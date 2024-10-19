High School

Vote: Who is the top running back in Indiana high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among running backs in Indiana?

Bob Lundeberg

Who is the best running back in Indiana high school football in 2024?
Photo courtesy of Northwest Christian athletics

We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top running back this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Running back voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP RUNNING BACK?

Jalen Bonds, sr., Cathedral

Joliba Brogan II, sr., Mt. Vernon

N’Po Dodo, sr., Decatur Central

Jedidiah Galvin, sr., North Posey

CJ Harris, sr., Brebeuf Jesuit

Jeremiah Lee, sr., Beech Grove

Alex Leugers, sr., Franklin

Maximus McCool, sr., Castle

Myles McLaughlin, jr., Knox

Jaylan McMoore, sr., Warren Central

Novell Miller, sr., Elkhart

Izayveon Moore, so., Lawrence North

Gino Prescott, sr., Columbus North 

Alijah Price, sr., Ben Davis

Seth Pruitt, sr., West Noble

Nate Starks, sr., Carroll

Darrell Taylor, jr., Crispus Attucks

Slate Valentine, sr., Whiteland

Caiden Verrett, sr., Hanover Central

Azariah Wallace, sr., Hamilton Southeastern

