High School on SI presents 2024 Iowa high school football all-state teams (Part 2)
Best of the best honored in Class 3A through Class 5A of Iowa high school football with all-state teams
The 2024 Iowa high school football season is now in the rearview mirror, but that does not mean we close the door completely on things just yet.
Before we do that, we have to present the all-state teams in each class from 8-Man through Class 5A.
Here are the all-state teams for the 2024 prep football season for Class 3A through Class 5A:
CLASS 3A
Offense
- QB: Coen Matson, Humboldt
- RB: Michael Bormann, Dubuque Wahlert
- RB: Anthony Eaton, Nevada
- WR: Rayce Heitman, Williamsburg
- WR: Keegan Groat, Humboldt
- WR: Brady Kurt, Independence
- OL: Jack Guy, Humboldt
- OL: Joe Briesmeister, Mount Vernon
- OL: Hayden Soma, Harlan
- OL: Alex Wilson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- OL: Carter Brant, Dubuque Wahlert
- K: Nathan Schiesl, Dubuque Wahlert
- U: Alex Manske, Algona
- U: Tom Scherr, Dubuque Wahlert
Defense
- DL: Jack Limbaugh, Algona
- DL: Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake
- DL: Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt
- DL: Kael Riniker, Mount Vernon
- LB: Landon Halverson, Humboldt
- LB: Tate Wood, Independence
- LB: Kasen Thomas, Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- DB: Michael Ryan, Mount Vernon
- DB: Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- DB: Luke Welbes, Dubuque Wahlert
- DB: Sam Dodge, Clear Lake
- P: Jack Hoopes, Grinnell
- Ret: Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon
- U: Tate Slagle, Algona
- U: Ethan Wood, Mount Vernon
CLASS 4A
Offense
- QB: Colin Kerndt, Pella
- RB: Will Hawthorne, Gilbert
- RB: BJ Tate, Jr., North Polk
- WR: Cash Bowe, North Scott
- WR: Leo Tatum, Lewis Central
- WR: Eli Robbins, Norwalk
- OL: Jacson Richards, North Polk
- OL: Caleb Oberhoffer, ADM
- OL: Mason Griffin, Gilbert
- OL: William Hahn, Decorah
- OL: Nate Beyenhof, Lewis Central
- K: Jimmy Scott, Lewis Central
- U: Chase Smith, North Scott
- U: Emmanuel Diers, Pella
Defense
- DL: Henry Christensen, North Polk
- DL: Brody Clubb, Clear Creek-Amana
- DL: Kolton Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk
- DL: Tyson Shivers, Boone
- LB: Jackson Wacha, Ballard
- LB: Nate Warner, Pella
- LB: Trevor Kuennen, Decorah
- DB: Owen Rosenberg, Clear Creek-Amana
- DB: Tucker Vitzthum, Ballard
- DB: Drew Hobart, Mason City
- DB: Riley Vanderlinden, Bondurant-Farrar
- P: Noah Case, Marion
- Ret: Noah Daniel, Fort Dodge
- U: Nathan Feldmann, North Polk
- U: Jace Bellamy, Winterset
CLASS 5A
Offense
- QB: Jack Wallace, Iowa City West
- RB: Ra’Shawd Davis, West Des Moines Dowling
- RB: Dylan Muszynski, Linn-Mar
- WR: Zay Robinson, West Des Moines Valley
- WR: Kaden Hills, Southeast Polk
- WR: Dallas Miller, Iowa City Liberty
- OL: Will Tompkins, Cedar Falls
- OL: Lukis Beroth, Ankeny
- OL: Derek Ellens, West Des Moines Valley
- OL: Colin Whitters, Iowa City West
- OL: Nick Darling, Johnston
- K: Ryan Harrington, Ankeny
- U: Reece Rettig, Iowa City Liberty
- U: Holden Hansen, Southeast Polk
Defense
- DL: Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley
- DL: Cooper Martinson, Southeast Polk
- DL: Andrew Haase, Ankeny
- DL: Wyatt Young, Cedar Rapids Washington
- LB: Sam Beecher, Bettendorf
- LB: Dylan Manning, West Des Moines Dowling
- LB: Andrew Price, West Des Moines Valley
- DB: Jayden McGregor, West Des Moines Valley
- DB: Carter Johnson, Waukee
- DB: LaMarious Clark, Ankeny
- DB: Chase Kluver, Ankeny Centennial
- P: Jacob Borrall, Sioux City East
- Ret: Jordan Green, Waukee Northwest
- U: Jacob Helgeson, Johnston
- U: Ian Middleton, West Des Moines Dowling
Published