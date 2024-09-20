Iowa (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/20/2024)
The 2024 Iowa high school football season rolls on with another big week of action getting underway on Friday, highlighted by an Iowa Power 25 matchup between No. 2 Ankeny Centennial and No. 20 Southeast Polk.
Stay updated on all IHSAA football games and scores by following the SBLive Iowa High School Football Scoreboard. We provide in-game score updates and final results from across the state, along with full schedules and complete scores for all your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all the Week 4 Iowa high school football action this Friday night, Sep. 20, 2024.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES
CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES
CLASS 1A SCORES | CLASS A SCORES
2024 IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Iowa high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH IHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
Check out more of the latest Iowa high school football coverage:
- Southeast Polk (Iowa) receiver Sam Zelenovich commits to Iowa State
- Dubuque (Iowa) Senior alum Kyle Konrardy places his name in Cy-Hawk lore with clutch kick
- Iowa high school football eight-player Top 8 rankings
- Iowa State commits Alex Manske, Jack Limbaugh of Algona (Iowa) continue to pile up wins
We also invite you to visit the brand new Iowa homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for all the latest Iowa high school sports news.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports