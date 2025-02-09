High School

Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball teams from Class 5A to 1A

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic's Ellie Olson (5) extends for a layup past Waukee Northwest's Logan Vogt (24) on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Dowling Catholic High School.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 10:

Class 5A

1. Johnston (18-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Dragons have three games left to finish off a perfect regular season following easy wins over Ankeny Centennial and Central DeWitt.

2. Dowling (17-3)

Previous rank: 2

Four in a row for the Maroons, including a convincing 33-point victory over Waukee Northwest.

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-2)

Previous rank: 5

Three straight for the Hawks highlighted by a win over Linn-Mar last week. Prairie will head to Johnston after traveling to Cedar Rapids Washington next.

4. Pleasant Valley (15-4)

Previous rank: 6

It was a big win for the Spartans, as they topped Davenport North, 60-47.

5. Waukee Northwest (15-4)

Previous rank: 3

Like so many others, the Wolves had no answer for the Maroons, seeing their five-game win streak come to an end.

6. Davenport North (15-4)

Previous rank: 4

The Wildcats were stunned by Pleasant Valley on the road, 60-47. 

7. Ankeny Centennial (12-7)

Previous rank: 8

Around wins over Ames and Southeast Polk this month, the Jaguars fell to Johnston.

8. Bettendorf (15-4)

Previous rank: 9

Bettendorf has gone 7-1 over the last eight around a tough loss to Davenport North.

9. Cedar Falls (14-5)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The TIgers own wins over Prairie, Waterloo West and Iowa City West in the last several weeks.

10. Waukee (11-9)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Warriors have added wins over Valley and Urbandale to a 57-53 victory over Ankeny Centennial.

Class 4A

1. North Polk (18-1)

Previous rank: 1

No trouble for the Comets once again, as they continue to move right along with great success.

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (17-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Go-Hawks have not lost since late last month, reeling off five straight.

3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Crusaders have reeled off nine straight since their last loss. .

4. Norwalk (18-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Warriors added win No. 8 to their streak with a 70-63 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.

5. Maquoketa (18-1)

Previous rank: 6

Six in a row for Maquoketa, who has one tough test left in Iowa City High.

6. Dallas Center-Grimes (15-4)

Previous rank: 3

After a loss to Norwalk, the Mustangs bounced right back vs. Indianola.

7. Sioux Center (17-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Warriors stretched their win streak to eight in a row with easy wins last week.

8. Carlisle (15-4)

Previous rank: 8

Following a setback to North Polk, the Wildcats got back into the win column vs. Boone.

9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-4)

Previous rank: 9

Seven in a row for the Saints, including several against 5A schools.

10. Central DeWitt (17-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Sabers challenged Johnston, coming up short, 86-54. 

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (19-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Mustangs got past Marion and now have their sights set on Clear Creek-Amana.

2. Des Moines Christian (17-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Lions have won 17 in a row, allowing under 36 points per game this year.

3. Williamsburg (19-2)

Previous rank: 3

The red-hot Raiders have stretched their win streak to 12 in a row.

4. Cherokee (17-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Braves earned a hard-fought win over 1A-ranked Newell-Fonda, 74-67.

5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (16-3)

Previous rank: 6

The Midgets bounced back with a win at Spirit Lake.

6. Forest City (20-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Indians have two games left where they should be heavy favorites to close out the regular season.

7. PCM (18-3)

Previous rank: 4

For the second time this year, Roland-Story got the better of PCM.

8. Harlan (17-3)

Previous rank: 8

Ten straight now for the Cyclones, including a 12-point win over Lewis Central.

9. Dubuque Wahlert (16-3)

Previous rank: 9

Wahlert fell to Prairie earlier this month, but have won two straight heading into a matchup at Cedar Falls.

10. Algona (17-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Bulldogs just keep grinding out wins, making it 12 in a row last week.

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (21-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Rockets are poised for a perfect regular season leading into another deep postseason run.

2. Hinton (19-0)

Previous rank: 2

Hinton ended the regular season unbeaten and will now prepare for regional action later this month.

3. Iowa City Regina (19-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Regals have won 10 in a row since a loss to Mount Vernon.

4. North Mahaska (18-2)

Previous rank: 5

Four in a row for the Warhawks, who are 10-1 in their last 11.

5. Rock Valley (16-2)

Previous rank: 3

Central Lyon snapped a long win streak for the Rockets, who now get West Lyon.

6. Central Lyon (15-4)

Previous rank: 9

Three in a row since a three-point loss to Sioux Center.

7. Maquoketa Valley (19-1)

Previous rank: 10

They allowed just 35 total points in wins over North Cedar and Midland.

8. Denver (19-2)

Previous rank: 7

A tough loss to Waverly-Shell Rock was quickly erased with a win over South Hardin.

9. Treynor (16-3)

Previous rank: 8

Clipped by Council Bluffs St. Albert, the Cardinals return to face AHSTW this week.

10. Shenandoah (19-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Thirteen wins in a row since a loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert just before Christmas.

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (19-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Saintes have an incredible resume loaded with wins over ranked team.

2. North Linn (18-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Lynx continue to post big-time wins with two games left on the schedule.

3. Riceville (20-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Wildcats hit 20 wins by winning their 14th straight.

4. Newell-Fonda (15-3)

Previous rank: 2

Battle-tested as always, the Mustangs came up just short vs. Cherokee in a classic.

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (18-3)

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Bears just have no answer for Forest City this year, suffering a second loss.

6. Montezuma (15-5)

Previous rank: 6

A nine game-win streak came to an end at the hands of Eddyville-B-F.

7. Riverside (18-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Bulldogs get their shot at redemption vs. Treynor this week.

8. Mount Ayr (20-1)

Previous rank: 8

With two more wins, the Raiders hit 20 for the season.

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (17-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Rebels bounced back with a pair of easy wins last week.

10. Springville (15-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Orioles have recorded four straight with two games left.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

