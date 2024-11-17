Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (11/17/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings for the week of Nov. 18:
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Hawks avenged a 2023 loss to Bishop Garrigan, knocking the defending state champions out in the semifinals and positioning themselves to reclaim the throne.
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Rebels continue to impress, handing Lenox its first loss while punching a ticket to the finals for the first time in this classification.
3. Bishop Garrigan (11-1)
Previous rank: 1
It was a heartbreaking loss for the defending champs in the semifinals, as a tipped pass went directly into the hands of a Remsen St. Mary’s player, ending a 23-game win streak.
4. Lenox (11-1)
Previous rank: 3
Things just didn’t come together for Lenox in the semifinals, as they were ousted by a red-hot Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
5. Don Bosco (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
This marked the first time the Dons have won 10 games since going 13-0 in 2019.
6. Audubon (10-1)
Previous rank: 6
Wheelers have now had four seasons of at least 10 wins since 2017, including two over the last four years.
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Vikings averaged over 60 points per game this year, reaching 10 wins for the first time since 2018.
8. Montezuma (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
After a 5-5 season in 2023, the Braves rebounded, doubling their win total and reaching 10 for the third time since 2020.