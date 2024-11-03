High School

Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (11/3/2024)

Several Top 25 teams will go head-to-head with Sectional titles on the line this week; Carroll, Bloomington North and New Prairie enter the Top 25

Gary Adornato

Top-ranked Crown Point will battle No. 20 Penn for the IHSAA Class 6A, Section 1 championship as the IHSAA football state playoffs march on this week.
We have advanced to sectional championships in every classification, so titles will be online this week for every team in this week's Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings. The marque match-up this will be the battle for the Class 6A, Section 6 championship between No. 2 Lawrence North and No. 7 Cathedral.

Top-ranked Crown Point will also face a tough challenge from No. 20 Penn in Class 6A, Section 1 and No. 12 Fort Wayne Carroll and No. 13 Fort Wayne Snider will tangle in Class 6A, Section 2.

Check out all of the changes in our latest Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.

TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Crown Point (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: def. Portage, 35-0, 6A Section 1 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 20 Penn, 6A Section 1 Championship, Nov. 8

2. Lawrence North (10-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: def. Lawrence Central, 40-9, Section 6 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 7 Cathedral, 6A Section 6 Championship, Nov. 8

3. Westfield (9-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: def. Harrison, 49-0, 6A Section 3 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Zionsville, 6A Section 3 Championship, Nov. 8

4. Warren Central (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: def. Indiana Arsenal Tech, 39-0, 6A Section 7 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Perry Meridian, 6A Section 7 Championship, Nov. 8

5. Concord (10-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: def. Fort Wayne North Side, 38-21, 5A Section 11 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Warsaw, 5A Section 11 Championship, Nov. 8

6. Brownsburg (9-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: def. Avon, 21-13, 6A Section 5 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Ben Davis, 6A Section 5 Championship, Nov. 8

7. Cathedral (6-3)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: def. North Central, 36-0, 6A Section 6 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 2 Lawrence North, 6A Section 6 Championship, Nov. 8

8. Merrillville (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: def. Hammond Central, 35-20, 5A Section 9 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Hammond Mortin, 5A Section 9 Championship, Nov. 8

9. New Palestine (10-0-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: def. Yorktown, 41-7, 4A Section 21 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Pendleton Heights, 4A Section 21 Championship, Nov. 8

10. Lafayette Jefferson (10-0)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: def. South Bend Adams, 62-7, 5A Section 12 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Kokomo, 5A Section 12 Championship, Nov. 8

11. Bishop Chatard (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: def. Mooresville, 35-15, 4A Section 22 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. ? Roncallie, 4A Section 22 Championship, Nov. 8

12. Fort Wayne Carroll (7-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: def. Fort Wayne Northrop, 48-18, 6A Section 2 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 13 Snider, 6A Section 2 Championship, Nov. 8

13. Fort Wayne Snider (8-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: def. No. 16 Elkhart, 14-7, 6A Section 2 Semifinals, Nov. 1

Next game: vs. No. 12 Fort Wayne Central, 6A Section 2 Championship, Nov. 8

14. Evansville Memorial (11-0)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: def. Southridge, 24-7, 3A Section 32 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Heritage Hills, 3A Section 32 Championship, Nov. 8

15. Center Grove (7-4)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: def. Jeffersonville, 72-7, 6A Section 8 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 18 Franklin Central, 6A Section 8 Championship

16. Plainfield (9-1)

Previous rank: 18

Last week: def. Anderson, 63-8, 5A Section 13 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Decatur Central, 5A Section 13 Championship

17. Martinsville (10-1)

Previous rank: 19

Last week: def. Silver Creek, 49-13, 4A Section 23 Semifinals

Next week: vs. Greenwood, 4A Section 23 Championship

18. Franklin Central (6-4)

Previous rank: 20

Last week: def. then-No. 14 Columbus North, 21-17, 6A Section 8 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 15 Center Grove, 6A Section 8 Championship

19. Hamilton Southeastern (7-3)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: def. Homestead, 201-4, 6A Section 4 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 21 Fishers, 6A Section 4 Championship

20. Penn (8-2)

Previous rank: 22

Last week: def. Lake Central, 35-7, 6A Section 1 Semifinals

Next game: vs. No. 1 Crown Point, 6A Section 1 Championship

21. Fishers (6-4)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: def. Noblesville, 31-21, 6A Section 4 Semifinals

Next game: vs. 19 Hamilton Southeaster, 6A Section 4 Championship

22. Mishawaka (9-2)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: def. Plymouth, 41-14, 4A Section 18 Semifinals

Next week: vs. Plymouth, 4A Section 18 Championship

23. Carroll (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: def. then-No. 16 Elkhart, 14-7, 6A Section 2 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Carroll, 6A Section 2 Championship

24. Bloomington North (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: def. Terre Haute North Vigo, 27-13, 5A Section 15 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Bloomington South, 5A Section 15 Championship

25. New Prairie (8-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: def. Hobart, 15-14, 4A Section 17 Semifinals

Next game: vs. Hanover Central, 4A Section 17 Championship

