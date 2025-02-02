High School

Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball teams from Class 4A to 1A

Dana Becker

Grand View Christian and North Linn are both top contenders once again in Iowa.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 3:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (13-2)

Previous rank: 1

It took everything they had, but the Tigers edged Johnston, 52-51.

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-2)

Previous rank: 2

Since an early January loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Cougars have reeled off nine in a row.

3. Linn-Mar (13-2)

Previous rank: 3

With a 10-point win over Iowa City West, the Lions kept the train moving forward.

4. Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-0)

Previous rank: 5

Still unbeaten and the Lynx hold a 21-point margin of victory on the year.

5. Sioux City East (12-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Black Raiders have now recorded five in a row, including scoring 102 vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson.

6. Waukee Northwest (13-3)

Previous rank: 7

The Wolves had the week off, as they return to face Ankeny, West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Rapids Kennedy next.

7. Ames (15-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Little Cyclones, known for their defense, have scored 86 and 72 in their last two.

8. Dubuque Senior (12-2)

Previous rank: 10

Senior pushed its win streak to six straight with two easy wins.

9. Cedar Falls (13-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers were edged by Cedar Rapids Prairie, rebounding to handle Waterloo West.

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Hawks stunned Cedar Falls and are now 7-1 over the last eight.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake (15-0)

Previous rank: 1

Still perfect, the Lions put up 95 in an easy win over rival Humboldt.

2. Storm Lake (12-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Tornadoes secured the Lakes Conference title with a convincing win over Cherokee.

3. Decorah (15-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Vikings handled Dubuque Wahlert, earning their fifth straight.

4. Knoxville (15-0)

Previous rank: 5

Like Clear Lake, the Panthers are still perfect, winning by nearly 33 points per game.

5. MOC-Floyd Valley (13-3)

Previous rank: 2

An eight-game win streak was snapped with a 67-59 loss to Unity Christian.

6. Ballard (13-1)

Previous rank: 6

Back-to-back wins over Carlisle and ADM have the Bombers riding high again.

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-6)

Previous rank: 8

A pair of ranked 5A teams got the best of Xavier in Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

8. Clear Creek-Amana (14-4)

Previous rank: 9

The Clippers have gone 10-1 this month, only suffering a loss to 4A Cedar Rapids Prairie.

9. ADM (12-4)

Previous rank: 7

The Tigers saw their six-game win streak come to an end vs. Ballard, 58-55.

10. Pella (11-5)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Pella has won four in a row with some fun matchups coming up.

Class 2A

1. Grand View Christian (17-1)

Previous rank: 1

After the loss to Clear Lake, the Thunder imposed their will on PCM and Saydel.

2. Grundy Center (16-0)

Previous rank: 2

Another perfect and undefeated week for the Spartans.

3. Western Christian (14-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Wolfpack had the week off, returning with key games coming up.

4. Carroll Kuemper (18-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Knights are rolling, averaging almost 83 points a night.

5. Aplington Parkersburg (15-1)

Previous rank: 5

A-P has not lost since a 10-point defeat to Grundy Center in early January.

6. West Lyon (14-3)

Previous rank: 6

Three in a row for West Lyon since a two-game slide in mid-January.

7. Unity Christian (14-3)

Previous rank: 8

Six straight for Unity Christian, with a showdown vs. West Lyon on the horizon.

8. Ridge View (17-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Raptors have now own 17 in a row, winning by an average of 27 points a night.

9. North Fayette Valley (18-0)

Previous rank: 10

Make it 18 in a row for the TigerHawks, who are averaging just under 70 a night.

10. Treynor (14-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Cardinals have secured nine straight, showing resiliency and domination

Class 1A

1. Madrid (17-0)

Previous rank: 1

Just a few games left for the Tigers to finish off perfect this regular season.

2. Bellevue Marquette (18-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Defenders are right on the heels of Madrid, winning by 33.5 points per game.

3. ACGC (15-1)

Previous rank: 3

Nobody other than Madrid have been able to top the Chargers, who have won nine in a row.

4. Bedford (16-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Bulldogs have now won 15 in a row, including scoring 108 and 73.

5. St. Edmond (15-2)

Previous rank: 5

A big week awaits the Gaels, who look for revenge when they face Humboldt and Clear Lake.

6. North Linn (16-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Lynx are putting up points in bunches this year once again.

7. Woodbine (16-1)

Previous rank: 9

Make it five in a row for Woodbine since that loss to Treynor.

8. MMCRU (16-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Royals should be heavy favorites in their final four games.

9. Bishop Garrigan (16-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Golden Bears will have their shot at redeeming a loss to Forest City this week.

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (14-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Rebels were downed by Aplington-Parkersburg, but had won five in a row prior.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

