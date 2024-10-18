Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Indiana high school football in 2024?
Who is the best of the best among quarterbacks in Indiana?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top quarterback this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Quarterback voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP QUARTERBACK?
