Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 6:
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
These Tigers are for real, as they took care of defending state champion West Des Moines Valley with a returning Zay Robinson.
2. Sioux City East (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
No new date on East yet, as they have yet to hit the floor in 2025.
3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-2)
Previous rank: 2
A night after being stunned by Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Cougars bounced back, handling Johnston.
4. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)
Previous rank: 3
The reigning champs got Zay Robinson back, but it wasn’t enough to take out Cedar Falls.
5. Waukee (6-2)
Previous rank: 6
After taking care of Urbandale, the Warriors now set their sights on a string of upcoming tests starting with Johnston.
6. Ames (7-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Little Cyclones took out a red-hot Cedar Rapids Prairie, 60-38, and are now focused in on a mid-January showdown with Cedar Falls in Ames.
7. Waukee Northwest (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
You can never count the Wolves out, as they answered the call with a resounding win over Dubuque Senior.
8. Linn-Mar (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lions took care of Dubuque Wahlert, but were clipped by Ankeny in a thriller, 61-55.
9. Johnston (7-2)
Previous rank: 7
It’s hard to win consecutive nights over quality opponents, as the Dragons topped Ankeny Centennial but were done in by Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 64-59.
10. Dubuque Senior (5-1)
Previous rank: 8
After winning its first five, Senior came up short against Waukee Northwest, 65-42.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Lions had little trouble with ADM to open 2025 and remain unbeaten.
2. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Dutchmen showed their resiliency by getting back in the win column after losing to an out-of-state opponent.
3. Decorah (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Vikings had no trouble with Hudson, securing a double-digit win once again.
4. Ballard (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
Gilbert posed no threat to the unbeaten record of the Bombers, as they rolled, 76-60.
5. Des Moines Christian (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Lions return in 2025 against Van Meter next.
6. Storm Lake (6-1)
Previous rank: 3
It’s tough to win on back-to-back nights, as the Tornadoes found out with a tough loss to Carroll.
7. Spencer (6-1)
Previous rank: 9
Two games into 2025 and the Tigers have two more wins, clipping Bondurant-Farrar before running by Denison-Schleswig.
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Saints, who fell to West Des Moines Dowling, rebounded with a win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
9. Dubuque Wahlert (4-2)
Previous rank: 8
Taking a step up in competition, Wahlert was done in by Linn-Mar, 90-65.
10. Adel ADM (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
Not many teams will beat Clear Lake, but the Tigers hung around before falling. They did get right back on track with a narrow win over Van Meter.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Thunder had to fight to get past Treynor, remaining unbeaten with a 61-56 victory.
2. West Lyon (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
A close game went to West Lyon this time, as they pulled out a two-point win vs. Unity Christian for a third straight victory.
3. Grundy Center (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Spartans just keep winning, carrying the momentum from football right over into basketball.
4. Hinton (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Blackhawks will finally get on the court when they head to Woodbury Central.
5. Unity Christian (6-2)
Previous rank: 3
It was a thriller in early January, but the Knights came up short vs. West Lyon.
6. West Burlington (9-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Falcons continue to score, averaging 82 per game while winning all nine.
7. Carroll Kuemper (7-1)
Previous rank: 5
Credit the Knights for scheduling tough games, as they topped Sioux City Bishop Heelan before falling to West Des Moines Dowling.
8. Aplington Parkersburg (7-1)
Previous rank: 9
Aplington-Parkersburg showed its worth in a tough 10-point loss to Grundy Center.
9. Monticello (7-0)
Previous rank: 10
Monticello survived a scare vs. Anamosa, winning 61-56.
10. Western Christian (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Both losses were to out-of-state teams, as the Pack has knocked off Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Pella.
Class 1A
1. Madrid (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
Behind new career scoring leader Toryn Severson, teh Tigers just keep moving right along with win after win.
2. Bellevue Marquette (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Defenders kicked off 2025 with a resounding 82-42 win over Easton Valley.
3. North Linn (8-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Lynx were unable to stay perfect, falling on the second night of a back-to-back to Dunkerton, 71-51.
4. ACGC (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
ACGC finally gets the court in the new year when they take on Des Moines Christian followed by a showdown with Madrid three days later.
5. Northwood-Kensett (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
Another team yet to play, the Vikings head to Riceville and Saint Ansgar on back-to-back nights.
6. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-1)
Previous rank: 7
RSM opens 2025 with a road game at Lawton-Bronson.
7. St. Edmond (6-0)
Previous rank: 8
Playing inside Wells Fargo Arena, the Gaels crushed South Hamilton behind a 30-point night by Hunter Horn.
8. Woodbine (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Put to the test vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine escaped with a one-point victory.
9. Bedford (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Bulldog defense will get the floor in 2025 for the first time vs. Fremont-Mills.
10. Algona Bishop Garrigan (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
North Iowa was no match for the Golden Bears, who pushed their win streak to seven.