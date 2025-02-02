Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 3:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (16-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Dragons will put their perfect record on the line against Ankeny Centennial in a rematch after roasting West Des Moines Valley.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (15-3)
Previous rank: 2
No trouble for the Maroons against Ankeny as they move towards a showdown with Waukee Northwest.
3. Waukee Northwest (14-3)
Previous rank: 5
Four straight and 10 of 12 around losses to Johnston for the Wolves.
4. Davenport North (14-3)
Previous rank: 6
After handling Davenport Central, North got by Bettendorf, 67-53.
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-2)
Previous rank: 3
Riding high, the Hawks were stuffed by Cedar Falls, 53-47.
6. Pleasant Valley (13-4)
Previous rank: 4
After a loss to Central DeWitt, the Spartans rebounded, reeling off two straight convincing wins.
7. Iowa City High (12-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Little Hawks get Cedar Rapids Prairie next with Iowa City Liberty on the horizon.
8. Ankeny Centennial (10-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Jaguars were clipped at Waukee, 57-53, falling to 3-3 in their last six.
9. Bettendorf (13-4)
Previous rank: 8
Bettendorf hung tough with Davenport North before seeing its five-game win streak come to an end.
10. Iowa City West (12-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Trojans knocked off Iowa City Liberty, 47-36, improving to 7-4 in their last 11.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (16-1)
Previous rank: 1
There were no lingering effects from the loss to Ankeny Centennial, as the Comets crushed Winterset, 66-34.
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (16-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Go-Hawks will see some interesting teams here next, taking on Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg.
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-3)
Previous rank: 3
A couple of nice wins over Newton and Oskaloosa for the Mustangs, who host Norwalk next.
4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (15-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Crusaders have reeled off six straight since their last loss. .
5. Norwalk (17-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Warriors are set to face Dallas Center-Grimes, riding a seven-game win streak since they last played.
6. Maquoketa (16-1)
Previous rank: 6
Four in a row for Maquoketa, who has one tough test left in Iowa City High.
7. Sioux Center (16-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Warriors knocked off both Central Lyon and West Lyon last week, stretching their run to seven in a row.
8. Carlisle (14-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Wildcats were able to get by Gilbert after stomping Ballard.
9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4)
Previous rank: 10
Six in a row for the Saints, including several against 5A schools.
10. Central DeWitt (15-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Sabers moved up to face Davenport North, suffering a loss before bouncing back to win three in a row.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (16-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs close the year with some key games against the likes of Center Point-Urbana and Clear Creek-Amana.
2. Des Moines Christian (15-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Lions have won 15 in a row, allowing under 23 points in each of the last three.
3. Williamsburg (17-2)
Previous rank: 5
These Raiders are red-hot, knocking off Clear Creek-Amana around several easy wins.
4. PCM (17-2)
Previous rank: 6
Eight in a row by the Mustangs, who rolled Perry and Nevada, allowing just 37 points.
5. Cherokee (14-2)
Previous rank: 7
Cherokee flexed its might in a win over Estherville-Lincoln Central, adding to key wins over Spirit Lake and Storm Lake as of late.
6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (15-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Midgets fell for the first time in 2025, losing at Cherokee, 50-44.
7. Forest City (18-1)
Previous rank: 3
For the first time this year, the Indians lost, suffering a 49-40 defeat at Waverly-Shell Rock.
8. Harlan (14-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Cyclones keep adding up wins, as they have now scored seven in a row.
9. Dubuque Wahlert (14-2)
Previous rank: 9
A key date with Cedar Rapids Prairie is on the horizon for Wahlert, who has won four in a row.
10. Algona (15-3)
Previous rank: 10
The win streak hit double figures last week for the Bulldogs.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (18-0)
Previous rank: 1
Two more convincing wins for the Rockets, who appear poised for a strong postseason run again.
2. Hinton (17-0)
Previous rank: 2
Hinton will try to put a cap on a perfect regular season, as they have two games left.
3. Rock Valley (15-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Rockets rolled last week, blasting all three opponents they faced.
4. Iowa City Regina (16-1)
Previous rank: 4
It was business as usual for the Regals in wins over Tipton and West Branch.
5. North Mahaska (17-2)
Previous rank: 5
Three straight wins by North Mahaska now since the loss to Montezuma.
6. MVAOCOU (17-1)
Previous rank: 6
Before regionals start, the Rams will try to secure a conference tournament title.
7. Denver (17-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Cyclones have rebounded since their first loss, picking up convincing wins in the process.
8. Treynor (15-2)
Previous rank: 9
After the loss to Atlantic late last month, the Cardinals showed their might, winning three straight.
9. Central Lyon (12-4)
Previous rank: 7
Following a hard-fought win over West Lyon, Central Lyon could not get past Sioux Center, 53-50.
10. Maquoketa Valley (17-1)
Previous rank: 10
The 17-game win streak came to a halt at the hands of 1A state contender North Linn, 44-37.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (16-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Saintes bounced back from their first loss last week, topping Atlantic, 53-43.
2. Newell-Fonda (13-2)
Previous rank: 2
Make it seven in a row for the Mustangs, as they continue to march towards the postseason.
3. North Linn (16-1)
Previous rank: 3
It was a postseason-like environment as the Lynx tipped Maquoketa Valley, 44-37.
4. Riceville (16-1)
Previous rank: 4
Sweet 16 for the Wildcats featured an easy win over Waterloo Christian.
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (17-2)
Previous rank: 5
Stage is now set for the rematch with Forest City, who topped the Golden Bears last month, 64-59.
6. Montezuma (13-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Braves continue to build momentum towards a meeting with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont later this month.
7. Riverside (17-2)
Previous rank: 9
Nobody has scored over 32 against the Wildcats in their last four games.
8. Mount Ayr (18-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Raiders were stunned by Lenox, 60-50, but quickly got back on track with a 70-22 drubbing of Southeast Warren.
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Rebels saw their win streak come to a halt at the hands of Aplington-Parkersburg on the road.
10. Woodbine (14-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Four in a row for the Tigers since a tough loss to Carroll.