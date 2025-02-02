Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class

High School

West Des Moines Dowling's Ava Zediker has her team pointed in the right direction coming down the stretch.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 3:

Class 5A

1. Johnston (16-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Dragons will put their perfect record on the line against Ankeny Centennial in a rematch after roasting West Des Moines Valley.

2. West Des Moines Dowling (15-3)

Previous rank: 2

No trouble for the Maroons against Ankeny as they move towards a showdown with Waukee Northwest. 

3. Waukee Northwest (14-3)

Previous rank: 5

Four straight and 10 of 12 around losses to Johnston for the Wolves. 

4. Davenport North (14-3)

Previous rank: 6

After handling Davenport Central, North got by Bettendorf, 67-53.

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-2)

Previous rank: 3

Riding high, the Hawks were stuffed by Cedar Falls, 53-47.

6. Pleasant Valley (13-4)

Previous rank: 4

After a loss to Central DeWitt, the Spartans rebounded, reeling off two straight convincing wins.

7. Iowa City High (12-4)

Previous rank: 10

The Little Hawks get Cedar Rapids Prairie next with Iowa City Liberty on the horizon.

8. Ankeny Centennial (10-6)

Previous rank: 7

The Jaguars were clipped at Waukee, 57-53, falling to 3-3 in their last six.

9. Bettendorf (13-4)

Previous rank: 8

Bettendorf hung tough with Davenport North before seeing its five-game win streak come to an end.

10. Iowa City West (12-6)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Trojans knocked off Iowa City Liberty, 47-36, improving to 7-4 in their last 11.

Class 4A

1. North Polk (16-1)

Previous rank: 1

There were no lingering effects from the loss to Ankeny Centennial, as the Comets crushed Winterset, 66-34.

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (16-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Go-Hawks will see some interesting teams here next, taking on Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg. 

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-3)

Previous rank: 3

A couple of nice wins over Newton and Oskaloosa for the Mustangs, who host Norwalk next.

4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (15-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Crusaders have reeled off six straight since their last loss. .

5. Norwalk (17-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Warriors are set to face Dallas Center-Grimes, riding a seven-game win streak since they last played. 

6. Maquoketa (16-1)

Previous rank: 6

Four in a row for Maquoketa, who has one tough test left in Iowa City High.

7. Sioux Center (16-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Warriors knocked off both Central Lyon and West Lyon last week, stretching their run to seven in a row. 

8. Carlisle (14-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Wildcats were able to get by Gilbert after stomping Ballard.

9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4)

Previous rank: 10

Six in a row for the Saints, including several against 5A schools.

10. Central DeWitt (15-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Sabers moved up to face Davenport North, suffering a loss before bouncing back to win three in a row.

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (16-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Mustangs close the year with some key games against the likes of Center Point-Urbana and Clear Creek-Amana.

2. Des Moines Christian (15-3)

Previous rank: 4

The Lions have won 15 in a row, allowing under 23 points in each of the last three.

3. Williamsburg (17-2)

Previous rank: 5

These Raiders are red-hot, knocking off Clear Creek-Amana around several easy wins.

4. PCM (17-2)

Previous rank: 6

Eight in a row by the Mustangs, who rolled Perry and Nevada, allowing just 37 points.

5. Cherokee (14-2)

Previous rank: 7

Cherokee flexed its might in a win over Estherville-Lincoln Central, adding to key wins over Spirit Lake and Storm Lake as of late.

6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (15-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Midgets fell for the first time in 2025, losing at Cherokee, 50-44.

7. Forest City (18-1)

Previous rank: 3

For the first time this year, the Indians lost, suffering a 49-40 defeat at Waverly-Shell Rock.

8. Harlan (14-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Cyclones keep adding up wins, as they have now scored seven in a row.

9. Dubuque Wahlert (14-2)

Previous rank: 9

A key date with Cedar Rapids Prairie is on the horizon for Wahlert, who has won four in a row.

10. Algona (15-3)

Previous rank: 10

The win streak hit double figures last week for the Bulldogs. 

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (18-0)

Previous rank: 1

Two more convincing wins for the Rockets, who appear poised for a strong postseason run again.

2. Hinton (17-0)

Previous rank: 2

Hinton will try to put a cap on a perfect regular season, as they have two games left.

3. Rock Valley (15-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Rockets rolled last week, blasting all three opponents they faced. 

4. Iowa City Regina (16-1)

Previous rank: 4

It was business as usual for the Regals in wins over Tipton and West Branch.

5. North Mahaska (17-2)

Previous rank: 5

Three straight wins by North Mahaska now since the loss to Montezuma. 

6. MVAOCOU (17-1)

Previous rank: 6

Before regionals start, the Rams will try to secure a conference tournament title.

7. Denver (17-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Cyclones have rebounded since their first loss, picking up convincing wins in the process.

8. Treynor (15-2)

Previous rank: 9

After the loss to Atlantic late last month, the Cardinals showed their might, winning three straight.

9. Central Lyon (12-4)

Previous rank: 7

Following a hard-fought win over West Lyon, Central Lyon could not get past Sioux Center, 53-50.

10. Maquoketa Valley (17-1)

Previous rank: 10

The 17-game win streak came to a halt at the hands of 1A state contender North Linn, 44-37.

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (16-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Saintes bounced back from their first loss last week, topping Atlantic, 53-43.

2. Newell-Fonda (13-2)

Previous rank: 2

Make it seven in a row for the Mustangs, as they continue to march towards the postseason.

3. North Linn (16-1)

Previous rank: 3

It was a postseason-like environment as the Lynx tipped Maquoketa Valley, 44-37.

4. Riceville (16-1)

Previous rank: 4

Sweet 16 for the Wildcats featured an easy win over Waterloo Christian.

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (17-2)

Previous rank: 5

Stage is now set for the rematch with Forest City, who topped the Golden Bears last month, 64-59.

6. Montezuma (13-4)

Previous rank: 7

The Braves continue to build momentum towards a meeting with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont later this month.

7. Riverside (17-2)

Previous rank: 9

Nobody has scored over 32 against the Wildcats in their last four games.

8. Mount Ayr (18-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Raiders were stunned by Lenox, 60-50, but quickly got back on track with a 70-22 drubbing of Southeast Warren.

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Rebels saw their win streak come to a halt at the hands of Aplington-Parkersburg on the road.

10. Woodbine (14-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Four in a row for the Tigers since a tough loss to Carroll.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

