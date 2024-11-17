High School

Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (11/17/2024)

Remsen St. Mary’s, Gladbrook-Reinbeck will square off for the state championship this week

Dana Becker

Remsen St. Mary's knocked off defending 8-Man state champion Bishop Garrigan to advance to the finals Wednesday.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings for the week of Nov. 18:

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Hawks avenged a 2023 loss to Bishop Garrigan, knocking the defending state champions out in the semifinals and positioning themselves to reclaim the throne.

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Rebels continue to impress, handing Lenox its first loss while punching a ticket to the finals for the first time in this classification.

3. Bishop Garrigan (11-1)

Previous rank: 1

It was a heartbreaking loss for the defending champs in the semifinals, as a tipped pass went directly into the hands of a Remsen St. Mary’s player, ending a 23-game win streak.

4. Lenox (11-1)

Previous rank: 3

Things just didn’t come together for Lenox in the semifinals, as they were ousted by a red-hot Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

5. Don Bosco (10-1)

Previous rank: 5

This marked the first time the Dons have won 10 games since going 13-0 in 2019.

6. Audubon (10-1)

Previous rank: 6

Wheelers have now had four seasons of at least 10 wins since 2017, including two over the last four years.

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Vikings averaged over 60 points per game this year, reaching 10 wins for the first time since 2018.

8. Montezuma (10-2)

Previous rank: 8

After a 5-5 season in 2023, the Braves rebounded, doubling their win total and reaching 10 for the third time since 2020.

