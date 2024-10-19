Vote: Who is the top running back in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top running back this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Running back voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP RUNNING BACK?
Jalen Bonds, sr., Cathedral
Joliba Brogan II, sr., Mt. Vernon
N’Po Dodo, sr., Decatur Central
Jedidiah Galvin, sr., North Posey
CJ Harris, sr., Brebeuf Jesuit
Jeremiah Lee, sr., Beech Grove
Alex Leugers, sr., Franklin
Maximus McCool, sr., Castle
Myles McLaughlin, jr., Knox
Jaylan McMoore, sr., Warren Central
Novell Miller, sr., Elkhart
Izayveon Moore, so., Lawrence North
Gino Prescott, sr., Columbus North
Alijah Price, sr., Ben Davis
Seth Pruitt, sr., West Noble
Nate Starks, sr., Carroll
Darrell Taylor, jr., Crispus Attucks
Slate Valentine, sr., Whiteland
Caiden Verrett, sr., Hanover Central
Azariah Wallace, sr., Hamilton Southeastern