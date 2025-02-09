Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 10:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (18-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Dragons have three games left to finish off a perfect regular season following easy wins over Ankeny Centennial and Central DeWitt.
2. Dowling (17-3)
Previous rank: 2
Four in a row for the Maroons, including a convincing 33-point victory over Waukee Northwest.
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-2)
Previous rank: 5
Three straight for the Hawks highlighted by a win over Linn-Mar last week. Prairie will head to Johnston after traveling to Cedar Rapids Washington next.
4. Pleasant Valley (15-4)
Previous rank: 6
It was a big win for the Spartans, as they topped Davenport North, 60-47.
5. Waukee Northwest (15-4)
Previous rank: 3
Like so many others, the Wolves had no answer for the Maroons, seeing their five-game win streak come to an end.
6. Davenport North (15-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Wildcats were stunned by Pleasant Valley on the road, 60-47.
7. Ankeny Centennial (12-7)
Previous rank: 8
Around wins over Ames and Southeast Polk this month, the Jaguars fell to Johnston.
8. Bettendorf (15-4)
Previous rank: 9
Bettendorf has gone 7-1 over the last eight around a tough loss to Davenport North.
9. Cedar Falls (14-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The TIgers own wins over Prairie, Waterloo West and Iowa City West in the last several weeks.
10. Waukee (11-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors have added wins over Valley and Urbandale to a 57-53 victory over Ankeny Centennial.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (18-1)
Previous rank: 1
No trouble for the Comets once again, as they continue to move right along with great success.
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (17-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Go-Hawks have not lost since late last month, reeling off five straight.
3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Crusaders have reeled off nine straight since their last loss. .
4. Norwalk (18-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Warriors added win No. 8 to their streak with a 70-63 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.
5. Maquoketa (18-1)
Previous rank: 6
Six in a row for Maquoketa, who has one tough test left in Iowa City High.
6. Dallas Center-Grimes (15-4)
Previous rank: 3
After a loss to Norwalk, the Mustangs bounced right back vs. Indianola.
7. Sioux Center (17-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Warriors stretched their win streak to eight in a row with easy wins last week.
8. Carlisle (15-4)
Previous rank: 8
Following a setback to North Polk, the Wildcats got back into the win column vs. Boone.
9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-4)
Previous rank: 9
Seven in a row for the Saints, including several against 5A schools.
10. Central DeWitt (17-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Sabers challenged Johnston, coming up short, 86-54.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (19-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs got past Marion and now have their sights set on Clear Creek-Amana.
2. Des Moines Christian (17-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Lions have won 17 in a row, allowing under 36 points per game this year.
3. Williamsburg (19-2)
Previous rank: 3
The red-hot Raiders have stretched their win streak to 12 in a row.
4. Cherokee (17-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Braves earned a hard-fought win over 1A-ranked Newell-Fonda, 74-67.
5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (16-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Midgets bounced back with a win at Spirit Lake.
6. Forest City (20-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Indians have two games left where they should be heavy favorites to close out the regular season.
7. PCM (18-3)
Previous rank: 4
For the second time this year, Roland-Story got the better of PCM.
8. Harlan (17-3)
Previous rank: 8
Ten straight now for the Cyclones, including a 12-point win over Lewis Central.
9. Dubuque Wahlert (16-3)
Previous rank: 9
Wahlert fell to Prairie earlier this month, but have won two straight heading into a matchup at Cedar Falls.
10. Algona (17-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Bulldogs just keep grinding out wins, making it 12 in a row last week.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (21-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Rockets are poised for a perfect regular season leading into another deep postseason run.
2. Hinton (19-0)
Previous rank: 2
Hinton ended the regular season unbeaten and will now prepare for regional action later this month.
3. Iowa City Regina (19-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Regals have won 10 in a row since a loss to Mount Vernon.
4. North Mahaska (18-2)
Previous rank: 5
Four in a row for the Warhawks, who are 10-1 in their last 11.
5. Rock Valley (16-2)
Previous rank: 3
Central Lyon snapped a long win streak for the Rockets, who now get West Lyon.
6. Central Lyon (15-4)
Previous rank: 9
Three in a row since a three-point loss to Sioux Center.
7. Maquoketa Valley (19-1)
Previous rank: 10
They allowed just 35 total points in wins over North Cedar and Midland.
8. Denver (19-2)
Previous rank: 7
A tough loss to Waverly-Shell Rock was quickly erased with a win over South Hardin.
9. Treynor (16-3)
Previous rank: 8
Clipped by Council Bluffs St. Albert, the Cardinals return to face AHSTW this week.
10. Shenandoah (19-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Thirteen wins in a row since a loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert just before Christmas.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (19-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Saintes have an incredible resume loaded with wins over ranked team.
2. North Linn (18-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Lynx continue to post big-time wins with two games left on the schedule.
3. Riceville (20-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Wildcats hit 20 wins by winning their 14th straight.
4. Newell-Fonda (15-3)
Previous rank: 2
Battle-tested as always, the Mustangs came up just short vs. Cherokee in a classic.
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (18-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Golden Bears just have no answer for Forest City this year, suffering a second loss.
6. Montezuma (15-5)
Previous rank: 6
A nine game-win streak came to an end at the hands of Eddyville-B-F.
7. Riverside (18-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs get their shot at redemption vs. Treynor this week.
8. Mount Ayr (20-1)
Previous rank: 8
With two more wins, the Raiders hit 20 for the season.
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (17-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Rebels bounced back with a pair of easy wins last week.
10. Springville (15-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Orioles have recorded four straight with two games left.