Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class

Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Trey McKowen remain a contender in 4A this season.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Trey McKowen remain a contender in 4A this season.

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 6:

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls (7-0)

Previous rank: 1

These Tigers are for real, as they took care of defending state champion West Des Moines Valley with a returning Zay Robinson. 

2. Sioux City East (6-1)

Previous rank: 4

No new date on East yet, as they have yet to hit the floor in 2025.

3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-2)

Previous rank: 2

A night after being stunned by Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Cougars bounced back, handling Johnston. 

4. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)

Previous rank: 3

The reigning champs got Zay Robinson back, but it wasn’t enough to take out Cedar Falls.

5. Waukee (6-2)

Previous rank: 6

After taking care of Urbandale, the Warriors now set their sights on a string of upcoming tests starting with Johnston.

6. Ames (7-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Little Cyclones took out a red-hot Cedar Rapids Prairie, 60-38, and are now focused in on a mid-January showdown with Cedar Falls in Ames.

7. Waukee Northwest (6-2)

Previous rank: 10

You can never count the Wolves out, as they answered the call with a resounding win over Dubuque Senior.

8. Linn-Mar (6-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Lions took care of Dubuque Wahlert, but were clipped by Ankeny in a thriller, 61-55.

9. Johnston (7-2)

Previous rank: 7

It’s hard to win consecutive nights over quality opponents, as the Dragons topped Ankeny Centennial but were done in by Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 64-59.

10. Dubuque Senior (5-1)

Previous rank: 8

After winning its first five, Senior came up short against Waukee Northwest, 65-42.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Lions had little trouble with ADM to open 2025 and remain unbeaten.

2. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Dutchmen showed their resiliency by getting back in the win column after losing to an out-of-state opponent.

3. Decorah (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Vikings had no trouble with Hudson, securing a double-digit win once again.

4. Ballard (7-0)

Previous rank: 5

Gilbert posed no threat to the unbeaten record of the Bombers, as they rolled, 76-60.

5. Des Moines Christian (7-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Lions return in 2025 against Van Meter next. 

6. Storm Lake (6-1)

Previous rank: 3

It’s tough to win on back-to-back nights, as the Tornadoes found out with a tough loss to Carroll.

7. Spencer (6-1)

Previous rank: 9

Two games into 2025 and the Tigers have two more wins, clipping Bondurant-Farrar before running by Denison-Schleswig.

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Saints, who fell to West Des Moines Dowling, rebounded with a win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

9. Dubuque Wahlert (4-2)

Previous rank: 8

Taking a step up in competition, Wahlert was done in by Linn-Mar, 90-65.

10. Adel ADM (6-2)

Previous rank: 10

Not many teams will beat Clear Lake, but the Tigers hung around before falling. They did get right back on track with a narrow win over Van Meter.

Class 2A

1. Grand View Christian (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Thunder had to fight to get past Treynor, remaining unbeaten with a 61-56 victory.

2. West Lyon (8-1)

Previous rank: 2

A close game went to West Lyon this time, as they pulled out a two-point win vs. Unity Christian for a third straight victory.

3. Grundy Center (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Spartans just keep winning, carrying the momentum from football right over into basketball.

4. Hinton (6-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Blackhawks will finally get on the court when they head to Woodbury Central.

5. Unity Christian (6-2)

Previous rank: 3

It was a thriller in early January, but the Knights came up short vs. West Lyon.

6. West Burlington (9-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Falcons continue to score, averaging 82 per game while winning all nine.

7. Carroll Kuemper (7-1)

Previous rank: 5

Credit the Knights for scheduling tough games, as they topped Sioux City Bishop Heelan before falling to West Des Moines Dowling.

8. Aplington Parkersburg (7-1)

Previous rank: 9

Aplington-Parkersburg showed its worth in a tough 10-point loss to Grundy Center.

9. Monticello (7-0)

Previous rank: 10

Monticello survived a scare vs. Anamosa, winning 61-56.

10. Western Christian (6-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Both losses were to out-of-state teams, as the Pack has knocked off Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Pella.

Class 1A

1. Madrid (9-0)

Previous rank: 2

Behind new career scoring leader Toryn Severson, teh Tigers just keep moving right along with win after win.

2. Bellevue Marquette (8-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Defenders kicked off 2025 with a resounding 82-42 win over Easton Valley.

3. North Linn (8-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Lynx were unable to stay perfect, falling on the second night of a back-to-back to Dunkerton, 71-51.

4. ACGC (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

ACGC finally gets the court in the new year when they take on Des Moines Christian followed by a showdown with Madrid three days later. 

5. Northwood-Kensett (7-0)

Previous rank: 6

Another team yet to play, the Vikings head to Riceville and Saint Ansgar on back-to-back nights. 

6. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-1)

Previous rank: 7

RSM opens 2025 with a road game at Lawton-Bronson. 

7. St. Edmond (6-0)

Previous rank: 8

Playing inside Wells Fargo Arena, the Gaels crushed South Hamilton behind a 30-point night by Hunter Horn.

8. Woodbine (5-0)

Previous rank: 5

Put to the test vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine escaped with a one-point victory.

9. Bedford (8-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Bulldog defense will get the floor in 2025 for the first time vs. Fremont-Mills.

10. Algona Bishop Garrigan (7-1)

Previous rank: 10

North Iowa was no match for the Golden Bears, who pushed their win streak to seven.

