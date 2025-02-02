Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 3:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (13-2)
Previous rank: 1
It took everything they had, but the Tigers edged Johnston, 52-51.
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-2)
Previous rank: 2
Since an early January loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Cougars have reeled off nine in a row.
3. Linn-Mar (13-2)
Previous rank: 3
With a 10-point win over Iowa City West, the Lions kept the train moving forward.
4. Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-0)
Previous rank: 5
Still unbeaten and the Lynx hold a 21-point margin of victory on the year.
5. Sioux City East (12-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Black Raiders have now recorded five in a row, including scoring 102 vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson.
6. Waukee Northwest (13-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Wolves had the week off, as they return to face Ankeny, West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Rapids Kennedy next.
7. Ames (15-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Little Cyclones, known for their defense, have scored 86 and 72 in their last two.
8. Dubuque Senior (12-2)
Previous rank: 10
Senior pushed its win streak to six straight with two easy wins.
9. Cedar Falls (13-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers were edged by Cedar Rapids Prairie, rebounding to handle Waterloo West.
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Hawks stunned Cedar Falls and are now 7-1 over the last eight.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (15-0)
Previous rank: 1
Still perfect, the Lions put up 95 in an easy win over rival Humboldt.
2. Storm Lake (12-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Tornadoes secured the Lakes Conference title with a convincing win over Cherokee.
3. Decorah (15-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Vikings handled Dubuque Wahlert, earning their fifth straight.
4. Knoxville (15-0)
Previous rank: 5
Like Clear Lake, the Panthers are still perfect, winning by nearly 33 points per game.
5. MOC-Floyd Valley (13-3)
Previous rank: 2
An eight-game win streak was snapped with a 67-59 loss to Unity Christian.
6. Ballard (13-1)
Previous rank: 6
Back-to-back wins over Carlisle and ADM have the Bombers riding high again.
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-6)
Previous rank: 8
A pair of ranked 5A teams got the best of Xavier in Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
8. Clear Creek-Amana (14-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Clippers have gone 10-1 this month, only suffering a loss to 4A Cedar Rapids Prairie.
9. ADM (12-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Tigers saw their six-game win streak come to an end vs. Ballard, 58-55.
10. Pella (11-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Pella has won four in a row with some fun matchups coming up.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (17-1)
Previous rank: 1
After the loss to Clear Lake, the Thunder imposed their will on PCM and Saydel.
2. Grundy Center (16-0)
Previous rank: 2
Another perfect and undefeated week for the Spartans.
3. Western Christian (14-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Wolfpack had the week off, returning with key games coming up.
4. Carroll Kuemper (18-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights are rolling, averaging almost 83 points a night.
5. Aplington Parkersburg (15-1)
Previous rank: 5
A-P has not lost since a 10-point defeat to Grundy Center in early January.
6. West Lyon (14-3)
Previous rank: 6
Three in a row for West Lyon since a two-game slide in mid-January.
7. Unity Christian (14-3)
Previous rank: 8
Six straight for Unity Christian, with a showdown vs. West Lyon on the horizon.
8. Ridge View (17-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Raptors have now own 17 in a row, winning by an average of 27 points a night.
9. North Fayette Valley (18-0)
Previous rank: 10
Make it 18 in a row for the TigerHawks, who are averaging just under 70 a night.
10. Treynor (14-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Cardinals have secured nine straight, showing resiliency and domination
Class 1A
1. Madrid (17-0)
Previous rank: 1
Just a few games left for the Tigers to finish off perfect this regular season.
2. Bellevue Marquette (18-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Defenders are right on the heels of Madrid, winning by 33.5 points per game.
3. ACGC (15-1)
Previous rank: 3
Nobody other than Madrid have been able to top the Chargers, who have won nine in a row.
4. Bedford (16-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Bulldogs have now won 15 in a row, including scoring 108 and 73.
5. St. Edmond (15-2)
Previous rank: 5
A big week awaits the Gaels, who look for revenge when they face Humboldt and Clear Lake.
6. North Linn (16-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Lynx are putting up points in bunches this year once again.
7. Woodbine (16-1)
Previous rank: 9
Make it five in a row for Woodbine since that loss to Treynor.
8. MMCRU (16-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Royals should be heavy favorites in their final four games.
9. Bishop Garrigan (16-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Golden Bears will have their shot at redeeming a loss to Forest City this week.
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (14-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Rebels were downed by Aplington-Parkersburg, but had won five in a row prior.