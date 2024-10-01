Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
We've reached the backside of the 2024 high school football season and we still have nine undefeated teams in the Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings. Because of this, there was not much movement in this week's rankings.
One switch occurred in the Top 5 as then No. 4 Brownsburg topped then No. 2 Westfield.
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Def. Valparaiso
Next game: at LaPorte, Oct. 4
2. Warren Central (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Def. Pike, 18-7
Next game: vs. Lawrence North, Oct. 4
3. Brownsburg (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Def. then No. 2 Westfield, 17-13
Next game: vs. Zionsville, Oct. 4
4. Westfield (5-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Lost to then No. 4 Brownsburg, 17-13
Next game: vs. Avon, Oct. 4
5. Center Grove (5-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Def. Lawrence Central, 27-18
Next game: vs. No. 9 Cathedral at Marian University, Oct. 4
6. Fishers (4-2)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Def. Avon, 27-13
Next game: at Franklin Central, Oct. 4
7. Hamilton Southeastern (4-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Def. Zionsville, 25-14
Next game: at Noblesville, Oct. 4
8. Lawrence North (6-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Def. Ben Davis, 58-28
Next game: at Warren Central, Oct. 4
9. Cathedral (4-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Idle
Next game: vs. No. 5 Center Grove at Marian University, Oct. 4
10. Concord (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Def. NorthWood, 27-17
Next game: vs. Goshen, Oct. 4
11. Mishawaka (5-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Def. Northridge, 27-7
Next game: at Warsaw, Oct. 4
12. Bishop Chatard (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Def. Guerin Catholic, 48-13
Next game: at Andrean, Oct. 4
13. Penn (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: def. South Bend Adams, 48-14
Next game: vs. Elkhart, Oct. 4
14. Merrillville (5-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Def. LaPorte, 35-0
Next game: vs. Valparaiso, Oct. 4
15. New Palestine (5-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Def. Greenfield-Central, 38-0
Next game: at Shelbyville, Oct. 4
16. Fort Wayne Carroll (4-2)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Wayne, 17-6
Next game: at Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Oct. 4
17. Fort Wayne Snider (4-2)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Def. Homestead, 35-0
Next game: at Fort Wayne Northrop, Oct. 4
18. Lafayette Jefferson (6-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Def. Richmond, 70-0
Next game: at Marion, Oct. 4
19. Columbus North (5-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Def. Terre Haute North Vigo
Next game: at Bloomington North, Oct. 4
20. Martinsville (6-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Def. Whiteland, 20-13
Next game: vs. Perry Meridian, Oct. 4
21. Evansville Memorial (6-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Def. Benjamin Rose, 42-22
Next game: vs. Reitz, Oct. 4
22. Roncalli (4-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. then No. 13 Brebeuf Jesuit, 37-18
Next game: vs. LaSalle, Oct. 4
23. Brebeuf Jesuit (4-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Lost to Roncalli, 37-18
Next game: vs. Terre Haute South Vigo, Oct. 4
24. Carmel (3-3)
Previous rank: 18
Def. North Central, 48-14
Next game: vs. Ben Davis, Oct. 14
25. Whiteland (3-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Lost to then No. 23 Martinsville
Next game: vs, Mooresville, Oct. 4