13, 4A Section 23 Semifinals
Next week: vs. Greenwood, 4A Section 23 Championship
18. Franklin Central (6-4)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: def. then-No. 14 Columbus North, 21-17, 6A Section 8 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 15 Center Grove, 6A Section 8 Championship
19. Hamilton Southeastern (7-3)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: def. Homestead, 201-4, 6A Section 4 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 21 Fishers, 6A Section 4 Championship
20. Penn (8-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: def. Lake Central, 35-7, 6A Section 1 Semifinals
Next game: vs. No. 1 Crown Point, 6A Section 1 Championship
21. Fishers (6-4)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: def. Noblesville, 31-21, 6A Section 4 Semifinals
Next game: vs. 19 Hamilton Southeaster, 6A Section 4 Championship
22. Mishawaka (9-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: def. Plymouth, 41-14, 4A Section 18 Semifinals
Next week: vs. Plymouth, 4A Section 18 Championship
23. Carroll (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: def. then-No. 16 Elkhart, 14-7, 6A Section 2 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Carroll, 6A Section 2 Championship
24. Bloomington North (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: def. Terre Haute North Vigo, 27-13, 5A Section 15 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Bloomington South, 5A Section 15 Championship
25. New Prairie (8-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: def. Hobart, 15-14, 4A Section 17 Semifinals
Next game: vs. Hanover Central, 4A Section 17 Championship